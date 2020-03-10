PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Familiar foe Altoona awaits Wisconsin Dells in sectional semifinal

The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team is in a familiar spot.

Back in the Division 3 sectional semifinals for a third consecutive season, the Chiefs are once again two games away from their first state appearance since 2007.

When it takes the court in Thursday’s sectional semifinal at Baraboo High School, top-seeded Wisconsin Dells will also have a recognizable foe, as it faces Altoona for the third consecutive season. The Chiefs have won each of the last two seasons, but will once again have to go through the No. 2 seed Railroaders if they want to reach a third straight sectional final.

After finishing 10-14 last season, including a 66-48 loss to the Chiefs in a Div. 3 regional semifinal, the Rails have gotten back on the right track this year. Altoona finished the regular season at 15-6 overall, including 13-1 in the Cloverbelt West Conference to earn its first league title since the 2006-07 season.

The Rails, who swept their regular season meetings over fellow Div. 5 regional champions Thorp and Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central, continued that momentum in the postseason. After fending off Elk Mound, 56-45, in the regional semifinals, Altoona caught fire in the second half to pull away from Mauston, 68-44, to earn its first regional crown since 2006.