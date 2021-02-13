PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells revs engines to open second half, races past Mauston

Mauston (10-12, 6-4) hung with the four-time reigning champs in the first half, holding a slim six-point lead in the opening minutes and only trailing by seven at halftime, 45-38. Wisconsin Dells quit the funny business abruptly after the intermission, opening the second half on a 16-3 run over the opening five minutes for a commanding 61-41 lead.

“We turned up the pressure a little bit to start the second half, and we always talk about how the first five minutes of the second half are probably the most important of the game. We wanted to play well there and came out ready to play,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said.

The Golden Eagles turned the ball over on its first two possessions as the Chiefs got layups from seniors Matt Hoving and Brett Weiss, and junior Jacob Rockwell, before Witt canned a 3-poitner with 15:55 to play for a 54-38 lead.

Mauston senior Kraig Armstrong, who finished with 12 points, stopped the bleeding briefly with a triple of his own, but the Chiefs scored the next seven points, capped off by a Jared Nevar layup with 13 to go to stretch the lead to 20.