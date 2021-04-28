PREP BASEBALL: Wisconsin Dells donated year's supply worth of balls in honor of program friend, Larry Brown

The Wisconsin Dells prep baseball team should have to worry its supply of game balls running low this season after receiving a year's supply in honor of longtime friend of the program, Larry Brown.

Dean Nelson, Dave Classon and Bob Ankeny of Blue Earth, Minn.; Lee Nelson, Dean's son and current Athletic Director at Indianola (Iowa) High School; Matt Dawson of Reedsburg; Steve Hause of Baraboo, and Norm Gibb, of Wisconsin Dells, donated the baseballs to Shari Brown, Brown's husband, and the Chiefs baseball program in "Brownie's" memory.

The laundry list of friends were long-time golf partners and/or fierce opponents.

Larry Brown was a true lover of baseball, at all levels, having been a four-year starter and three-time all-conference player at Boscobel from 1967-70. Brown, who was said to have "played baseball to win, and he played it selflessly," according to a release sent to the Dells Events, played alongside Classon, Norm Gibb and Dean Nelson as part of the Blue Earth Blues as young adults in Minnesota.

"As long as he lived, the high school baseball stories he told were about his team, his manager and the joy of sharing the game with them all," per the release.

"Just as those teammates became lifelong friends, Larry Brown easily became the same — a teammate for life."

