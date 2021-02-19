PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage pushes back but can't topple Wisconsin Dells in season-ending loss

“They put a little pressure on us and we got in a little lull offensively, but we were able to just do enough; hit enough shots and get to the free throw line enough to get it to a comfortable margin,” Rohling said.

That was far from the case in the first half as the Chiefs were cooking early, taking a 26-13 lead with 7:52 left in the first half on back-to-back buckets from Michalsky. Brooks Slack, who added 12 points on four 3-pointers, added the third of his three first-half triples after before a Witt 3 made it 34-17 with 4:40 to go.

Portage answered with a 4-0 spurt, including a Roberts 3-point play with 3 minutes until the break, but Wisconsin Dells closed on a 6-0 run to head into the break leading 40-21.

“We had some opportunities, I thought, where we didn’t finish or stuff like that, but a lot of that is because of them, too, no doubt about that,” Berger said.

“They’re a good team and they do what they do well.”

Alongside Roberts and Hensler, Hooker added eight points for the Warriors, while Michalsky chipped in seven for the Chiefs. For Rohling, Michalsky and Slack added a much needed boost off the bench, something that will definitely be needed moving forward.