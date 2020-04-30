COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Former Wisconsin Dells athletes Pfeifer, Myklebust size up well in first season with Pointers

In the world of basketball, height is a prized commodity.
At 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-1, it wasn’t surprising that Grace Myklebust and Jamie Pfeifer each got plenty of playing time this season for the UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team. The pair of former Wisconsin Dells post players got some pivotal experience, making a quick impact for the Pointers in their freshman seasons.
Both first-team All-South Central Conference players last season for the Chiefs, Pfeifer noted the sharp change in pace from the high school game.
“It’s a lot faster obviously, with the shot clock you have to find a good shot a lot faster,” she said. “How we played in high school, we played with a lot of patience and wait for a good shot, and college is kind of the same thing, except you have to do it faster. A lot of teams in college play a lot faster, where they’ll push the ball, get up in your face and press.”
Despite the stark contrast, Pfeifer felt like she was up to the challenge. Part of that credit goes to the Pointers’ offseason workouts, which Pfeifer said she focused a lot of her time on.
“I worked really hard on that, making sure I was doing it every day, what I was supposed to do,” she said. “I worked really hard and coming into the season I was excited and just happy to be playing.”
That hard work in the offseason paid off, as Pfeifer and Myklebust helped the Pointers improve off a difficult 2018-19 season. While finishing below .500, UW-Stevens Point went 10-16 overall, two wins better than last season, including a 5-9 mark in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
The pair of posts were a factor in that increase, as Pfeifer played in all of the Pointers 26 games, while Myklebust made 21 appearances. Pfeifer averaged 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game this season, while compiling a .489 field goal percentage.
She scored in double-figures three times, including a career-high 12 points in a 60-59 loss to North Central College on Nov. 23, and snared a career-best 12 rebounds in a 73-47 loss to Carthage College on Nov. 26.
Myklebust added 1 point and 0.8 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game. She scored a career-high four points twice, in a 100-49 win over Northland College on No. 12 and a 72-69 loss to UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 8.
Pfeifer was excited by the amount of minutes she received, but was even happier to have been entrusted with them.
“I wasn’t treated like a freshman coming in, because I had to assume a bigger role than most freshmen,” she said. “It does build up my confidence, but on the same note it makes me work harder. I’m not just content with where I’m at, I want to assume a greater role on my team. It’s motivating and gives me confidence.”
Pfeifer is also thankful the Pointers were able to finish their season before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. UW-Stevens Point finished sixth to qualify for the WIAC Tournament but fell to UW-Eau Claire, 72-63, in a first-round match-up.
While the Pointers failed to create a Cinderella run to their first NCAA Division III Tournament since 2016, Pfeifer is grateful to have the closure of her season end rather than get cut short by the coronavirus.
“I couldn’t imagine not being able to finish the season, especially for the high schoolers,” she said. “High school basketball was a really big part of my life and I loved every second of it, and I couldn’t imagine not getting to live out those last moments.”
For Pfeifer, it’s been an added bonus to be able to play alongside one of her closest pals. Pfeifer said she and Myklebust have been best friends “since I was a little girl” and having her at Point is “like having a little taste of home.”
“She probably understands me the best, compared to some of my other teammates, which I’m sure will change as I get older and continue my career,” Pfeifer said. “It’s just really nice having her there.”
With campuses closed across the state, Pfeifer and Myklebust are both back in Wisconsin Dells. The Pointers began their offseason workouts on April 6 and are continuing to stay in contact.
Pfeifer said the team is having weekly video meetings with coaches “to stay in-touch with them and make sure everything is going well for us.” The team itself, like all across the country, continues to talk daily to keep some sense of normalcy.
“We’re still staying in contact and I talk to most of the girls every day, so we’re trying to stay in-touch and we obviously can’t as much as we’d like to, but we’re doing what we can,” Pfeifer said.
Even in this difficult situation, Pfeifer is staying positive and looking ahead to next season. Despite being able to close out her season, she said the current shutdown has given her a new outlook on things given it could all be taken away.
Pfeifer, who weighed playing volleyball or basketball in college, also believes she made the right choice, thanks in part to the relationships she made in high school with Myklebust and other former teammates currently playing at the collegiate level.
“Being able to play at the next level is really special for me, and being able to play with the girls I did play with, they’re a huge reason why I chose to play college basketball,” she said.
“I ended up choosing basketball because of the relationships I built with those girls, and it just got me excited to build more relationships and meet more great teammates.”
