COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former Wisconsin Dells stars enjoying tons of success this season

She has had a direct hand, appearing in all 21 games, including 17 starts. While Meister is honored to be in that position and has a lot of respect for her coaches and teammates trusting her, Meister said it hasn’t affected how or why she plays.

“I’ve never really been one to let a starting spot or stats or anything like that; that doesn’t really affect how I play. It’s always been play for my teammates, play for my coaches and play for my family,” she said, noting she loves the responsibility the leadership role commands.

She also loves the fact that there will be fans in attendance when the Huskies, who received the top seed in their Midwest Region, face either Ashland or Grand Valley State in the regional semifinals on Saturday.

After playing to empty gyms throughout the season, Meister said there will be limited capacity for the NCAA Tournament games in Springfield, Mo., with tickets already set aside for the players’ families.

“Just being able to look up into the stands and see my family there,” she said. “I always know they’re watching on the livestream and calling after to talk about the games, but actually seeing them there and hearing them during the game is going to be awesome.”

There will surely be plenty of support back home as the former Chiefs continue to cultivate a winning tradition away from home.

