PREP BOWLING: Wisconsin Dells boys, girls teams riding high into state championships

The Wisconsin Dells boys bowling team is no stranger to the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships.
The Chiefs boys qualified for their sixth straight appearance this year; however, they won’t be the only team donning Columbia blue. For the first time ever, the Chiefs girls team qualified for this year’s three-day event.
On top of both teams qualifying, Wisconsin Dells advanced three individuals. Sophomore Jade Oelke qualified for her second consecutive state tournament on the girls side, while juniors Carver Hickey and Noah Preissel will each make their state debut in the boys competition set to start Friday at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston.
“I think it’s a big statement to everybody to see how well we’re doing, and it just feels good to make it this far,” Oelke said.
“I’m proud of every single one of the bowlers we have, and I think a lot of the adults are too. We’re being supported by all these people, and to see that the money they’ve put towards our fundraising is actually worth it.”
Oelke struggled in her state debut last season, finishing 39th out of 60 bowlers, falling 24 places short of the semifinals. Oelke closed her tournament strong, bowling a 204 in the final game of her 527 series and has carried that momentum into this season.
After retooling her footwork to a five-step approach, her release and altering her drilling, Oelke led District 9A with a 77.57 fill percentage, over eight points ahead of Baraboo’s Taylor Reppen (69.33). She finished with 85 strikes and 81 spares to just 48 open frames.
With all of her success this season, Oelke said she fells “more prepared than I was last year.” Oelke is also relishing in this year’s trip after matching her old brother Ryan’s number of trips to state.
“It means a lot to me that I’ve kind of matched him, because he’s one of my biggest inspirations when it comes to bowling,” she said.
She isn’t just focused on herself however, as Oelke is primed to help the Chiefs team make an impact in their first-ever trip.
Oelke is joined by juniors Katie Thompson and Joslyn Munch, sophomores Hannah Schneider and Pamela Roberts, and freshman Delilah Fink. Roberts also qualified for state individually last year, while a number of the girls are bowling for the first time this season, helping the Chiefs finish first in District 9A with an 8-4 record and team average of 146.61.
“It’s really special because we’ve all worked so hard to get there,” Oelke said. “The fact that we’re getting to go is amazing.”
Wisconsin Dells boys coach Jordin Raddatz believes one of the biggest factors to the girls’ success has been the addition of coach Becca Meegan. As for the boys, Raddatz, now in his second year in charge, contributes the group’s success to their cohesiveness.
“They all get along and it’s kind of impressive; it’s like watching a bunch of brothers go out and bowl. They all have each other’s backs and step up when each person needs to. It’s fun watching them and makes it easy on a coach,” he said.
Helping to lead that charge has been the duo of Hickey and Preissel. Hickey finished second in Dist. 9A with a fill percentage of 82.35 and bowled 126 strikes to just 56 spares and 39 open frames.
Close behind was Preissel, who finished fourth with an 81.99 fill percentage with 90 strikes and 83 spares to just 38 open frames. While he didn’t qualify individually, senior Austin Lohr credits that healthy competition with the team returning to state.
“It’s really fun to have such a healthy relationship like that, where we weren’t fighting against each other, but to make each other better. It’s really nice to have a team that supports everybody like that,” he said.
Lohr, juniors Nick Kruschke, Darius Vodvarka and Talon Fielitz, as well as freshman AJ Lohr, round out the Chiefs’ boys team. The Dells boys finished runner-up behind Dist. 9A champion Baraboo with a 12-4 record and a team average of 189.22.
Raddatz knows the team is eager to build upon last year after finishing 21st out of 25 Division 2 teams with a 2,657 series. He believes last year’s strugglers were “just a lack of focus,” but watching former teammate Hunter Greifenhagen claim the program’s first-ever individual state title was vital experience.
Expounding upon that will be key if the Chiefs boys want to move up the ranks and girls want to make a strong first impression. For that to happen though, Austin Lohr said it’s all about staying focused.
“Your two frames in that game don’t matter if you’re bowling bad, just keep your head in the game and take the next two,” he said.