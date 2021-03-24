COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Lutheran's Mace ends unfamiliar season with second straight All-NACC honor

It was a trend the Warriors, and the rest of the conference, dealt with all season, one that provided a unique challenge in both rest management, but also preparation.

“We had to take everything we did from the game before, and even amp it up for the next game because they would know what we were doing,” Mace said. “So just being able to execute and really put in as much effort as possible was really important.

“I think it was weird at first to play the same team back-to-back, but once we got into it we were just expecting that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once the Warriors found their groove, they didn’t slip out of gear. Wisconsin Lutheran rattled off nine consecutive wins, all by double-digits, to start the season before suffering a 76-49 loss to Edgewood College on Feb. 27.

The Warriors quickly shook the loss from their system, topping Lakeland (73-43) in the NACC divisional semifinals before topping Edgewood, 66-58, in the North Division final. After that, WLC cruised to a 78-53 win over Benedictine University, out of Lisle, Ill., to win the NACC title for the third time in four years.

The season-ending triumph was all the more impressive due to the fact Mace and the Warriors were never sidelined during the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.