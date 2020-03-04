PREP BOWLING: Wisconsin Dells boys, girls teams riding high into state championships

After retooling her footwork to a five-step approach, her release and altering her drilling, Oelke led District 9A with a 77.57 fill percentage, over eight points ahead of Baraboo’s Taylor Reppen (69.33). She finished with 85 strikes and 81 spares to just 48 open frames.

With all of her success this season, Oelke said she fells “more prepared than I was last year.” Oelke is also relishing in this year’s trip after matching her old brother Ryan’s number of trips to state.

“It means a lot to me that I’ve kind of matched him, because he’s one of my biggest inspirations when it comes to bowling,” she said.

She isn’t just focused on herself however, as Oelke is primed to help the Chiefs team make an impact in their first-ever trip.

Oelke is joined by juniors Katie Thompson and Joslyn Munch, sophomores Hannah Schneider and Pamela Roberts, and freshman Delilah Fink. Roberts also qualified for state individually last year, while a number of the girls are bowling for the first time this season, helping the Chiefs finish first in District 9A with an 8-4 record and team average of 146.61.

“It’s really special because we’ve all worked so hard to get there,” Oelke said. “The fact that we’re getting to go is amazing.”