PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells with plenty to be proud of after season cancellation

Waupun’s run ends early

Waupun boys basketball coach Brett Pickarts didn’t find out the state tournaments had been cancelled until he woke up on Friday morning. Waupun was scheduled to face Beloit Turner in a Division 3 sectional final game in Evansville on Saturday night after it beat Columbus 61-57 in the sectional semifinal game in Beaver Dam on Thursday.

“I woke up at 4:30 to an array of messages from people saying they were sorry. It’s not their fault. We understand there’s a public health safety risk and it’s bigger than basketball at this point,” Pickarts said. “We know that other people are in the same position too. We were just happy to play (Thursday) night to be honest, and go out on a win.”

Waupun was trying to advance to the state tournament for the second year in a row, after finishing as the Division 3 state runner-up last year. This season’s postseason run was a bit unexpected, as the Warriors lost quite a bit of talent from last year’s team, including Marcus Domask, who was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball in 2019.

“You don’t think your season is going to end because of sickness. You think it’s going to end because someone is better than you on the court,” Pickarts said. “It’s not something that’s happening outside of the court. It’s unfortunate, but I think some of our guys are coming to terms with it. They’re happy and I think this year was unexpected for a lot of guys. They’re just happy that they can say they finished on a win. Not many teams get to say they finished on a win and we’re happy, even if it makes us co-champions in quotes with eight other teams. I’m satisfied with how the season progressed, but disappointed with how it ended.”

