COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Jaden Ward relishes last year at Quinnipiac despite COVID-19 ending run short

“We were all sitting in the locker room and had a lot of hope we’d at least get to play the first game, but we just kept sitting in the locker room as the game was supposed to start and at 2:35 they called it,” Ward said.

“We had to get back on the bus and drive back to Quinnipiac. It kind of sucked because obviously we’ve had our ups and downs over the course of the season. We had a lot of adversity with people getting hurt and coming back, freshmen stepping up and we were playing to win that MAAC championship for our senior class and get that fourth ring. Ultimately we got that stripped from us.”

Despite having those high hopes dashed, Ward said there was some solace in the fact that the Bobcats were together and they weren’t alone in their sorrows. Like Quinnipiac, the remainder of the NCAA’s basketball tournaments across all divisions were shut down, as well as the rest of the 2020 spring season.

“It wasn’t just our conference or our team that went through this, the entire nation went through this,” Ward said. “I guess that’s what helped us the most and we were all there for each other, and it made it easier that everyone was going through it too.”