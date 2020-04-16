COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Meister makes strides in freshman season at Michigan Tech

For most high school athletes moving onto the collegiate level, the biggest challenge is picking up the pace of the college game.
Katelyn Meister admitted getting accustomed to college basketball was a challenge in her first season with the Michigan Tech women’s basketball team, but the former Wisconsin Dells standout took everything in stride.
“Mentally I was ready going in, I knew what I needed to do, but you don’t really know until you get there though,” Meister said. “Throughout the year I felt I grew a lot, and going in I didn’t see myself growing as much as I thought I was going to, but I’m excited for next year.”
Meister and the Huskies, unlike many college basketball teams, were able to finish their season. Michigan Tech fell to second-seeded Grand Valley St., 65-34, in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Despite falling short of the NCAA Division II tournament, Meister said it was nice to have some succinct closure instead of having the season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I was at that point, playing that last game, obviously I didn’t think it would be my last game, I was hopeful, but I can’t imagine,” she said. “I’m so invested in basketball and putting in all that work and not even getting that closure, but that last chance, has to be hard.”
With her first season behind her, Meister is back home in Wisconsin Dells; however, her life is still back in Houghton, Mich. Meister said she came home for Michigan Tech’s spring break from March 7-15, during which the NCAA shut down the rest of the athletic season.
While Michigan Tech initially told students to wait a week, the university later reversed course, closing all facilities and moving all classes online, according to Meister.
“It’s obviously really crazy and I thought I was going back; I haven’t even gotten my stuff yet and I just wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said.
Despite her belongings still being in the Upper Peninsula, Meister is making the best of a difficult situation. With all players at home, Meister said the team has been getting workouts sent from their strength coaches, while she’s “getting ball handling in and just shooting outside on the hoop at home.”
Along with workouts and school work, Meister and the Huskies are staying in contact through group chats and group video calls on the Zoom app.
“We still stay in touch pretty well, and it helps a lot, especially with everything changing around us, it’s definitely nice to have some normalcy,” she said. “Staying in touch with teammates will not only help us get through this, but make us stronger going into next year.”
Improving those bonds was Meister’s biggest challenge entering this season. As a four-year varsity player for the Chiefs, Meister said she “felt like she knew her teammates pretty well in high school,” and getting accustomed to new teammates took some time.
“I feel like I grew up playing with the same girls since my t-shirts were below my knees and it’s a lot different having to get to know an entire new different group of girls, a new coaching staff and that translates onto the floor too,” Meister said.
Meister was able to do just that, becoming a contributor off the bench in her debut season. The 5-foot-10 guard appeared in 24 of Michigan Tech’s 28 games, including 16 in league play, and averaged 13.7 minutes per game.
She averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game with a .407 field goal percentage and .375 3-point percentage. Meister tallied a career-high 11 points and a six rebounds in the Huskies’ 98-49 win over Finlandia University on Nov. 1.
Significant minutes, including 21 minutes per game over the Huskies’ final eight games, gave Meister reassurance that she’s doing her job.
“Knowing I’ve put in that work, it makes me a little more confident in myself too,” she said. “I think the key of when you get your minutes, you have to do something with them, and I feel like working and getting shots up not only gives me confidence in the minutes I get, but gives me confidence going into next year too.”
Meister is optimistic that confidence blossoms into a larger leadership role, and hopefully more success, next season. The Huskies finished the season 11-17 overall, including 9-11 in league play to finish seventh in the 12-team GLIAC.
It was the program’s first losing campaign in at least 14 seasons and Meister and the Huskies are intent on avoiding back-to-back sub-.500 seasons. Whether or not that happens, Meister said the current pandemic has made one thing abundantly clear: don’t take things for granted.
“Life is going to throw you curveballs and you’re not going to be ready at times, but as long as you have that base, that foundation, you trust yourself and work hard, you can push through anything,” she said. “I think the biggest thing I’ll take away is that in any adversity or pitfall, there’s going to be positives that come from it too, you just have to find it. I feel like now people are really coming together.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
