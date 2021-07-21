GOLF: Wisconsin Dells' Eck, Neilsen get one final chance as player and 'coach' at WSGA qualifier

“It meant everything and it was so awesome; it was just like old times when I was coaching,” Neilsen added.

That familiarity, both from Neilsen and the course, certainly benefitted Eck in the qualifier. Having played at Lake Arrowhead a number of times during his prep career with the Chiefs in South Central Conference mini-meets, Eck had an intimate knowledge of the course, namely the front nine “like the back of my hand,” according to Eck.

“It definitely helped knowing just where hazards are and the easiest routes to the hole; knowing how to get to the fairway and stuff like that,” he added.

Despite that understanding of the course, Eck admittedly was a ball of nerves playing in his first competitive tournament since the 2019 WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional. That’s where Neilsen came into play, implementing not only his coaching wisdom, but also his ability to put the game on the back burner.

“We didn’t really talk about the score. We both knew in our heads what it was at, but we talked about a lot of other things and not just the shot ahead,” Neilsen said. “It felt really natural; we did what we always did when he was playing, joking around and having a good time.”

