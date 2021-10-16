First-year player Jacob Rockwell rises to occasion, helps lead Wisconsin Dells to outright SCC crown

MAUSTON — Most of the Wisconsin Dells prep football team’s class of 12 seniors has been alongside head coach Mike Janke since he served as a volunteer coach when they were in sixth grade.
One senior in particular, Jacob Rockwell, however is more used to taking directions from Janke on the basketball sidelines. And despite never playing prep football, with the potential to bring home the program’s first South Central Conference title, Rockwell thought he could help out his teammates.
“Coming into this year, I was like ‘Might as well play for the boys.’ They’ve been wanting this really bad, so just go in there, help them out and do whatever it takes,” he said.
He did just that Friday night.
Rockwell scored three touchdowns, including a pair of rushing scores in the final 12-plus minutes, and was a force defensively all night in helping the Chiefs hold off rival Mauston, 40-32, and capture the program's first outright conference championship in 35 years.
Wisconsin Dells gave up its second-most points allowed this season, but forced three fourth quarter turnovers, including a game-sealing interception in the endzone by senior Brooks Slack with just seconds to go, to snap a seven-game losing skid to the Golden Eagles and finish off the school’s first unbeaten regular season since 1986.
“It feels great,” Janke said. “I knew the expectations for us were high, but I never could have imagined an undefeated conference championship. I had a good idea we’d be good, but we’re flying high after a 9-0 season. It’s awesome.”
Awesome indeed, but not without as much high drama as one would expect between two bitter rivals. Nursing an eight-point lead late, Wisconsin Dells (9-0, 7-0 South Central) kept the door open for the Golden Eagles as it failed to put things away.
With a chance to put things on ice following an interception on Spenser Lehman, the Chiefs went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, ultimately punting away to Mauston (6-3, 5-2) with just under three minutes left to play.
The Golden Eagles took over from their own 30-yard line an quickly got behind the sticks by way of an intentional grounding penalty, but Mauston stayed the course. After 13-yard pass to Dylan Hanks, Lehman scrambled for a short gain and was hit late out of bounds for an automatic first down.
Mauston moved the chains for more times, with the last coming on a horse collar tackle penalty that set up the Golden Eagles at the Chiefs’ 19. Things ran out of steam from there however, as Lehman was sacked for an eight-yard loss before launching towards the endzone and sophomore Brock Massey.
After having already connected on a fade between three defenders on the team’s first score, the duo went to the well again but this time it was the Chiefs that came out of the pile with the ball as Slack won a 50/50 ball against Massey, with the officials ruling the Dells senior had possession of the ball rather than a simultaneous catch, to seal the win and allow Wisconsin Dells to kneel out the clock.
“I thought that’s what we had,” Mauston coach Roland Lehman said of the simultaneous catch no-call.
“That’s not the interpretation they had. I told them ‘I respect your call but I disagree with it.’ We were both cordial about it, but that’s the way the call went and sometimes that happens.”
“It comes down to a play that could have gone one way or the other; both guys have their hands on the ball when they come down in the endzone. That’s another one you’re just not sure about, but it’s the way it played out.”
It was a play that almost wasn’t as the Chiefs kept things from snowballing out of control early on in the quarter. After playing to a 20-all tie at halftime and trading scores in the third quarter for a 27-26 Dells lead, the Chiefs gave the lead right back.
Following a defensive stop, Wisconsin Dells went three-and-out and lined up for just the second punt of the night. The snap went over Slack’s head though, and as the senior tried to get a scrambled kick away, the Golden Eagles smothered the attempt with senior Adon Saylor picking up the loose ball and weaving 25 yards to the house for a 32-27 lead with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left to play.
Now on the back foot, rather than sulking around Wisconsin Dells reared back and administered an immediate counter punch. The Chiefs needed just four plays to regain the lead as Rockwell provided the deciding blow, shrugging off a tackler en route to a 21-yard touchdown scamper with 7:49 left to play and a 33-32 lead.
It was an uncommon spot for Rockwell to be in after Chiefs workhorse running back Matt Getgen was sidelined just before halftime, but only one thing was on the former’s mind.
“Just pick up the slack,” he said. “He’s (Getgen) the workhorse so just go in there, play to our strengths and go from there.”
The immediate answer truly paid dividends on the ensuing two drives as Wisconsin Dells forced a fumble on the next Mauston possession and turned the takeaway into points as junior Braden Buss hit senior Will Michalsky on a 57-yard touchdown pass with 5:36 left to play for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.
While his group certainly made him sweat it out Janke said he got plenty of reassurances, especially from his senior class.
“These seniors really grip together… they looked at each other and said ‘Coach, we’re fine,’” he said of the team’s response following the blocked punt return score.
“Six years ago I probably wouldn’t have gotten that same response, but now that we’ve worked and they know what the process is and the plans are, they came together, looked at each other, looked at me and said ‘Coach, we’re fine.’”
That they were.
And it could give the Chiefs just the spark they need after receiving the No. 1 seed in their eight-team pod for the WIAA Division 4 playoffs. Wisconsin Dells will face fellow SCC rival Adams-Friendship in a Level 1 match-up next week. And while the Chiefs handled the Green Devils in their regular season affair, 47-8 on Oct. 1, the playoffs brings the best out of teams, something they should be plenty familiar with after Friday night.
“I think we got a look tonight like we haven’t for most of the season since the first game,” Michalsky said.
“It’s going to be huge for our experience,” Janke added. “The adversity was good, and to overcome that adversity, it’s even better.”
As for the Golden Eagles, they’ll travel to fellow No. 1 seed Northwestern. The Tigers finished off their own unbeaten regular season on Friday with a 56-30 win over previously unbeaten Cumberland to claim the outright Heart O’North Conference title.
While that poses another daunting task, Roland Lehman knows his group is confident in what they’re bringing to the table.
“I think we have a lot of confidence from being able to play with a really good team tonight, and the players were saying that ‘We can play with anybody if we decide to.’ We believe we can so that’s a confidence booster for us, and honestly, starting the season I didn’t think we’d have a chance to be in this type of game at the end of the season,” he said.
“These guys really surprised me… they just battled all night; we went toe-to-toe, had a chance to knock off a team that has a ton of seniors and a lot of experience, so again I’m just very, very proud of our guys.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.