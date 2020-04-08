COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Mace soars to first-team All-NACC honors in sophomore season

Mace also saw a growth in her own self-confidence, especially offensively. On top of her points per game development, Mace pushed herself from behind the arc.

After attempting just 37 3-pointers as a freshman, Mace converted 42 of 108 shots from behind the arc for a .389 3-point percentage this season.

“I never really wanted to shoot from outside last year, and this year I think sometimes I wanted to do that, and only that, but it was up-and-down throughout the season. I think I just got a lot more comfortable with that and being able to shoot with people on me,” she said.

Coupled with her confidence, an improved effort to balance school and basketball helped this season. Mace admitted she was a little shaken last season trying to make the transition from high school to college, both on the court and in the classroom.

The sport and exercise science major said “basketball did help a lot, but I felt like this year I just accepted it more.”

Back home in Wisconsin Dells, Mace is continuing to stay on top of her school work and, as best as she can, her skills. Mace said the Warriors were supposed to begin their postseason workouts on March 31, which usually consist of “scrimmaging, getting workouts in and exercises.”