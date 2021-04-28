 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASEBALL: Wisconsin Dells donated year's supply worth of balls in honor of program friend, Larry Brown
0 comments
alert
PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: Wisconsin Dells donated year's supply worth of balls in honor of program friend, Larry Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WDHS Baseball donation photo

Members of the Wisconsin Dells baseball team and coach Mike Michalsky pose for a photo with Shari Brown after being donated a year's supply of baseballs in honor of her late husband, Larry Brown, who passed away at the end of 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer.

 MIKE MICHALSKY/Contributed

The Wisconsin Dells prep baseball team should have to worry its supply of game balls running low this season after receiving a year's supply in honor of longtime friend of the program, Larry Brown.

Dean Nelson, Dave Classon and Bob Ankeny of Blue Earth, Minn.; Lee Nelson, Dean's son and current Athletic Director at Indianola (Iowa) High School; Matt Dawson of Reedsburg; Steve Hause of Baraboo, and Norm Gibb, of Wisconsin Dells, donated the baseballs to Shari Brown, Brown's husband, and the Chiefs baseball program in "Brownie's" memory.

The laundry list of friends were long-time golf partners and/or fierce opponents.

Larry Brown was a true lover of baseball, at all levels, having been a four-year starter and three-time all-conference player at Boscobel from 1967-70. Brown, who was said to have "played baseball to win, and he played it selflessly," according to a release sent to the Dells Events, played alongside Classon, Norm Gibb and Dean Nelson as part of the Blue Earth Blues as young adults in Minnesota.

"As long as he lived, the high school baseball stories he told were about his team, his manager and the joy of sharing the game with them all," per the release.

"Just as those teammates became lifelong friends, Larry Brown easily became the same — a teammate for life."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News