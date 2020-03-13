PREP BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells boys deal with state tournament cancellation

Beaver Dam coach Chase said that the cancellation of the tournament began to look increasingly more likely the longer Thursday went on. Word started getting around Thursday evening following a press release from the WIAA a little before 5 p.m. that announced the University of Wisconsin was no longer willing to allow use of the Kohl Center for the boys state tournament, and the writing was officially on the wall.

“Once the Division 4 games started at night everything just kind of had a weird vibe,” he said. “Crandon was staying in our hotel last night, and when they came back, they said there was already talk that they would possibly cancel some of the games. So we knew that that was happening, and then with everything that was going on in the country — with the NCAA getting canceled and then it seemed like other states were starting to cancel, even in the middle of the tournament — (it seemed like) there was going to be a pretty good chance of it.”

As for how the team learned the season was over prematurely, Chase said the girls found out in different waves.

“About half the team was asleep last night when the final news came down and the other half was pretty sad right away. So we let the kids sleep and tried to comfort some of the kids, because it was a lot of our seniors,” Chase said.