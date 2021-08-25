Facing major varsity rotation changes, Wisconsin Dells girls golf looking to tee up more success

The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team has consistently thrived the last number of years despite annually facing stiff roster turnover.
The trend hasn’t let up for the Chiefs this fall after graduating three seniors from last year’s team that finished just 13 strokes short of a first-ever WIAA Division 2 team state appearance in their fourth consecutive team sectional.
Despite the turnover from a team that captured the SWAL/SWC Conference title in each of its first two years in the mishmash league, cupboard isn’t bare for coach Seth Neilsen. The fifth-year head coach returns to varsity regulars to his lineup and a slew of others that played sparing rounds at the varsity level over the course of the 2020 fall campaign.
Even with all of that experience back, making the jump up the varsity ladder can be a tall ask.
So far, it’s been one that this year’s group has been able to answer.
“It’s a little bit of an adjustment because at times when you have girls like Kayla (Gray) and Gracie (Walker), or Allison (Anderson) and Maura (Alvarez) before that, you know someone is going to come in and there’s a little less pressure,” Neilsen said. “With these girls, I think they’re adjusting to it well and they’re realizing it, so that’s a great thing to see.”
Leading the way up the varsity ranks is the duo of senior Lauren Eck and junior Libby Walker, as the duo were regular fixtures in the varsity lineup last season. Playing at No. 3 singles, Walker shot a 96 at last year’s Div. 2 Arcadia sectional, third-best among the Chiefs’ quintet.
Eck meanwhile shot a 106 in her sectional debut at No. 4 singles. The pair has been thrust into the top two spots this season following the graduation of Gray and Gracie Walker, but Neilsen thinks the girls have taken it in stride.
“I think they’re still learning how to adjust to that and it’s a lot to ask somebody. When you’re a No. 1 or No. 2, oftentimes you’re playing against a lot of better golfers,” he said.
“I think they both want that position and they want to be there, but they’re figuring out what that means and how to make things happen, and sometimes I think they put a little too much pressure on themselves to perform.”
Still, the pair has provided a stable base for the other girls matriculating their way into the varsity lineup to rely upon.
“You can definitely tell the other girls look to Libby and Lauren to see just what to do for warm-ups and when to do what at tournaments,” Neilsen added. “That’s really good because they’re just natural leaders that way.”
Among those playing alongside the top duo so far is the trio of senior Sehroob Benipal, and juniors Olga Hernandez and Stella Scott. All three girls got the chance to play in the lower varsity ranks last season and will see more consistent time there this fall, along with sophomore Madchen Ewig, who shot a 98 at the No. 5 singles spot in last year’s Div. 2 sectional.
Rounding out this year’s team are seniors Tristine Decorah, Kate Griffin, Henny Henry and Rayna Hess, as well as junior Grace Nowak. The varsity contenders have taken the challenge head on and the group as a whole, much to the delight of Neilsen, has been incredibly coachable.
“They want to do well, they’re just trying to figure out how to be the best,” he said. “They are self-critical and they know when they’re not playing well or are playing well. They want to be better and they’re always looking for ways to get anyone of the coaching staff to try and help them be better.”
With that being said, there have been some growing pains so far. With an accelerated season in its nature, the Chiefs have had little time to practice so far with already five meets completed, including two of the team’s SWAL/SWC mini-meets.
Neilsen knows the group is sure to see improvement, which “at the end of the day, that’s all you can hope for,” but he’s also aware the team must create some dependability quickly.
“It’s realizing potential and being consistent. At that No. 1 and No. 2 spot, and even the No. 3 spot where we’ve kind of had trouble to find someone that’s going to be really good there, it’s just that consistency and being able to make it happen,” he added.
“The girls really want to make it happen but they’re just sometimes struggling to make it happen at the level they want. They really want to do well; they’re driven and they get upset when it’s bad and there’s nothing wrong with that. I like that.”
The biggest area where the Chiefs want to continue to thrive is at the conference level, where the Dells has won each of the last two SWAL/SWC titles. The push for a third consecutive crown will be markedly harder this year as evidenced by the league’s first two mini-meets.
After Wisconsin Dells scratched out a one-stroke victory at its opening home mini-meet on Aug. 19, the Chiefs were edged out by three strokes against Lancaster in Prairie du Chien on Monday. Walker and Eck each shot a 49 in Prairie du Chien, but it was Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch that earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 36.
Even with a loss under their belts, Neilsen views the merits in the runner-up finish for the Chiefs in the grand scheme of things, which the team hopes can lead them back to sectionals and another league title.
“It’s a little eye-opener like ‘Hey, you have to compete with these girls when you’re out on the course. You need to know that you’re beating them,’” he said. “Lancaster’s No. 1 is a pretty good stick, so we know what we have to do, but winning one and taking second will both, in the end, be good things.”