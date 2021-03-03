PREP BOWLING: Wisconsin Dells girls add to young history, reach team state for second straight year

“The key to bowling is strike early and strike often, but as far as spares go, they win games and tournaments,” he said. “You can throw as many strikes as you want, but if you have just as may open (frames) as strikes, it really doesn’t make a difference. So it’s going to really come down to his spare throwing for sure.”

Like Oelke, Kruschke also made adjustments to his form, namely shortening his approach and shifting his mark on the lane. It’s certainly led to more success, but in Raddatz’s eyes, the mental game carries the most weight when he, along with Oelke and Butt, bowl in Friday’s opening singles rounds.

“I think if he takes it one frame at a time and keeps his feet slow, he’ll be good,” Raddatz said.

The prior experience should help as well. Kruscke was there to witness Hunter Griefenhagen being crowned state champion in 2019, on top of his participation in the team competition twice.

“It helps and I’m excited and ready for it. I’m just looking for the experience mostly,” he said. “It’s just to go out and have fun basically.”