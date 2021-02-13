PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells revs engines to open second half, races past Mauston

A rivalry game usually brings the best out of teams, especially when something more than bragging rights are on the line.
There’s been plenty more than pride on the line between the Mauston and Wisconsin Dells boys basketball teams the last few years. From regional championships to South Central Conference titles, the Golden Eagles and Chiefs have duked it out for conference supremacy and more.
While Wisconsin Dells’ reign over the SCC was already sewn up entering Friday night’s regular season finale, Mauston still had a chance to play spoiler and deny a third unbeaten conference season in four years. The Golden Eagles showed they were up to the challenge in the first half, but the Chiefs quickly turned the page in the second half.
Nursing a seven-point halftime lead, Wisconsin Dells dominated the opening five minutes of the second half and never looked back en route to an 83-55 romp on Jack B. Olson Court at Wisconsin Dells High School.
“It’s cool because we’ve always had a rivalry against Mauston, even when we were in club ball. Playing them has always been fun and it just feels good,” Wisconsin Dells senior Barrett Witt said.
Witt played a major role in helping Wisconsin Dells (13-1) finish the league season unbeaten at 8-0 due to the cancellation of the Chiefs’ games against Nekoosa. The 6-foot-3 forward scored a game-high 24 points to help the Chiefs drastically seize momentum.
Mauston (10-12, 6-4) hung with the four-time reigning champs in the first half, holding a slim six-point lead in the opening minutes and only trailing by seven at halftime, 45-38. Wisconsin Dells quit the funny business abruptly after the intermission, opening the second half on a 16-3 run over the opening five minutes for a commanding 61-41 lead.
“We turned up the pressure a little bit to start the second half, and we always talk about how the first five minutes of the second half are probably the most important of the game. We wanted to play well there and came out ready to play,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said.
The Golden Eagles turned the ball over on its first two possessions as the Chiefs got layups from seniors Matt Hoving and Brett Weiss, and junior Jacob Rockwell, before Witt canned a 3-poitner with 15:55 to play for a 54-38 lead.
Mauston senior Kraig Armstrong, who finished with 12 points, stopped the bleeding briefly with a triple of his own, but the Chiefs scored the next seven points, capped off by a Jared Nevar layup with 13 to go to stretch the lead to 20.
“It’s one of those things (where) the ball was in the right place, but it wasn’t executed. It’s bad, but then you miss shots, so if you hit shots it doesn’t feel the same way,” Mauston coach Gil Saylor said. “We had two clean looks right after that that didn’t’ go, and if you make shots you play better.”
“We were shooting the ball okay and then we shot it poorly. That compounded everything after that because you can’t just give them an opening; we’re not deep enough or athletic enough to play a whole game that way yet.”
A triple and two free throws by junior Adon Saylor, who scored a team-high 15 points, clawed Mauston within 61-46 with 10 minutes to go but the Golden Eagles never got closer. The Chiefs responded with a 14-0 run, capped off by eight straight Witt points, to seize a 75-48 lead and never looked back.
As imperative as Witt was — he scored 17 of his 24 in the second half — Rohling applauded junior Jacob Rockwell’s effort on the defensive end and sharing the wealth offensively. The Chiefs personified that to a T as all but three players scored for Wisconsin Dells, despite having just two in double-figures.
Weiss added 10 while Hoving and Rockwell each added nine, and Damian Funmaker and Brooks Slack each chipped in nine. With any one player going cold on a given night, Witt knows that breadth will be looking ahead to the start of the postseason.
“Having that depth is going to be really helpful in case people don’t have a good game, the others can step up,” Witt said.
“We were subbing in, getting guys (out) and the guys we put in are pretty skilled; they can hit shots, do some things and play with confidence, and that’s a good thing,” Rohling added of the deep production.
As for Mauston, freshman Brock Massey added 11 points in the culmination of an end-of-season sprint. The youthful Golden Eagles — they only regularly play two seniors — played seven games of the last two weeks, and practiced just twice in that span.
Despite going out on a loss, Gil Saylor has seen tremendous growth this season, and with a bye to next Friday’s regional semifinals after receiving the No. 2 seed in their Div. 2 pod, some time to recharge is crucial.
“We just need to gather ourselves and really focus on the two or three (important) things. I think the time will be good, because we haven’t had that in a while,” he said.
The top-seeded Chiefs are in the same boat and with a potential third matchup between the two looming, Rohling believes the win is an added confidence boost after the team’s first loss and a tight three-point win over Wautoma.
“It felt good to go out and look sharper and it just seemed like we had more energy tonight,” he said. “We’ll need that in the tournament and we just need to make sure we’re staying focused on what we need to do, follow the game plan and just play hard and have some fun.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 83, MAUSTON 55
Mauston;38;17;—;55
Wisconsin Dells;45;38;—;83
MAUSTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Flint 1 0-0 3, Saylor 4 5-5 15, Lehman 1 3-4 6, Massey 4 2-2 11, Armstrong 4 3-4 12, Beinzine 1 4-6 6, Hayes 1 0-3 2. Totals 16 17-24 55.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Deering 1 0-0 3, M. Hoving 4 0-0 9, J. Knetter 1 0-1 2, Funmaker 2 2-2 7, Slack 2 1-2 7, Rockwell 4 1-2 9, Witt 9 3-4 24, Weiss 4 0-0 10, Buss 1 3-3 6, Nevar 1 2-2 4, Field 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 12-16 83.
3-point goals: M 6 (Saylor 2, Flint 1, Lehman 1, Massey 1, Armstrong 1), WD 11 (Witt 3, Weiss 2, Deering 1, M. Hoving 1, Funmaker 1, Slack 1, Buss 1, Field 1). Total fouls: M 13, WD 15.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.