PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Familiar foe Altoona awaits Wisconsin Dells in sectional semifinal

The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team is in a familiar spot.
Back in the Division 3 sectional semifinals for a third consecutive season, the Chiefs are once again two games away from their first state appearance since 2007.
When it takes the court in Thursday’s sectional semifinal at Baraboo High School, top-seeded Wisconsin Dells will also have a recognizable foe, as it faces Altoona for the third consecutive season. The Chiefs have won each of the last two seasons, but will once again have to go through the No. 2 seed Railroaders if they want to reach a third straight sectional final.
After finishing 10-14 last season, including a 66-48 loss to the Chiefs in a Div. 3 regional semifinal, the Rails have gotten back on the right track this year. Altoona finished the regular season at 15-6 overall, including 13-1 in the Cloverbelt West Conference to earn its first league title since the 2006-07 season.
The Rails, who swept their regular season meetings over fellow Div. 5 regional champions Thorp and Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central, continued that momentum in the postseason. After fending off Elk Mound, 56-45, in the regional semifinals, Altoona caught fire in the second half to pull away from Mauston, 68-44, to earn its first regional crown since 2006.
After building a 28-20 lead at halftime, the Rails rolled past the Golden Eagles in the second half, starting the final 18 minutes on a 20-4 run. Altoona buried 10 3-pointers in the win and have been lethal from behind the arc this season.
The Rails have hit just shy of eight 3-pointers per game while averaging 71.7 points per game this season. Spearheading Altoona’s high scoring has been a fearsome foursome of double-digit scorers.
Junior Keshawn Harris stirs the drink for the Rails, averaging a team-high 16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Junior Brayden Turk provides a great one-two punch, adding 14.8 points per game and has a .400 3-point percentage.
Behind the top duo, senior Nathan McMahon and junior Evan Moss are adding 11.6 and 11.4 points per game, while seven players have scored in double-figures for Altoona this season. That hot shooting and depth is something Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling knows can be a problem.
“Altoona is going to put out four or five kids that are all good shooters, and it will remind me a lot of Reedsburg,” Rohling said. “We’re going to need phenomenal effort on the boards, phenomenal effort defensively and we can’t give them any good looks because they’ll bury them.”
Should they get past the Rails, the Chiefs could run into another recent playoff adversary in Prescott. The top-seeded Cardinals face off with Middle Border rival St. Croix Central in Thursday’s other sectional semifinal.
Prescott (20-4) has been the class of Sectional 1 and in its sixth sectional semifinal in the last seven years following a 70-65 win over Somerset last Saturday. The Cardinals, who earned at least a share of a seventh consecutive Middle Border title, are averaging a whopping 78.4 points per game behind the steady hand of Parker Nielsen.
The 6-foot-6 senior guard, who is committed to NCAA Div. II West Texas A&M, is averaging a team-high 28.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. Senior Jacob Doffing rules the post for the Cardinals as the 6-foot-8 center is averaging a near double-double with 17.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
The second-seeded Panthers (18-6) ended Prescott’s run of sectional appearances at five last season with a 66-62 upset win over the then defending state champion. St. Croix Central is looking for a second straight shock over the Cardinals after knocking off Bloomer, 55-41, in the regional finals.
The Panthers, who haven’t reached a sectional final since before 2000, are averaging 64.4 points per game while allowing 56.5. Leading the way is the balanced junior trio of Jackson Pettit, Kelson Klin and Gabe Siler.
Pettit is averaging a team-high 12.9 points per game, including a .353 3-point percentage. Klin and Siler are each adding 12 points, while Siler leads the Panthers in rebounds (6.2) and assists (5.8) per game.
While it will be a daunting task for the Chiefs, senior Sam Millard knows the group isn’t backing down.
“We have so many great players on our team, we can just keep going through the lineup and keep pounding and pounding on teams. I think that’s what makes us great and separates us from other teams,” he said.
“I don’t think we really want this ride to end anytime soon.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.