COLLEGE WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Elizah Leonard looking to reach new heights at North Central

While Elizah Leonard wasn’t the first girl to ever don a singlet for the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team, she’s making history for the Chiefs program.
After a strong four-year career, Leonard will become the first former Dells girls wrestler to compete at the collegiate level. Leonard received a merit scholarship to attend North Central College in Naperville, Ill., one of 59 NCAA Division III programs helping break the gender barrier in collegiate wrestling.
“We’re very proud of her. She’s worked so hard and she was our first in the room, so kind of a pioneer for us. I know other girls have come out for the Dells program before, but none that had wrestled to the level she had these last couple years,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said.
“I’m sure she set an example for other girls to come out, and we’re really proud it’s worked out for her.”
A 120-pound title at the Division 2 Wautoma/Wild Rose regional in 2019 piqued North Central’s interest in Leonard. Following the win she was contacted by the Cardinals, who passed on their congratulations and expressed interest in Leonard joining the school’s newly formed program.
After a tour and practicing with the team, thanks in part to some borrowed gear, Leonard said she received a scholarship offer. She ultimately accepted, choosing the Cardinals over a fellow suitor in UW-Stevens Point, thanks in part to North Central’s compact campus.
“It’s a really small campus, but it’s close to downtown Naperville and I personally like the small school and classrooms,” she said. “And their wrestling, schools have their (important) sports, and North Central’s sport is wrestling; their wrestling room is huge.”
Along with the campus’ vast facilities and quaint campus, Leonard said she was drawn in by the team’s cohesive, family atmosphere. Unlike last season’s inaugural team of nine, Leonard said that 26 freshman will be joining the already “down to earth, accepting and determined group,” according to Leonard.
Leonard said that those were all qualities she prescribed to when she wrestled with the Chiefs.
“I just always watched what I ate, tried really hard and that’s how these girls feel. Like how I feel with (Wisconsin Dells fellow female wrestler) Jade (Herzer), having someone there with me that’s similar, that’s what these girls are,” she said. “I think that’s mostly why I decided on North Central over Stevens Point, because these girls felt like they’re going to be my sisters, like Jade.”
The Cardinals were impressive in their debut season last year, going 4-5 in dual meets, including three losses to top-10 teams, and finishing sixth overall at the 19-team Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships. On top of the team success, North Central had five wrestlers garner All-American status
Leonard, who intends to study business management, voiced her desire to follow in those footsteps.
“I think that just speaks to who these girls are and I’m excited to be able to see what my potential is,” she said.
Whether or not Leonard will be able to work for that dream has yet to be seen however with the current COVID-19 pandemic constantly changing the sports landscape. Even with the uncertainty, Leonard said she is staying in shape as best as she can, focusing a lot on her cardio with lots of running.
Leonard has a small wrestling mat at home. She also has a brother and sister who are wrestlers, but both are bigger than her.
“So I don’t really have a good practice partner, but I lift weights and I just do a lot of calisthenics, but mostly cardio because I want to keep that up,” she said.
When Leonard ultimately does get on campus, McFaul recognizes things won’t be easy. The head coach said the Chiefs have had other former wrestlers try out or work out for college teams in the past, “but it’s a lot to ask of any college student.”
“It’s really demanding and we all know how demanding the sport of wrestling is. Taking it to another level in college is a lot of work and it will be for Elizah,” McFaul said.
Leonard knows she’s up to the challenge after some academic hardships during high school. Leonard admitted she had difficulties remaining eligible during her four seasons with the Chiefs, but she continued to persevere and is hopeful that proves to be a beacon of hope for other female wrestlers with new dreams of a collegiate career.
“I hope that they think of me as a role model and they see me and think they can do it. It was really hard for me in school, so I’m living proof you can do it, that just being disciplined and never giving up actually pulls through and you can get places,” she said.
“This is such a great opportunity. I think school is awesome and I feel like education is power, so I just hope they look at it the same way.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!