COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former Wisconsin Dells stars enjoying tons of success this season

There’s no way around it.
The combined success of the Wisconsin Dells prep boys and girls basketball programs has been astronomical the last decade.
The Chiefs have accounted for seven South Central Conference titles apiece, including six straight girls and four consecutive boys; eight regional championships, with the boys garnering four straight; four sectional final appearances by the boys and a first-ever state berth for the girls in 2018.
That success hasn’t been limited to the high school hardwood however, as a bevy of former Chiefs have thrived with their respective teams at the collegiate level this season. It’s something UW-Platteville freshman Sam Millard relishes.
“I think it’s really cool seeing everybody (succeed) because I like to keep up and follow them,” he said. “It kind of shows the work they put in and the work you put in, and seeing it pay off is just really nice. And a lot of people from the Dells still support us all so they just love to see that we’re all doing so well.”
“It’s so special. That’s one thing that’s been really nice since moving to school, that we’ve all stayed in touch. We all grew up working so hard together, and I seriously think it’s for all those moments like this,” Michigan Tech sophomore Kate Meister added.
Meister and Millard continued to rake in the hardware this season as each were part of conference tournament title teams. Meister and the Huskies, who finished atop the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division, won the tournament title and its NCAA Division II tournament bid, while Millard and the Pioneers finished atop the WIAC East Division and topped UW-La Crosse for the conference tournament title.
The duo could be joined by Wisconsin Lutheran College junior Jenna Mace. Mace and the Warriors, who finished atop the Norther Athletics Collegiate Conference North Division, face off against fellow top seed Benedictine in the NACC tournament championship game in Lisle, Ill. on Saturday.
And while they didn’t bring home any hardware, UW-Stevens Point sophomores Jamie Pfeifer and Grace Myklebust helped the Pointers reach the WIAC women’s conference tournament and finished year with a 3-6 overall record.
“Sam, Jenna, and even Jamie and Grace, they’re some of the most deserving people I know when it comes to that,” Meister said. “They’ve put in countless hours and been so supportive, and I’m really proud of them. It’s just really neat.”
As rewarding as the championships are, for both Meister and Millard, it was just a blessing to get a season in the first place. Both former Chiefs noted the uncertainty entering this season and the relief that came with the exciting news a campaign, albeit abbreviated, was going to be held.
“At first we were kind of practicing and doing all our training and stuff, not really knowing what they were going to do,” Millard said. “They kind of kept pushing it back but finally decided to have the season, and I think everybody kind of took that to heart and wanted it badly, more than ever, this year.”
That was especially true for the Pioneers, who like other Div. III schools, only had chance to compete for conference championships after the NCAA canceled the Div. III winter championships on Feb. 3. Despite the diminished schedule — UW-Platteville played just 10 total games beginning in February, including eight in the regular season to finish 8-2 — Millard said it was a good first step into the collegiate level.
With the NCAA granting athletes and extra year of eligibility, Millard, who appeared in just two games, said he treated this season “as a learning year.”
“We just kind of got thrown right into the fire and had to battle it out with some of the best teams with the nation,” he said. “So it was a little weird and surprising, but I think it was better we had that because I got to learn a lot more, a lot quicker.”
Mace also had a reduced schedule at Wisconsin Lutheran as the Warriors played just 10 regular season games, finishing with a 9-1 mark before punching their ticket to the NACC title game with wins over Lakeland (73-43) and Edgewood (66-58).
Mace played a major role in that success, starting in every game for the second straight season and averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game, including a .403 3-point percentage, 4 rebounds per game and scoring in double-figures in nine of the Warriors’ last 10 games.
Conversely, Meister and the Huskies kicked their conference-only season off on Jan. 8, playing the same team, all but once, on back-to-back days. Michigan Tech dropped its third game of the season before rattling off 15 consecutive wins to close out the regular season at 17-1.
The Huskies then topped Davenport (79-52), Saginaw Valley State (78-74) and Ashland (74-63) to claim the conference tournament title and punch their ticket to the NCAA Div. II tournament, set to start Friday.
For Meister, who has averaged 5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, the key to the team’s current run of form has been “sticking together and staying consistent.”
“I feel like throughout the year we’ve constantly reiterated just taking every game one possession at a time, one minute at a time, and I feel like we never let ourselves put one foot in front of the other, so to speak,” she said.
“Just taking things one at a time, and throughout adversity where we’ve had quite a few games where we’ve been down and come back. I think just believing in the process, believing in each other; in the work that we’ve put in and our coaches and our game plans.”
She has had a direct hand, appearing in all 21 games, including 17 starts. While Meister is honored to be in that position and has a lot of respect for her coaches and teammates trusting her, Meister said it hasn’t affected how or why she plays.
“I’ve never really been one to let a starting spot or stats or anything like that; that doesn’t really affect how I play. It’s always been play for my teammates, play for my coaches and play for my family,” she said, noting she loves the responsibility the leadership role commands.
She also loves the fact that there will be fans in attendance when the Huskies, who received the top seed in their Midwest Region, face either Ashland or Grand Valley State in the regional semifinals on Saturday.
After playing to empty gyms throughout the season, Meister said there will be limited capacity for the NCAA Tournament games in Springfield, Mo., with tickets already set aside for the players’ families.
“Just being able to look up into the stands and see my family there,” she said. “I always know they’re watching on the livestream and calling after to talk about the games, but actually seeing them there and hearing them during the game is going to be awesome.”
There will surely be plenty of support back home as the former Chiefs continue to cultivate a winning tradition away from home.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.