PREP BOWLING: Wisconsin Dells' Oelke narrowly misses finals, leads Chiefs contingent at state

In the end however, it wasn’t enough and missed the finals series by just 69 pins. The Chiefs girls team also missed out on the semifinals but put together a strong performance as the team of Oelke, Butt, Reedsburg’s Brooke Bell and Wisconsin Dells Delilah Fink and Laci Steinhorst combined to roll a 2,346.

The group opened its day Saturday with a 758 over its first five games and picked things up in the middle with an 871. The momentum slipped down the stretch however, as the combined for their worst round of the day with a 730 in the final five games.

Still, the Chiefs team performed well as they finished just 13 pins shy of 10th-place Kimberly, which should provide plenty of motivation with a majority of the team set to return next year.

State debut abrupt for Kruschke

It was a short stay at state for Wisconsin Dells’ Nathan Kruschke as the Chiefs senior failed to break through the boys individual qualifiers on Friday.

Kruschke, making his individual state debut after participating on each of the last two Dells boys state teams, struggled on the day as he failed to break 200 in any of his games in a 515 series. He opened his tournament with a 173 before rolling a 187 in his middle game.

Kruschke was unable to build on that momentum in the third however, rolling a 155 in his final game to finish in 72nd place out of 98 boys individuals. Still, Kruschke missed out on the top-50 but 51 pins and closed out his career in the final tournament of the season.

