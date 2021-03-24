COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Lutheran's Mace ends unfamiliar season with second straight All-NACC honor

The start to the 2021 season was completely different for Jenna Mace and the Wisconsin Lutheran College women’s basketball team.
The junior and company didn’t open the season until Jan. 29 and played a total of 10 regular season games. Despite the odd start, the ending was a familiar one for Mace as she helped lead the Warriors to another Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference tournament title.
On top of the team honors, Mace was rewarded individually as she was named first-team all-league for the second straight season.
“It was, honestly, super cool especially after having a couple tough losses last year and not winning the conference,” she said. “Then just with such few games this year, we put in so much time and to be able to show what we were actually able to work on, and to show the community we’re able to be successful, in a time like this, is super, super cool.
“I think it says a lot about our team and our coaching staff.”
While a familiar feeling in the end, the start to the season was anything but. According to Mace, the Warriors, who finished 12-1 overall, including 9-1 to finish atop the NACC Northern Division, the team’s practices to open the season were no-contact.
Still, the team put in the hard work despite an actual season still very much uncertain, one that got a glimmer of hope as in the final week leading into Thanksgiving break the team was able to scrimmage each other with full contact.
“Even if we weren’t sure if we were going to play, but towards the end we were able to scrimmage against each other, full contact, and we thought it was just the coolest thing,” Mace said.
A seven-week stretch ensued as the Warriors were forced to work on their own from home. Remaining in shape was at the top of everyone’s list and Mace said the group was diligent in holding each other accountable, namely staying healthy and safe on top of improving in the gym.
And as the group reconvened following the holidays, the good news came down that an actual season would be held.
“I think we all looked forward to coming back because we all had an idea that we could play and that ended up happening,” Mace said.
“We were just willing to put in the time and knew playing would be the most rewarding thing, even if we weren’t successful, just playing together, against someone else and working together meant a lot.”
Remaining ready to compete
When the team ultimately came back together, Mace and the rest of the Warriors were put through an accelerated lead up to the season. Unlike previous years in which it would play a handful of non-conference games, Wisconsin Lutheran was thrown immediately into NACC play after just weeks of practice with consecutive games against Milwaukee School of Engineering on back-to-back days.
It was a trend the Warriors, and the rest of the conference, dealt with all season, one that provided a unique challenge in both rest management, but also preparation.
“We had to take everything we did from the game before, and even amp it up for the next game because they would know what we were doing,” Mace said. “So just being able to execute and really put in as much effort as possible was really important.
“I think it was weird at first to play the same team back-to-back, but once we got into it we were just expecting that.”
Once the Warriors found their groove, they didn’t slip out of gear. Wisconsin Lutheran rattled off nine consecutive wins, all by double-digits, to start the season before suffering a 76-49 loss to Edgewood College on Feb. 27.
The Warriors quickly shook the loss from their system, topping Lakeland (73-43) in the NACC divisional semifinals before topping Edgewood, 66-58, in the North Division final. After that, WLC cruised to a 78-53 win over Benedictine University, out of Lisle, Ill., to win the NACC title for the third time in four years.
The season-ending triumph was all the more impressive due to the fact Mace and the Warriors were never sidelined during the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.
“We were so, so lucky we didn’t have anyone test positive during the season; every time we tested, nobody tested positive. We were so fortunate for that and very few teams can say that,” she said.
“It wasn’t even that we had to depend on our own team, but also the other team we were playing, and they would stay safe and test negative. Honestly I don’t know how that happened, but I’m just fortunate everyone was able to stay safe and stay healthy.”
That dependence carried onto the court as Mace led the show, but she was far from alone in starring for the Warriors. The 5-foot-4 guard led WLC in scoring with 13.8 points per game, shooting 40.8% from the field overall and 40.3% from 3-point range. Mace, who scored in double-figures in 10 of the final 11 games of the season, added 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game.
She was one of four to average in double-figures for the Warriors, something that makes it even easier to take the court.
“It is very reassuring that I’m playing with many people that want to be there and are willing to put in the time and effort it takes, even with school and COVID-19 going on,” Mace said. “It’s just really reassuring and I’m so thankful to be playing with so many girls like that, that have so much skill and talent, that I’m just thankful to be a part of it.”
Playing with a purpose
Those teammates are just one reason why Mace leaves her heart on the court. While those individual accolades are special, Mace said “it’s not what I play for.”
“It’s a very minute part of my career here and I play mainly for my teammates, my coaches, my family and for the love of the game,” she added. “I think looking at that, yes you have to enjoy it and be proud of yourself for a little bit, but moving on and realizing that’s not what it’s about is huge also.”
Mace wasn’t alone in garnering all-league honors, as freshman Sam Leisemann, a Fall River High School product, joined her as a first-team pick — while also being picked as the North Division’s Freshman of the Year — and Amanda Brug and Kaitlyn Shadoski garnered honorable mention honors.
Brug is the team’s lone senior but could still return next season due to the NCAA’s one-year eligibility reprieve. Mace admitted she is planning on playing just one final season next year, as the sport and exercise science major plans to attend grad school next year.
While she is open to coming back if something were to happen, Mace wants to make her one final season count, especially after losing out on the NCAA Division III tournament this year. The Warriors qualified for the big dance in Mace’s freshman season, knocking off Illinois Wesleyan in the opening round before falling to St. Thomas (Minn.).
And with four fellow seniors to-be in tow, Mace would love nothing more than to recreate those memories alongside her basketball family.
“I think it was super hard to know that yes, we could have made it to the NCAA tournament this year. It felt like we were missing out, but I think knowing our success this year is really going to push and give us the confidence for next year,” she said.
“I know a lot of the people on the team now didn’t get to experience going to the NCAA tournament, and I think having four other seniors with me next year, knowing what it’s like to go will just push them (more).
“I think just having that will definitely drive us going into next year.”
