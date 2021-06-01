PREP BOYS GOLF: Portage ends season at host Div. 1 regional; Pardeeville, Lodi, Westfield all move on as teams

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We still left some strokes out there today, and even initially right after, we said ‘Why not? We can still go lower,’ so we’re excited to see what’s going to happen,” he said.

Warriors can’t keep up in host regional

Portage meanwhile had a tough time on its home course as the Warriors couldn’t keep pace at their host Div. 1 regional at Portage Country Club.

The Warriors finished in seventh as a team with a 402, well within striking distance of fifth-place McFarland (388) and sixth-place DeForest (394), while Monona Grove won the team title with a 346. Sun Prairie’s Tyler Schick earned medalist honors with a 10-over-par 81, and while Portage failed to advance anyone on to sectionals individually, coach Ed Carlson was pleased with the group’s performance.

“We came a long way from where we were the first week of practice, and I am really proud of the players,” he said. “As a team we finished with one of our better rounds of the year and easily bettered our seeded scoring average. We certainly could have found some more strokes and improved the outcome a bit, but we played pretty solid.”