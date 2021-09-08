Portage, Wisconsin Dells girls golf teams combine for three top-15 finishers at Wisconsin Dells Invite

Along with Denure, Wisconsin Dells’ Libby Walker and Sehroob Benipal also broke the century mark. Walker shot a 24-over-par 95 while Benipal inked a 97.

Walker shot a 45 on the front nine but tacked on five strokes after the turn, meanwhile Benipal was even keel throughout the day with a 48 and a 49.

Behind the top trio, Wisconsin Dells’ Madchen Ewig shot a 102 and Portage senior Elizabeth Fick shot a 103. Like Benipal, Ewig was steady over her entire round shooting a 50 on the front half and a 52 on the back nine.

Conversely, Fick slumped with a 57 on the front nine but turned things on after the turn, shaving off 11 strokes on the final nine holes.

“Elizabeth has a great demeanor for golf and I imagine for any sport she plays and is an individual who is a true team player and gives her all on every shot,” Maass said.

Rounding out the Chiefs were Lauren Eck (104) and Olga Hernandez (126), while Ally Saloun and Gracie Kohn shot a 123 and 137, respectively, for the Warriors.

Among all 39 competitors, only 14 shot under 100, something Maass contributed to some rough conditions, but nothing the teams couldn’t handle.