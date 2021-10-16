First-year player Jacob Rockwell rises to occasion, helps lead Wisconsin Dells to outright SCC crown

“It feels great,” Janke said. “I knew the expectations for us were high, but I never could have imagined an undefeated conference championship. I had a good idea we’d be good, but we’re flying high after a 9-0 season. It’s awesome.”

Awesome indeed, but not without as much high drama as one would expect between two bitter rivals. Nursing an eight-point lead late, Wisconsin Dells (9-0, 7-0 South Central) kept the door open for the Golden Eagles as it failed to put things away.

With a chance to put things on ice following an interception on Spenser Lehman, the Chiefs went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, ultimately punting away to Mauston (6-3, 5-2) with just under three minutes left to play.

The Golden Eagles took over from their own 30-yard line an quickly got behind the sticks by way of an intentional grounding penalty, but Mauston stayed the course. After 13-yard pass to Dylan Hanks, Lehman scrambled for a short gain and was hit late out of bounds for an automatic first down.

Mauston moved the chains for more times, with the last coming on a horse collar tackle penalty that set up the Golden Eagles at the Chiefs’ 19. Things ran out of steam from there however, as Lehman was sacked for an eight-yard loss before launching towards the endzone and sophomore Brock Massey.