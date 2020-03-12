PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells weathers Altoona's push to reach third straight sectional final

BARABOO — With a 21-point halftime lead, everything looked easy as pie for the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team.
It was anything but Thursday night, as a stagnant second-half stretch nearly derailed the Chiefs season before they were able to weather a hard push from Altoona for a 69-42 win in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game at Baraboo High School. Senior Sam Millard scored a team-high 15 points, including 12 in the second half, to beat the Railroaders in a third straight postseason and send top-seeded Wisconsin Dells to a third consecutive sectional championship game.
The Chiefs (24-1) will face another familiar foe in order to get to state for the first time since 2007, as they’ll meet Prescott in Altoona on Saturday. The Cardinals (20-4) rolled past Hammond St. Croix Central, 63-41, in Thursday’s other sectional semifinal.
Wisconsin Dells was sitting pretty early in the second half, building on a 31-10 halftime lead. The Chiefs opened the final 18 minutes on a 13-5 run, capped off by a layup by senior Brett Hirst that stretched the lead to 44-15 with 15 minutes, 15 seconds left to play.
The Rails (17-7) ultimately picked up steam, however, and quickly cut into the Chiefs lead. Altoona answered the Dells' hot start with a 17-2 run of its own, including 11 points by junior Evan Moss, to pull within 44-32 with 11 minutes remaining.
“They got more aggressive on their offense and defense in the second half; they were attacking the rim a little more and I think we got tired a bit,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said.
“They were pressing us a bit and forcing us to kind of play ugly, just kind of take what they give you, which was layups and not much passing.”
With the lead whittled down to 12, the Chiefs finally settled back in and snapped the run with a layup by Millard, taking a 46-32 lead with 10:50 left. The bucket by Millard kickstarted a 15-4 spurt that put Wisconsin Dells back in front 59-36 with seven minutes remaining.
The Chiefs took advantage of the Rails' miscues, scoring 11 of their points off of turnovers, a huge turning point in Rohling’s eyes.
“We had a drought where it seemed like we couldn’t score and momentum definitely got on their side,” he said. “Hitting a couple shots definitely calms everybody down and we didn’t panic, but we can’t go on runs like that.”
A layup by Altoona sophomore Marsten Salsbury ended the stretch and cut the lead to 59-38 with 6:30 to go, but the Chiefs never let the Rails heat back up. Wisconsin Dells sophomore Jacob Rockwell answered back with a layup and the Chiefs picked apart Altoona over the final six minutes.
The Chiefs were surgical in the early going as they cruised to a 31-10 halftime lead. Wisconsin Dells opened the game on a 14-1 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by senior Riley Eck and five points by senior Dylan Nevar, before Moss got a runner to fall for the Rails’ first field goal with 12:20 played.
“It’s always good to get a quick start and get the momentum on your side right away,” said Eck, who finished with 11 points, all in the first half.
“We had a whole week to practice against their box-and-one and were able to kind of score at will the first five minutes.”
The Chiefs’ continued their hot start, stretching the lead to 25-6 on a layup by senior Jack Steinhaus with 6:10 to go. Along with Millard and Eck, Nevar added 14 points and Hirst chipped in 10, while Moss led the Rails with 18.
With the win, the Chiefs are back in the sectional final for a third straight season. After consecutive heartbreaks, including an 86-76 loss to the Cardinals in 2018, both Eck and Rohling know the group is hungry.
“We all know we have unfinished business. We’ve been here before, we know the feeling and what it’s felt like to have lost the last two years in-a-row,” Eck said. “Obviously we don’t want that to happen again, especially with the same team you’ve played.”
“They’re not going to be fazed by the moment of it being a sectional final. Prescott is a really good team and we’re going to have play really well to win,” Rohling added.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.