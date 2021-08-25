Facing major varsity rotation changes, Wisconsin Dells girls golf looking to tee up more success

Rounding out this year’s team are seniors Tristine Decorah, Kate Griffin, Henny Henry and Rayna Hess, as well as junior Grace Nowak. The varsity contenders have taken the challenge head on and the group as a whole, much to the delight of Neilsen, has been incredibly coachable.

“They want to do well, they’re just trying to figure out how to be the best,” he said. “They are self-critical and they know when they’re not playing well or are playing well. They want to be better and they’re always looking for ways to get anyone of the coaching staff to try and help them be better.”

With that being said, there have been some growing pains so far. With an accelerated season in its nature, the Chiefs have had little time to practice so far with already five meets completed, including two of the team’s SWAL/SWC mini-meets.

Neilsen knows the group is sure to see improvement, which “at the end of the day, that’s all you can hope for,” but he’s also aware the team must create some dependability quickly.

“It’s realizing potential and being consistent. At that No. 1 and No. 2 spot, and even the No. 3 spot where we’ve kind of had trouble to find someone that’s going to be really good there, it’s just that consistency and being able to make it happen,” he added.