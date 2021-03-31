COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER: Former Wisconsin Dells standout Fish gets valuable training time in Spain

The COVID-19 pandemic has given everyone opportunities to broaden their horizons.
Whether it be picking up a new sport or hobby, developing a new skill or honing an already existing one. Travelling, especially out of the United States, on the other hand hasn’t been as common.
Former Wisconsin Dells soccer goalkeeper Ben Fish was among the lucky few to get to experience all of the above. After having his fall season at Menlo College, an NAIA school in Atherton, Cali., canceled, the Chiefs standout got the chance to spend part of his fall training under the International Soccer Academy on Mallorca, an island off the coast of Spain.
“It was like a transition period,” Fish said in a phone interview of his time overseas. “The division and level and I was at in high school is a lower division in Wisconsin, compared to what California is.
“So to be able to go to Spain and see how people play on a world scale, instead of just a Midwest United States scale, was really good for me to see. It upped my performance and led for me to come into college this year, and it’s been really productive.
Actually getting over to Spain however, took some convincing according to Fish due to the weight of spending two-and-a-half months in Europe. Like the homestretch of his second semester at Wisconsin Dells, Fish’s foray into college, like much of the country, was to begin virtually.
Admittedly, Fish said being out of an actual classroom was detrimental to his learning, making the option to spend a gap semester in Spain much more viable.
“I’m a person where it’s kind of hard and difficult to pay attention to things when I’m not forced to sit in a class and do something,” he said. “The aspect of online classes was really hard for me to figure out at first, so my parents and I thought it would be beneficial if I took a gap semester and it just fit perfectly for the situation to pop up, and everything worked out.”
Fish, along with teammates from across the United States ranging from 16-24 years old, embarked for Spain in early October and ate, slept and breathed soccer until mid-December. Unlike some of his teammates however, Fish didn’t continue his academics during his time on Mallorca.
However, his schedule remained impeccably busy, beginning with an 8 a.m. training session daily, Monday-Saturday. That flowed right into a tactics/performance session before lunch and either a second session or team activity “to build team chemistry.”
On top of that, Fish said the team scrimmage or game depending on the day against a local team “at least once or twice a week.” The team also had three games over the course of his time there, including against UD Ibiza as well as CF Platges de Calviá, which is based out of Magaluf.
“Those were pretty big games,” Fish said, noting he made a penalty kick save during the match against UD Ibiza. “I think I’ll hold onto that memory for a long time.”
Rising to the next level
The big stage is nothing new to Fish, as he previously played in the United States national club tournament, but his time in Spain was even more difficult.
“The club level was already three or four steps up from the high school team, so it just gave me a lot more clarity in terms of the talent scale and what the overall performance would be like for an average high school player to people in Spain who actually get paid to do this,” he said.
Fish also got some insight as to what it was like to train under someone. According to Fish, among his teammates was a trio of recent college graduates, and among them a 24-year old goalkeeper. And after starting between the pipes since his freshman season with the Chiefs, it was a brand new experience being lower on the depth chart.
“So for two-and-a-half months I was playing under an older keeper, so the knowledge he gave me, as well as knowing there’s an age gap but I can see the ability that I could be better than that person at that age, it just gave me a better look into myself and that I can push myself further,” he said.
There was plenty of other sage advice from the team’s goalkeeper coach, Holger Gehrke. The 60-year old from Berlin played 17 years of professional soccer in German, including 86 appearances in the Bundesliga — Germany’s top soccer league — for FC Schalke 04, MSV Duisburg and the now defunct SpVgg Blau-Weiß 1890 Berlin.
On top of his playing career, which totaled 242 appearances in all, Gehrke spent the 2006 season as manager of 1.FC Köln.
“All of the knowledge and everything he gave me, every day, was stuff I got to take with me and what I take to practice with me in college,” Fish said.
Finding the right head space
On top of just his goalie work, Fish said a lot of his preparation at with the ISA was on the mental aspect of things. During his high school career, Fish admitted that he “put a lot of weight on my shoulders trying to perform a certain way.” Those lofty expectations were broken down during his time in Spain however.
“They did a lot of prep of just knowing your talent, and performing at the level you know you can perform at, so not expecting too much out of yourself and letting yourself down,” he said. “They did that and mental exercises, as well as a lot of calls with different people. It helped us out with coaching us through our mental preparation for the games as well.”
Coupled with his actual training, Fish got the chance to take in the Spanish culture during his first-ever trip to Europe. While he did take four years of Spanish at Wisconsin Dells, Fish said there were “a lot of dots missing and things I couldn’t catch up on,” having learned “Mexican-style Spanish” in high school.
In his off time, he was able to venture into the resort city of Palma, while also seeing a stark contrast in living conditions to the United States.
“Walking through downtown and seeing it comparatively to where I had been before, it just sunk in because there were some places in Spain that weren’t as financially sound as in America,” he said. “That really opened my eyes to different cultures, as well as seeing other styles of soccer.”
The overall experience has Fish off to a strong start with the Oaks, despite Menlo College opting out of the Golden State Athletic Conference season this spring. Fish said the team is playing three unofficial games this spring ahead a full return next fall.
He’s also drawn strong reviews from the Oaks’ coaching staff so far as well.
“My coaches have definitely told me it’s not like I’m performing to the usual freshman standard, where you’re lagging behind some people. He said I’ve connected and fit in very well,” he said.
It’s certainly strengthened Fish’s thoughts on the future. While he plans to major in marketing, Fish knows that can change, but one things that hasn’t altered is his desire to stay on the pitch after college.
“I definitely plan on extending my connections I have and created through the program, and I’m looking to play semi-pro in the summers during college as well,” he said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.