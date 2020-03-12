PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells weathers Altoona's push to reach third straight sectional final

“They got more aggressive on their offense and defense in the second half; they were attacking the rim a little more and I think we got tired a bit,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said.

“They were pressing us a bit and forcing us to kind of play ugly, just kind of take what they give you, which was layups and not much passing.”

With the lead whittled down to 12, the Chiefs finally settled back in and snapped the run with a layup by Millard, taking a 46-32 lead with 10:50 left. The bucket by Millard kickstarted a 15-4 spurt that put Wisconsin Dells back in front 59-36 with seven minutes remaining.

The Chiefs took advantage of the Rails' miscues, scoring 11 of their points off of turnovers, a huge turning point in Rohling’s eyes.

“We had a drought where it seemed like we couldn’t score and momentum definitely got on their side,” he said. “Hitting a couple shots definitely calms everybody down and we didn’t panic, but we can’t go on runs like that.”

A layup by Altoona sophomore Marsten Salsbury ended the stretch and cut the lead to 59-38 with 6:30 to go, but the Chiefs never let the Rails heat back up. Wisconsin Dells sophomore Jacob Rockwell answered back with a layup and the Chiefs picked apart Altoona over the final six minutes.