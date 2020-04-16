COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Meister makes strides in freshman season at Michigan Tech

Improving those bonds was Meister’s biggest challenge entering this season. As a four-year varsity player for the Chiefs, Meister said she “felt like she knew her teammates pretty well in high school,” and getting accustomed to new teammates took some time.

“I feel like I grew up playing with the same girls since my t-shirts were below my knees and it’s a lot different having to get to know an entire new different group of girls, a new coaching staff and that translates onto the floor too,” Meister said.

Meister was able to do just that, becoming a contributor off the bench in her debut season. The 5-foot-10 guard appeared in 24 of Michigan Tech’s 28 games, including 16 in league play, and averaged 13.7 minutes per game.

She averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game with a .407 field goal percentage and .375 3-point percentage. Meister tallied a career-high 11 points and a six rebounds in the Huskies’ 98-49 win over Finlandia University on Nov. 1.

Significant minutes, including 21 minutes per game over the Huskies’ final eight games, gave Meister reassurance that she’s doing her job.