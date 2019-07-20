WEST SALEM — Another big inning broke the backs of the Wisconsin Dells Post 187 American legion baseball team.
Trailing in its Class A regional opener 1-0, Post 187 gave up seven runs in the third inning and were unable to respond in an 11-1 loss in six innings to Arcadia Post 17 at Damien Miller Field in West Salem. Dylan Anchor struck out seven in the complete game loss and had the RBI single to score Wisconsin Dells’ lone run.
Walks and errors again crippled Wisconsin Dells in the top of the third inning after Anchor got off to a good start, getting Caleb Suchla to ground to open the inning. Things went downhill from there however as Anchor walked Chase Patzner and he proceeded to steal second and third base.
A second straight walk to Brody Larson put two on and he quickly stole second base to move a second runner into scoring position. A one-out passed ball allowed Patzner to score for a 2-0 lead before Anchor issued a third consecutive walk to Parker Windjue.
The free pass was capped off by another passed ball, and with catcher Brooks Slack napping, Windjue sped around to second base to again put two runners in scoring position. Arcadia took advantage of the error as Trace Bijorge hammered a two-run triple to right-center field for a 4-0 lead.
Nate Breska quickly singled home Bijorge to make it 5-0 before Arcadia tacked on two more runs on three more hits and two more errors to build a comfortable 8-0 lead.
“He just caught a little too much of the plate and Arcadia has a lot of its returning varsity players, and they made him pay for location misses,” Wisconsin Dells coach Aaron VanSchoyck said.
Facing a near double-digit hole, Wisconsin Dells buckled down and put together a rally in the home half of the third. Will Michalsky opened the inning by reaching on a walk before Slack singled to break up Breska’s no-hitter and put two runners on with no outs.
Matt Getgen loaded the bases by drawing a walk before Anchor laced an RBI single to cut the deficit to 8-1. The hot start quickly fizzled out however as Marty Koenig struck out swinging before Dylan Conroy hit into an inning, ending 4-6-3 double play.
“Especially when you give up seven, you want to come back with more than one, especially with the bases loaded, you’re right there,” VanSchoyck said. “On a hot day like today, hopefully they’re going to get as fatigued as we were starting to get and if you put a couple, they have to start fighting too.”
With the threat quelled, Arcadia put the game out of reach in the top of the sixth with three runs, capped off by a two-run single by Kolin Stern, for an 11-1 lead. Down to its final three outs, Wisconsin Dells looked to get something cooking as Koenig singled with one out and stole second base, but Conroy and Josh Bilotta flew out consecutively to end the game.
After seeing their momentum slip away, Wisconsin Dells failed to get any momentum going the rest of the way. Post 187 only got two runners on base over the final three innings on a pair of singles but never got a runner to third.
Bilotta had a lead-off single but was quickly wiped out when John Flores hit into a 4-3 double play in the fourth before Koenig failed to score after his one-out single in the sixth. For VanSchoyck, the biggest thing playing to the advantage of Arcadia was working the strikezone.
“if they’re pumping the strikezone, you’re going to have to start swinging at a lot of different things,” he said.
Arcadia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Bijorge RBI single but Anchor limited the damage. The righty got consecutive strikeouts to close out the first with a runner stranded at third and struck out the side in the second on just 11 pitches.
The defense also came up with some big plays, stranding three Arcadia runners in scoring position in the final three innings and Slack caught two runners stealing.
“It’s really good to just see the boys keep fighting even though they’re down, just trying to fight through those innings and keep it alive,” VanSchoyck said.
Wisconsin Dells returns to action today when it plays Adams-Friendship in an elimination game at noon.
