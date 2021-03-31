COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER: Former Wisconsin Dells standout Fish gets valuable training time in Spain

“Those were pretty big games,” Fish said, noting he made a penalty kick save during the match against UD Ibiza. “I think I’ll hold onto that memory for a long time.”

Rising to the next level

The big stage is nothing new to Fish, as he previously played in the United States national club tournament, but his time in Spain was even more difficult.

“The club level was already three or four steps up from the high school team, so it just gave me a lot more clarity in terms of the talent scale and what the overall performance would be like for an average high school player to people in Spain who actually get paid to do this,” he said.

Fish also got some insight as to what it was like to train under someone. According to Fish, among his teammates was a trio of recent college graduates, and among them a 24-year old goalkeeper. And after starting between the pipes since his freshman season with the Chiefs, it was a brand new experience being lower on the depth chart.

“So for two-and-a-half months I was playing under an older keeper, so the knowledge he gave me, as well as knowing there’s an age gap but I can see the ability that I could be better than that person at that age, it just gave me a better look into myself and that I can push myself further,” he said.