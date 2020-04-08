COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Mace soars to first-team All-NACC honors in sophomore season

As a freshman, Jenna Mace was a key contributor for the Wisconsin Lutheran College women’s basketball team during the 2018-19 season.
After significant graduation losses at point guard, Mace knew her number may get called upon during her sophomore season, however, the former Wisconsin Dells standout didn’t expect what would follow. The 5-foot-4 guard started in all 27 of the Warriors games, averaging 13 points per contest en route to becoming a first team All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference selection.
“It was very, very cool and humbling also, just to know that I am capable of making the (all-conference) first team,” Mace said. “It just shows the hard work I’ve put into it and the hard work I still have to put into it for the years to follow, but it was very humbling.”
Mace, who added 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game, helped lead the Warriors to a 15th straight winning season as they finished 19-8 overall, including 15-5 in NACC play. Wisconsin Lutheran College was unable to return to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the third consecutive season though, as the Warriors lost to eventual tournament champion Edgewood College, 79-57 in the league semifinals.
While the team’s postseason run was cut short, Mace said it was nice to have some conclusiveness before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the remainder of the NCAA athletics season.
“I was really thankful we were able to (finish), especially for our seniors, not even for the rest of the team really. For Kelly (Tramburg) and Tierney (Woodward), I would have been heartbroken if they wouldn’t have been able to finish,” Mace said.
“To end their senior years, even though we didn’t go out the way we wanted to, it was good to get some closure and spend that time together.”
Before having her season end, Mace had put together a stellar campaign for the Warriors. The sophomore, who averaged 27.8 minutes per game, scored in double-figures 20 times, including 20 or more on four separate occasions.
Mace tallied a career-high 25 points in a 60-51 win over Dominican University on Dec. 14 and added an 11 point, 12 rebound double-double in the Warriors’ 69-49 victory over Lakeland College on Jan. 22. She dished out a career-high seven assists in Wisconsin Lutheran’s season-opening 69-63 loss to Alma on Nov. 15, and racked up a career-high six steals in a 73-28 romp over Marian on Jan. 18.
For Mace, she attributes most of that success to her improved comfort with her teammates and coaches.
“Just getting comfortable with the girls on my team and playing more of a lead role,” she said. “Probably just comfort-wise getting to know much coaches more and knowing what they want from me more, and also having to start put more pressure on me to do what I needed to do.”
Mace also saw a growth in her own self-confidence, especially offensively. On top of her points per game development, Mace pushed herself from behind the arc.
After attempting just 37 3-pointers as a freshman, Mace converted 42 of 108 shots from behind the arc for a .389 3-point percentage this season.
“I never really wanted to shoot from outside last year, and this year I think sometimes I wanted to do that, and only that, but it was up-and-down throughout the season. I think I just got a lot more comfortable with that and being able to shoot with people on me,” she said.
Coupled with her confidence, an improved effort to balance school and basketball helped this season. Mace admitted she was a little shaken last season trying to make the transition from high school to college, both on the court and in the classroom.
The sport and exercise science major said “basketball did help a lot, but I felt like this year I just accepted it more.”
Back home in Wisconsin Dells, Mace is continuing to stay on top of her school work and, as best as she can, her skills. Mace said the Warriors were supposed to begin their postseason workouts on March 31, which usually consist of “scrimmaging, getting workouts in and exercises.”
For now, the team is trying to work on ball handling and getting as many shots as possible up, while also continuing to foster chemistry. Using the Zoom video chat app, Mace said the Warriors are continuing to stay in touch like they were going about their day normally.
“Coach kind of put us in little groups so every time we meet it’s not all of us, it’s kind of smaller. Sometimes on campus we would be in smaller groups, talking, hanging out and catching up to make sure everyone is ok, and if there is any problem to communicate that with everybody,” Mace said.
“I think just being able to see everyone’s faces and interact with them that way instead of texting over the phone and not being really personal about it, I think it really helps a lot.”
Mace also believes this season will be helpful to next year’s regime. After graduating five seniors last season, the Warriors bid adieu to a pair of seniors this season.
While the losses of Tramburg, the NACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Woodward will hurt — the duo combined for 51 starts and 19 points per game — Mace said that looking ahead to next season, the Warriors “all know we just have to put in that extra work.”
Mace will surely be looked to from a leadership standpoint, alongside junior Amanda Brug as the Warrioirs’ lone returning all-league selections. Despite those honors, Mace isn’t leaning on that.
“I don’t really think about ‘Oh, I was the leading scorer or I made first-team all-conference,’” she said. “That was really special, but I think it’s just getting better together as a team and overall that’s the most important thing going into next year.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
