PREP BOYS GOLF: Portage ends season at host Div. 1 regional; Pardeeville, Lodi, Westfield all move on as teams

The start to the prep boys golf postseason was a thrilling one for local teams as Columbia County area schools shined across all three divisions.
The Pardeeville, Lodi and Westfield teams each qualified for next week’s WIAA sectionals, as well as three Wisconsin Dells individuals and Montello senior Garrett Isberner. Leading the way among the locals was the Bulldogs as they captured their first WIAA Div. 3 regional title since 2013, edging out the host Hornets at the Div. 3 Markesan regional at The Golf Courses of Lawsonia.
Pardeeville finished with a 387, topping the Hornets by 15 strokes, while the Pioneers secured the final team spot with a 422, edging out the Hilltoppers (436).
“I’m extremely happy for the kids. I think we were tied at the halfway point and we just played an unbelievable back nine, and they knew it was close,” Pardeeville coach Mitch Beckett said. “They knew they had to step up and play better than they did and they did it, so they deserved it. They earned it today.”
The Dawgs certainly did and throughout their five flights. Every Pardeeville player shaved strokes off on the back nine, including seven by senior Peter Freye and six apiece by junior Kylee Barden as well as sophomores Cooper Jenatscheck and Jayce Pargman.
Jenatscheck’s drop proved to be the most pivotal as he led the way for the Bulldogs, shooting a 20-over-par 92 to finish in fourth place among all individuals. Princeton/Green Lake senior Alex Douglas earned medalist honors with a 7-over-par 92.
Jenatscheck tallied three pars and played no worse than bogey until carding a double bogey on the par-5 18th to end his round, in what Beckett said was “the best I’ve seen him all year.”
“He hit a lot of greens in regulation and I was very impressed with his play today. From tee to green, he was unbelievable today. He played great,” Beckett added.
Freye also was massive on the back nine, shooting a 7-over-par 43, ultimately ending up tied for fifth overall alongside Isberner with a 21-over-par 93. The back half was truly impressive — he tallied four pars, including three over the final four — after getting saddled with a 6-over-par 11 on the par-5 fifth hole.
However, unsurprising to Beckett, the senior shook it off.
“Peter takes an 11 and once again, he basically said ‘It’s going to be alright coach. I’ll get it done on the back nine.’ He did and I love that attitude,” he said.
Along with their top duo, Barden also broke 100 for the Bulldogs as she shot a 98. Barden carded a birdie on the par-4 17th hole and shot no worse than double bogey on the back half in another outstanding regional performance.
As a freshman, Barden shot a then personal-best 103 as the Dawgs No. 5 player at the 2019 Div. 3 Cambridge regional, helping Pardeeville top University Lake School by two strokes to reach sectionals.
“She’s had her two best rounds of her career at regionals at the right time, and that’s a good time to have them,” Beckett said. “The thing about Kylee is she’s steady; she doesn’t have the blow-up holes, she’s always around bogey golf and she does a great job around the green. That’s why she scores low.”
Rounding out the Bulldogs were Jayce Pargman and Ty Westbury, who shot a 104 and 109, respectively. Joining the Bulldogs as a team is Westfield after the Pioneers combined to shoot a 422.
Nobody from Westfield broke the century mark, but the Pioneers turned in four consistent scores to hold off their Marquette County compatriots from Montello. Leading the way for Westfield was Marcus Grant as the senior shot a 102.
Close behind Grant was senior Connor Robinson as he shot a 106. Seniors Lucas Thompson and Riley Gammeter each shot a 107, with Thompson taking off five strokes on the back nine, while Gammeter was hindered by a 7-over-par 12 on the 13th.
Joining the two teams will be Isberner as the Montello senior turned in solid round. Like the Bulldogs Isberner shined on the back nine, shooting an 8-over-par-44, including three pars and shooting no worse than double bogey.
Despite coming away with the regional title, Beckett still believes the Bulldogs can improve at next Wednesday’s Div. 3 Mineral Point sectional.
“We still left some strokes out there today, and even initially right after, we said ‘Why not? We can still go lower,’ so we’re excited to see what’s going to happen,” he said.
Warriors can’t keep up in host regional
Portage meanwhile had a tough time on its home course as the Warriors couldn’t keep pace at their host Div. 1 regional at Portage Country Club.
The Warriors finished in seventh as a team with a 402, well within striking distance of fifth-place McFarland (388) and sixth-place DeForest (394), while Monona Grove won the team title with a 346. Sun Prairie’s Tyler Schick earned medalist honors with a 10-over-par 81, and while Portage failed to advance anyone on to sectionals individually, coach Ed Carlson was pleased with the group’s performance.
“We came a long way from where we were the first week of practice, and I am really proud of the players,” he said. “As a team we finished with one of our better rounds of the year and easily bettered our seeded scoring average. We certainly could have found some more strokes and improved the outcome a bit, but we played pretty solid.”
Pacing Portage was the senior pair of Nick Straka and Braeden Scheibach, who shot a 98 and 99 to each narrowly break the century mark. Both finished with a 13-over-par 48 on the front nine, and played rather even over the back half, including a par from both on the par-3 16th, to end their prep careers.
“Nick and Braeden played really well today. It was one of the better 18 hole rounds for both of them,” Carlson said. “They had a few bad holes, but they recovered well and played pretty consistently. Nice to see them finish well.”
Also impressing were juniors Mitchell Butson and Jeremy Janisch. Butson shook off some high numbers to finish with a 102, while Janisch shaved off five strokes over the back half to card a 103. Carlson lauded Butson for keeping “a positive attitude even in adversity times,” while also noted that despite a bad stretch, Janisch “was our scoring leader all year, and I am proud of him.”
Rounding out the Portage fivesome was Cole Limmex, as the senior shot a 116 in his regional debut, capping a much improved first, and final, season.
“It was a huge accomplishment for him to make the line-up today, and he will be able to look back years from now on what he was able to do in his first year of golf,” Carlson said.
Blue Devils team, Dells trio punch tickets in Div. 2
Lodi continued its torrid tear this season as the Blue Devils punched their tickets through to sectionals from the Div. 2 Madison Edgewood regional at Odana Hills Golf Course. The host Crusaders ran away with the team title as they shot a 303 with all five players finishing inside the top-six, led by medalist Al Deang, who shot a 1-over-par 73.
Lodi meanwhile finished 12 strokes behind runners-up Lake Country Lutheran with a 345, led by Haley Thoeny, as the junior finished in ninth with an 11-over-par 83. Thoeny shot no worse than bogey, carding a birdie on the par-5 15th and scratching out five more pars.
Close behind Thoeny was the tandem of Brian Meitzner and Kogen Baron, who each shot 85, including a 4-over-par 40 on the back half by Baron. Junior Bailey Clark shot a 92 while senior Greg Lins also broke 100 with a 98 for the Blue Devils.
Along with the Lodi team, Wisconsin Dells got three individuals through to next week’s Div. 2 Wautoma/Wild Rose sectional after narrowly missing out as a team. The Chiefs combined to shoot a 367 and were edged out by three strokes for the final team qualification spot by Ripon (364).
Winneconne (326) won the team title, led by sophomore Winston Knobloch’s 2-over-par 74 that earned him medalist honors. Leading the Chiefs was the tandem of junior Grant Marsich and freshman Haakon Rosholt, who shot an 83 and 84, respectively.
Marsich had an up-and-down front nine as he recorded two triple bogeys and a double bogey, but saved things with birdies on the par-3 fourth and par-4 eighth holes to go with three pars. He rode that momentum into the back nine as he shot a 4-over-par 40, including another birdie and three more pars.
Rosholt didn’t shutter away from the big stage in his regional debut, carding a birdie on the par-5 first hole and adding three more pars on the front nine. He opened the back half with two more pars and ended with a birdie and par to punctuate his round.
Joining the duo will be senior Jake Hunkins, who shot a 93 to earn the final individual qualifier spot by two strokes over Omro’s Cade Stachura. Hunkins shot a 48 over the front nine but kept grinding on the back half, trimming off three strokes, including two pars and shooting no worse than double bogey.
Senior Jakob Crull shot a 107 and junior Johnny Hoving had a 116 to round out the Chiefs.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.