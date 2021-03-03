PREP BOWLING: Wisconsin Dells girls add to young history, reach team state for second straight year

The Wisconsin Dells girls bowling team’s history isn’t the most extensive, making the Wisconsin High School state bowling tournament as a team for just the first time last year.
The Chiefs wasted little time adding to that account this year as they’ll make their second straight state appearance this weekend at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay. The Wisconsin Dells girls team won’t be alone in making a state return as Chiefs junior Jade Oelke is headed back as an individual for the third time, while Dells senior Nathan Kruschke and Wautoma sophomore Ava Butt will make their state debuts in the three-day event.
For Kruschke, who was part of the Chiefs’ boys last two team state appearances, it’s extra special given the uncertainty that surrounded the season as a whole.
“I think it’s pretty cool and I’m surprised we’re having state, honestly,” he said.
That was certainly the case for the Wisconsin Dells girls as their team nearly wasn’t this year. According to coach Becca Meegan, the team started out the year with a full complement of members.
But after some dropped from the rankings, it forced Meegan to move to a plan B and expand the team’s footprint. Insert Butt and Reedsburg senior Brooke Bell, which helped form a three school tri-op.
After missing last season due to injury, Bell, a former Dells/Reedsburg co-op member, expressed interest to bowl again, while Butt told her coach she still wanted to bowl despite the Hornets not sponsoring a team.
“He told me he was going to find me somewhere and I chose the Dells to go with. It was a pretty easy transition; they were really welcoming and it was good,” she said of incorporating into the fold.
“Why not give these girls the opportunity. We had a team and they wanted to go,” Meegan added.
The additions proved fruitful as Wisconsin Dells finished 9-3 in its matches to win the District 9A girls championship this season. Helping lead the way was Oelke, who led the way with a district-high 79.62 fill percentage, alongside 85 strikes and 87 spares to just 44 open frames out of 216.
Oelke’s success stems from a total overhaul in her approach to this season, starting with her form, to her walking and release.
“I’ve broken everything down and changed everything completely from where I was a year ago to now,” she said, noting the importance of breaking old habits.
“Overcoming those to become something better is hard, but it’s worth it in the end, so it’s a good feeling.”
It’s certainly gone unnoticed for Meegan, who noted Oelke bowls in a tournament “almost every single weekend, sometimes multiple tournaments.” That repetition has led to the greatest improvement of all in her mental game, according to Meegan, which is all the more impressive given the role she plays in the team as the group’s anchor leg.
“That can break or make the game, and that’s a lot of pressure for her, but she can handle that and she’s a very great young lady,” she said.
Aiding in the team’s success has been Butt, who finished third among all District 9A girls with a 72.68 fill percentage, including 75 strikes and 82 spares across 216 frames, including 59 opens, good to punch her ticket to state. Rounding out the group is sophomore Delilah Fink (54.62 fill, 53 strikes, 65 spares), Bell (35.55, 25, 39) and senior Laci Steinhorst (29.16, 16, 47).
“They earned their spot at state, two of them have earned spots to all-stars, and they’re all very excited to go and represent their schools. It’ll be an exciting state season, I think,” Meegan said.
Equally as impressive has been Kruschke as he narrowly earned his first-ever state berth. With the top-four individuals in District 9A earning spots to state, Kruschke secured his spot in the final meet of the season to lock in his 82.87 fill percentage, barely edging out Baraboo’s Brice Parchem (81.37) for the last spot.
Kruschke has been a strike machine this season racking up a district-high 123 strikes, as well as 56 spares and 37 open frames in 216 bowled. While the number of open frames is a little high for boys coach Jordy Raddatz, Kruschke’s success clearing all 10 is still impressive and will be imperative at state.
“The key to bowling is strike early and strike often, but as far as spares go, they win games and tournaments,” he said. “You can throw as many strikes as you want, but if you have just as may open (frames) as strikes, it really doesn’t make a difference. So it’s going to really come down to his spare throwing for sure.”
Like Oelke, Kruschke also made adjustments to his form, namely shortening his approach and shifting his mark on the lane. It’s certainly led to more success, but in Raddatz’s eyes, the mental game carries the most weight when he, along with Oelke and Butt, bowl in Friday’s opening singles rounds.
“I think if he takes it one frame at a time and keeps his feet slow, he’ll be good,” Raddatz said.
The prior experience should help as well. Kruscke was there to witness Hunter Griefenhagen being crowned state champion in 2019, on top of his participation in the team competition twice.
“It helps and I’m excited and ready for it. I’m just looking for the experience mostly,” he said. “It’s just to go out and have fun basically.”
As for the girls, Oelke is no spring chicken and can rely on those prior trials and tribulations. She’s hoping to improve — both individually and as a team — on her prior placements, while Butt said she’s looking forward to “just the new experience and new opportunities.”
Regardless of how the weekend pans out — the Chiefs girls bowl on Saturday and should any of the individuals reach the semifinals, they will bowl again on Sunday — Oelke is just happy to keep growing the sport.
“I think it’s cool and it’s a good thing, because not a lot of people look at this sport as something big. The fact that it’s growing is cool and it’s something not a lot of people do, but more people are starting to,” she said.
