PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells with plenty to be proud of after season cancellation

Gutted. Devastated. Heartbroken. Distraught. Shattered.
Any way you put it, that was the overall feeling felt by the high school basketball community in Wisconsin after the WIAA’s decision to cancel the remainder of the boys and girls basketball tournament series Thursday night over concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Those feelings hit close to home for the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team. The Chiefs were hoping to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2007 after beating Altoona, 69-42 in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game in Baraboo on Thursday night.
The win for Wisconsin Dells sent the Chiefs to a sectional final game against Prescott, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday in Altoona. It was the third straight sectional final appearance for the Chiefs.
“It was pretty devastating when I found out. I just felt really bad for the kids knowing how hard they’ve worked and wanted this. Your heart just goes out to them,” Wisconsin Dells coach Brad Rohling said. “I’m sure when they first heard, they were devastated too, and it was just a lot of emotions mainly focused around the kids and how bad I felt for them.”
As the coronavirus pandemic in the United States worsened, the WIAA initially decided to limit the scope of its girls basketball state tournament by limiting the number of fans to 88 per team. While he admitted he could sense things trending towards getting cancelled, Rohling was hopeful when the girls basketball state tournament played its games on Thursday.
“They had already started the girls tournament, and everybody was looking for (Friday) to see they would continue the girls. If they did, everybody thought the boys would be okay,” he said. “But them deciding to cancel both, it’s a tough call they had to make and you have to live with it. We will and I think the kids are pretty resilient, but more so you just feel bad for the kids.”
The cancellation of the remainder of the season was just the latest in a line of postseason heartbreaks for Wisconsin Dells. After falling to eventual state champion Prescott, 86-76 in a sectional final in 2018, the Chiefs suffered a 75-68 overtime loss to Maple Northwestern in a sectional final game last season.
Wisconsin Dells had 10 seniors on its roster, and Rohling said they should be proud of what they accomplished this season, including finishing the year with a 24-1 record.
“Unfortunately it just didn’t work out the way they wanted it to. Thinking about it, I just knew all the way down in my heart we weren’t going to lose another game,” he said. "I don’t think this group was going to allow that to happen given how competitive they are, and it’s just a special group.”
Markesan denied shot at Cubans
The Markesan boys basketball team was riding sky high when it returned home from its 59-35 victory over Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 4 regional semifinal game in Oconomowoc on Thursday night. That high didn’t last long though, as not long after returning to Markesan, coach John Koopman found out the WIAA had canceled the state boys basketball tournament. Koopman immediately shared the news with his players through an application on his phone.
“I got it out right away. We hadn’t been back for very long by that point,” Koopman said “My initial thought was just feeling horrible for the kids. I’ve been coaching for a while, but when you have a year like this, you know you only have so many chances to do it.”
Markesan earned a share of the Trailways West Conference championship with Randolph during the season, and then won a regional title with a 58-48 win over Pardeeville last Saturday. Thursday’s win over Palmyra-Eagle sent the Hornets to a sectional championship game against Cuba City, which was scheduled to be played in Baraboo on Saturday afternoon.
In that game, Markesan would have been playing for the program’s fourth ever trip to the state tournament, and first since 1998.
Koopman said his team was looking forward to the opportunity to play the Cubans, who were 25-0 and the state’s top-ranked team in Division 4.
“They’re upset, but they’re more disappointed. They’d like a chance to play the No. 1 team in the state,” Koopman said. “That’s what you want to do, but I think they’re mature enough with the fact where they just (know) it’s out of our control. It’s not like we’re the only ones in that boat. You’re looking at professional, college and now high school and youth. Everything is going down, so it’s not like they’re just picking on basketball.”
Waupun’s run ends early
Waupun boys basketball coach Brett Pickarts didn’t find out the state tournaments had been cancelled until he woke up on Friday morning. Waupun was scheduled to face Beloit Turner in a Division 3 sectional final game in Evansville on Saturday night after it beat Columbus 61-57 in the sectional semifinal game in Beaver Dam on Thursday.
“I woke up at 4:30 to an array of messages from people saying they were sorry. It’s not their fault. We understand there’s a public health safety risk and it’s bigger than basketball at this point,” Pickarts said. “We know that other people are in the same position too. We were just happy to play (Thursday) night to be honest, and go out on a win.”
Waupun was trying to advance to the state tournament for the second year in a row, after finishing as the Division 3 state runner-up last year. This season’s postseason run was a bit unexpected, as the Warriors lost quite a bit of talent from last year’s team, including Marcus Domask, who was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball in 2019.
“You don’t think your season is going to end because of sickness. You think it’s going to end because someone is better than you on the court,” Pickarts said. “It’s not something that’s happening outside of the court. It’s unfortunate, but I think some of our guys are coming to terms with it. They’re happy and I think this year was unexpected for a lot of guys. They’re just happy that they can say they finished on a win. Not many teams get to say they finished on a win and we’re happy, even if it makes us co-champions in quotes with eight other teams. I’m satisfied with how the season progressed, but disappointed with how it ended.”
