PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells battles but can't keep 34-game win streak alive against Verona

WISCONSIN DELLS — Following a 24-1 campaign last year, including three straight South Central Conference and regional titles, as well as sectional final appearances, the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team entered the 2020-21 season with uncertain expectations.
Riding a 23-game winning streak into the new season, the Chiefs picked up right where they left off. Wisconsin Dells won its first 11 games — some easier than others — to help extend the program’s run to 34 straight games.
While impressive, the number of victories was never at the front of Chiefs coach Brad Rohling’s mind, rather just seeing his rather inexperienced team grow. With an opening Tuesday night following a postponed game against Nekoosa, Rohling took up the chance to take on a skilled Verona squad hungry to close the regular season on a high note.
The Wildcats were hungry all right.
Verona used its rabid zone defense and strong transition game to seize control before holding off the Chiefs for a 59-50 non-conference win on Jack B. Olson Court at Wisconsin Dells High School. Junior Jacob Rockwell scored a team-high 15 points and senior Barrett Witt added 12 but it wasn’t enough to keep the Wildcats from ripping up the Dells’ winning streak at 34.
“They’re a very good team and they have a lot of the pieces; they have a really good point guard who can get down the lane and create open shots for other guys,” Rohling said.
“I don’t think the expectations were quite as high after losing the guys we did last year, so to be 11-1 and your only loss is to Verona, that’s a pretty good statement about our guys.”
A good statement indeed as the Wildcats length and speed put the Chiefs down by as many as 15 in the first half. Verona (3-2) stretched its lead to as many as 17 in the second half after a transition layup by senior Cam McCorkle with 14 minutes, 20 seconds left to play for a 42-25 lead.
Wisconsin Dells kept punching back clawing back within 10 at 44-34 with 11:20 to go following a 3-pointer by sophomore Jared Nevar. However, whenever the Chiefs countered, the Wildcats had a response.
Verona answered the Nevar triple with a 7-2 spurt before Wisconsin Dells reeled the Wildcats back within 51-41 on two Witt free throws with 6:11 remaining. The Chiefs ultimately got within single digits at 54-45 with two minutes to go on back-to-back layups by Rockwell and Witt, but they never got closer.
That’s not say Wisconsin Dells didn’t have its chances. The Chiefs forced a turnover after the Witt layup but Rockwell was called with a charge on the ensuing possession. And after the Wildcats were called for a carry violation, the Chiefs turned it over on back-to-back possessions, leading to a 3-point play by junior Jonah Anderson and a McCorkle layup that effectively sealed the game.
“That was kind of the story of the whole game, getting a little close but they made really good plays against us, or we made a mistake by turning it over or being impatient,” Rohling said.
“A couple of them were bad play calls by me, trying to set up a set play… and we’re not really a set play team, more kind of instinctive players.”
The teams were right with each other for the opening stages of the first half as they traded buckets before two Rockwell free throws gave Wisconsin Dells an 11-9 lead with 11:47 until halftime. The foul shots gave the Chiefs their final lead of the night as Verona seized control behind a 20-3 run over the next six minutes to claim a 29-14 lead.
Senior Bennett Sherry had eight of his 11 points during the stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Johnson added four, including the capping floater with 5:50 to go. The Wildcats height and length frustrated the Chiefs all night offensively as Verona — boasting seven players standing 6-foot-2 or taller — clogged the lane, forcing Wisconsin Dells to try and thrive from deep.
“We tried to get it inside early, we were just turning it over or couldn’t finish, so it just kind of became a game of shooting 3s,” Rohling said. We had good looks — some really good looks — and we were trying to do some different things to get more cutting in the middle, but you have to hit those shots against a good team.”
Sophomore Damian Funmaker added nine points on three triples off the bench, providing a nice spark for the Chiefs who were able to still frustrate Verona on defense, much to the delight of Rohling, who noted the little time Wisconsin Dells has had on the court. Following a two-week COVID-induced quarantine, the Chiefs had just one practice before playing South Central Conference foes Adams-Friendship and Westfield back-to-back.
That proceeded just one practice before Tuesday’s tilt against the Wildcats. But for Rohling, more game time is exactly what’s needed, especially with the Chiefs’ bump up to Division 2 for the postseason.
“With us moving up to Div. 2, you’re going to see teams that have a lot of the pieces of the puzzle. I thought we adapted pretty well in the second half and played hard,” he said. “The benefit of play them as opposed to just getting another win is exponential.”
VERONA 59, WISCONSIN DELLS 50
Verona 34 25 — 59
Wisconsin Dells 23 27 — 50
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 11 0-1 23; Kisting 1 2-2 4; Anderson 3 1-2 7; Flink 1 0-0 2; Krantz 1 0-0 2; Roddick 2 0-0 5; Farrell 1 0-0 3; Sherry 4 0-0 11; Jannusch 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 3-7 59.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Knetter 2 0-0 6; Funmaker 3 0-0 9; Rockwell 4 6-6 15; Witt 5 2-3 12; Weiss 1 0-0 2; Nevar 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 8-9 50.