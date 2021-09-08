Portage, Wisconsin Dells girls golf teams combine for three top-15 finishers at Wisconsin Dells Invite

While they struggled as teams, the Portage and Wisconsin Dells girls golf squads had successful individual days at Wednesday’s Wisconsin Dells Invite.
The Chiefs and Warriors combined for three players under 100 while finishing fourth and tied for sixth, respectively, at the eight-team invite at Christmas Mountain Golf Course. Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson earned medalist honors with an 11-over-par 82 while the Beavers won a tiebreaker over Baraboo after the rivals each shot a 374 as a team.
Reedsburg combined for a lower score on the par-3 fifth hole to beat the Thunderbirds as meet officials used the highest handicapped hole on the front nine of the Oaks course to determine the team winner, according to Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen.
Waunakee finished third with a 394, four strokes ahead of the Chiefs, while Portage tied Osseo-Fairchild with a 457.
Leading the way for the Warriors was Ella Denure as the junior carded a 23-over-par 94 to finished tied for ninth alongside Arcadia’s Whitney Sonsalla. Denure was even throughout the round, shooting a 47 on both the front and back nines.
“She hit some great tee shots and went about her business as she usually does,” Portage assistant coach Rick Maass said.
According to Maass, the Highlight of the day for Denure was a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole following a second shot that was stuck within a foot-and-a-half of the hole.
Along with Denure, Wisconsin Dells’ Libby Walker and Sehroob Benipal also broke the century mark. Walker shot a 24-over-par 95 while Benipal inked a 97.
Walker shot a 45 on the front nine but tacked on five strokes after the turn, meanwhile Benipal was even keel throughout the day with a 48 and a 49.
Behind the top trio, Wisconsin Dells’ Madchen Ewig shot a 102 and Portage senior Elizabeth Fick shot a 103. Like Benipal, Ewig was steady over her entire round shooting a 50 on the front half and a 52 on the back nine.
Conversely, Fick slumped with a 57 on the front nine but turned things on after the turn, shaving off 11 strokes on the final nine holes.
“Elizabeth has a great demeanor for golf and I imagine for any sport she plays and is an individual who is a true team player and gives her all on every shot,” Maass said.
Rounding out the Chiefs were Lauren Eck (104) and Olga Hernandez (126), while Ally Saloun and Gracie Kohn shot a 123 and 137, respectively, for the Warriors.
Among all 39 competitors, only 14 shot under 100, something Maass contributed to some rough conditions, but nothing the teams couldn’t handle.
“The wind, in addition to a few pin placements, made it a tough day to play golf but our kids battled and as they always do they make us proud to be their coaches,” he said.