COLLEGE WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Elizah Leonard looking to reach new heights at North Central

Leonard, who intends to study business management, voiced her desire to follow in those footsteps.

“I think that just speaks to who these girls are and I’m excited to be able to see what my potential is,” she said.

Whether or not Leonard will be able to work for that dream has yet to be seen however with the current COVID-19 pandemic constantly changing the sports landscape. Even with the uncertainty, Leonard said she is staying in shape as best as she can, focusing a lot on her cardio with lots of running.

Leonard has a small wrestling mat at home. She also has a brother and sister who are wrestlers, but both are bigger than her.

“So I don’t really have a good practice partner, but I lift weights and I just do a lot of calisthenics, but mostly cardio because I want to keep that up,” she said.

When Leonard ultimately does get on campus, McFaul recognizes things won’t be easy. The head coach said the Chiefs have had other former wrestlers try out or work out for college teams in the past, “but it’s a lot to ask of any college student.”

“It’s really demanding and we all know how demanding the sport of wrestling is. Taking it to another level in college is a lot of work and it will be for Elizah,” McFaul said.