PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells worn out in sectional semifinal loss to Lake Mills, 65-51

Lake Mills also got a major momentum boost from Grant Horkan, as the 6-foot-3 senior came off the bench and buried his only bucket of the game, a 3-pointer from the right corner with 6 minutes remaining for a 45-41 lead.

“That was a big shot. He didn’t play a whole lot and that’s the guy you want taking the 3, but he buried it and give credit to him,” Rohling said.

The triple sparked a 16-5 run that effectively saw the L-Cats put the game on ice. Moen was instrumental in the putting the nails in the Chiefs’ coffin, scoring 12 of the points during the stretch, including the last 10 which featured a pair of 3-point plays, the second coming with 1:34 remaining for 58-46 lead.

Wisconsin Dells responded with a jumper and a free throw from Rockwell to inch back within 58-49 with 1:18 to go but it was too little too late as the L-Cats salted things away from the charity stripe. Lake Mills lived at the foul line most of the second half as it shot 24 of its 37 free throws after the break and went into the bonus with just over 8 minutes remaining and the double bonus with just under five to go.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Dells never cracked the bonus and was whistled for 28 fouls, leading to senior leading scorer Barrett Witt fouling out with 4:35 remaining and ending his night with just seven points.