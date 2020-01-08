PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells keeps rolling, topples Poynette 64-42

The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team continued its current tear, stretching its win-streak to eight games with a 64-42 win over Poynette in a non-conference game last Friday.

Seniors Bryson Funmaker and Brett Hirst each scored a game-high 15 points as the Chiefs’ defense again starred. Wisconsin Dells (9-1) weighed down on the Pumas in the first half, racing out to a 30-14 halftime lead.

The 16-point cushion was more than enough for the Chiefs, who kept pace with the Pumas over the final 18 minutes to snuff out any sort of a Poynette rally attempt. Along with Funmaker and Hirst, senior Riley Eck added 12 points while seniors Dylan Nevar and Sam Millard each chipped in six.

Along with the balanced scoring, the Chiefs dominated inside the 3-point arc, racking up 19 2-point field goals to just six for the Pumas. Wisconsin Dells will look to stay red hot, and atop the South Central Conference, this Friday when it hosts Nekoosa (2-4, 0-2).

WISCONSIN DELLS 64, POYNETTE 42

Wisconsin Dells 30 34 — 64

Poynette 14 28 — 42