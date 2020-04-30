COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Former Wisconsin Dells athletes Pfeifer, Myklebust size up well in first season with Pointers

Pfeifer said the team is having weekly video meetings with coaches “to stay in-touch with them and make sure everything is going well for us.” The team itself, like all across the country, continues to talk daily to keep some sense of normalcy.

“We’re still staying in contact and I talk to most of the girls every day, so we’re trying to stay in-touch and we obviously can’t as much as we’d like to, but we’re doing what we can,” Pfeifer said.

Even in this difficult situation, Pfeifer is staying positive and looking ahead to next season. Despite being able to close out her season, she said the current shutdown has given her a new outlook on things given it could all be taken away.

Pfeifer, who weighed playing volleyball or basketball in college, also believes she made the right choice, thanks in part to the relationships she made in high school with Myklebust and other former teammates currently playing at the collegiate level.

“Being able to play at the next level is really special for me, and being able to play with the girls I did play with, they’re a huge reason why I chose to play college basketball,” she said.

“I ended up choosing basketball because of the relationships I built with those girls, and it just got me excited to build more relationships and meet more great teammates.”

