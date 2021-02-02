PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells battles but can't keep 34-game win streak alive against Verona

“That was kind of the story of the whole game, getting a little close but they made really good plays against us, or we made a mistake by turning it over or being impatient,” Rohling said.

“A couple of them were bad play calls by me, trying to set up a set play… and we’re not really a set play team, more kind of instinctive players.”

The teams were right with each other for the opening stages of the first half as they traded buckets before two Rockwell free throws gave Wisconsin Dells an 11-9 lead with 11:47 until halftime. The foul shots gave the Chiefs their final lead of the night as Verona seized control behind a 20-3 run over the next six minutes to claim a 29-14 lead.

Senior Bennett Sherry had eight of his 11 points during the stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Johnson added four, including the capping floater with 5:50 to go. The Wildcats height and length frustrated the Chiefs all night offensively as Verona — boasting seven players standing 6-foot-2 or taller — clogged the lane, forcing Wisconsin Dells to try and thrive from deep.