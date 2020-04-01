COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Jaden Ward relishes last year at Quinnipiac despite COVID-19 ending run short

The goal entering this season for Jaden Ward and the rest of the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team was simple: return to the NCAA Division I Tournament for a fourth consecutive season.
Reaching that goal for the former Wisconsin Dells standout was anything but simple, as Ward and the Bobcats were denied even a chance to make it back to the big dance after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the sports world as a whole just over three weeks ago.
“Pretty much the goal of our whole season was to go to the NCAA Tournament; that’s what we’ve done the past three years,” said Ward, a 2016 Wisconsin Dells graduate. “The fact it was my senior year and I had the opportunity to go, we ultimately wanted to get our fourth ring, the fact it got cut short was rough.”
Rough is putting it lightly as Ward and the Bobcats were mere minutes away from taking the court for their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Scheduled to face off against Manhattan at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 12, Ward said the team waited in the locker room for the completion of the day’s first quarterfinal match-up between Fairfield and Siena.
Initially the Bobcats were told to wait in the locker room and the group still held out hope they would be able to take the court, according to Ward. Those prospects of running out onto the floor at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. quickly faded, however.
“We were all sitting in the locker room and had a lot of hope we’d at least get to play the first game, but we just kept sitting in the locker room as the game was supposed to start and at 2:35 they called it,” Ward said.
“We had to get back on the bus and drive back to Quinnipiac. It kind of sucked because obviously we’ve had our ups and downs over the course of the season. We had a lot of adversity with people getting hurt and coming back, freshmen stepping up and we were playing to win that MAAC championship for our senior class and get that fourth ring. Ultimately we got that stripped from us.”
Despite having those high hopes dashed, Ward said there was some solace in the fact that the Bobcats were together and they weren’t alone in their sorrows. Like Quinnipiac, the remainder of the NCAA’s basketball tournaments across all divisions were shut down, as well as the rest of the 2020 spring season.
“It wasn’t just our conference or our team that went through this, the entire nation went through this,” Ward said. “I guess that’s what helped us the most and we were all there for each other, and it made it easier that everyone was going through it too.”
Ward, who is back at home in Wisconsin Dells, is still staying in contact with her teammates despite remaining in self-isolation at home. Like the majority of schools across the nation, Ward said Quinnipiac, a private university located in Hamden, Connecticut, is using the Zoom video conferencing application to hold classes.
The Bobcats have also utilized that to keep in touch, as well as their texting and Snapchat group chats.
“They’re my sisters away from home, my family out there, so it’s nice to stay in contact with them,” she said.
The succinct end to the season was all the more unpleasant given how well Ward had been playing in her final season with the Bobcats. The 6-foot forward was averaging a career-high 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game behind a .397 field goal percentage.
Ward made four starts, including in the Bobcats’ final three games, among 29 appearances this year, averaging 11 minutes per game. She tallied a career-high 13 points and finished a rebound shy of a double-double in Quinnipiac’s 70-69 win over St. Peter’s University on Feb. 27.
“Honestly it felt really good to be out there and be a contributor to the team. I was helping us win and it felt so good to play like that,” she said. “But it sucked that I was starting to play well but didn’t get to help my team (try to) win another MAAC Tournament.”
“It was obviously an accomplishment to end on a high note but bittersweet that I was playing so well and ended like it did.”
On top of her on court success, Ward has plenty cheer about in the classroom as well. Ward, who is majoring in health sciences and minoring in psychology, was named to the MAAC All-Academic team for a third consecutive season this year and currently boasts a 3.7 grade point average.
Coupled with the Bobcats’ success, Ward said she chose to attend Quinnipiac because it was a top-five Physician’s Assistant program.
“That had always been my goal too, to go strong in the classroom and athletics was just another push to make me do well,” Ward said.
With her studies, Ward said she would likely take next year off in order to log 1,000 clinical hours in order to be a candidate for grad school, obtaining either a Certified Nursing Assistant or Emergency Medical Technician’s license.
While she would subsequently go to PA school, hopefully in Wisconsin, Ward said another year of eligibility is something she would consider. Despite having already played a majority of their season, Ward believes players should get something back.
“It’s hard to say you get a whole season back when you’ve played 28 games and only have two or three games left, depending on whether or not you win or lose,” she said. “But ultimately, the entire season is to win the MAAC or conference tournament and go the NCAA Tournament.”
The NCAA officially shut down those hopes Monday when its Div. I Council Coordination Committee voted to grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility; however, winter sports were excluded. While the NCAA’s ruling brings Ward’s collegiate career to an end, she said it’s an experience she wouldn’t trade.
During her tenure at Quinnipiac, the Bobcats captured three consecutive regular season and MAAC Tournament titles, including the program’s first-ever trip to the Sweet 16 in 2017.
“I never thought in a million years I’d make it to the Sweet 16, let alone the NCAA Tournament. Starting my freshman year from there, I just had so many expectations for when I was a senior,” Ward said. “It was a great experience, I loved every minute of it and it made our team so much closer and love the sport even more.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
