PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells' Witt named South Central Conference player of the year

Wisconsin Dells and Mauston accounted for five of the 10 players on the All-South Central Conference boys basketball team.

Barrett Witt stands at the top. The Wisconsin Dells senior was named the South Central player of the year after leading the Chiefs with 14.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4 forward also averaged 2.4 assists per game to lead the Chiefs to a 15-2 record, an 8-0 conference record, their fourth straight South Central title and their fourth straight WIAA Division 2 regional title.

Witt was joined on the all-conference first team by Wisconsin Dells junior Jacob Rockwell, Mauston junior Adon Saylor, Westfield senior Weston Hoffa and Wautoma junior Gabe Ascher. All five were unanimous first-team selections.

Rockwell averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and a team-leading 4.1 assists per game. The 5-foot-9 junior scored a team-high 18 points in a 65-51 loss to Lake Mills in the sectional semifinals.

“He’s really quick and really strong, so he can take contact and finish at the rim," Brad Rohling said of Rockwell in January.

Wisconsin Dells' Brett Weiss earned a second-team All-South Central nod. The 5-foot-11 senior collected 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.