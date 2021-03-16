PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells' Witt named South Central Conference player of the year

Wisconsin Dells and Mauston accounted for five of the 10 players on the All-South Central Conference boys basketball team.
Barrett Witt stands at the top. The Wisconsin Dells senior was named the South Central player of the year after leading the Chiefs with 14.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4 forward also averaged 2.4 assists per game to lead the Chiefs to a 15-2 record, an 8-0 conference record, their fourth straight South Central title and their fourth straight WIAA Division 2 regional title.
Witt was joined on the all-conference first team by Wisconsin Dells junior Jacob Rockwell, Mauston junior Adon Saylor, Westfield senior Weston Hoffa and Wautoma junior Gabe Ascher. All five were unanimous first-team selections.
Rockwell averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and a team-leading 4.1 assists per game. The 5-foot-9 junior scored a team-high 18 points in a 65-51 loss to Lake Mills in the sectional semifinals.
“He’s really quick and really strong, so he can take contact and finish at the rim," Brad Rohling said of Rockwell in January.
Wisconsin Dells' Brett Weiss earned a second-team All-South Central nod. The 5-foot-11 senior collected 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Witt, Rockwell and Weiss all stepped into featured roles after the graduation of Wisconsin Dells' four 2019-20 all-conference selections — Sam Millard, Bryson Funmaker, Brett Hirst and Riley Eck.
Saylor rose from a second-team selection as a sophomore to a first-team honoree this winter. The 5-foot-11 guard paced the Golden Eagles with 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
"Adon has a deep skillset that allows him to score in many ways, and we needed all of them," Mauston coach Gil Saylor said after Adon scored 35 points in a February overtime win over Baraboo.
Saylor was a second-team selection last year alongside then-senior teammate Gage Kobylski. Cade Hall, a 2020 Mauston graduate, was the South Central player of the year in 2018-19 before sharing the honor with Funmaker in 2019-20.
Brock Massey replaced some of that production this season. The 6-foot freshman stepped right in and averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on the way to a second-team all-conference honor. Mauston finished with a 10-13 record, including going 6-4 in conference play to take second in the South Central.
Weiss and Massey were joined on the second team by Westfield's Brady Holly, Adams-Friendship's Abe Cook and Caleb Hamilton, Nekoosa's John Barten and Wautoma's Logan Johnson.