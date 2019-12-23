PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells stifles Westfield, 61-24, stay tied atop SCC

A lockdown defense has been a staple of the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team as it’s won the last two South Central Conference titles.

The two-time defending champion Chiefs flexed their muscles again last Friday as they clamped down for a convincing 61-24 win over Westfield in an SCC game at Westfield Area High School. Senior Dylan Nevar scored a game-high 14 points and was one of three Chiefs in double-figures.

Wisconsin Dells (7-1, 2-0 South Central) stifled upstart Westfield from the opening jump, racing out of the gates for a 20-point halftime lead at 31-30. The Chiefs didn’t let up at all over the final 18 minutes, holding the Pioneers (5-1, 1-1) to just 13 points and finishing off the 37-point win.

Along with Nevar, seniors Brett Hirst and Bryson Funmaker added 12 and 10 points, while senior Sam Millard chipped in nine. Senior Derek Drew scored a team-high 11 points for Westfield, who was held 35 points under its season average and had no other scorer over four points.

With the win, Wisconsin Dells has won six straight games and remains tied atop the SCC with rival Mauston. The Chiefs return to action Saturday when they host Portage in a non-conference affair.

WISCONSIN DELLS 61, WESTFIELD 24