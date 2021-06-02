PREP BOYS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells trio advances to sectionals as team misses out by three strokes

He too cruised out of the turn, opening the back half with two more pars and ended with a birdie and par to punctuate his round. Rosholt shot no worse than double bogey on the back half, sticking to the script he and Neilsen laid out.

“For him and me, it was a lot of ‘Let’s just avoid the really big numbers and you’ll have a good round,’ and he was able to do that,” Neilsen said. “He was very impressive and he’s got a great head on his shoulders; he plays smart golf, which is a good start because as his skills grow, he’s going to be a good player.”

Joining the duo is Hunkins, who shot a 93 to earn the final individual qualifier spot by two strokes over Omro’s Cade Stachura. Hunkins shot a 48 over the front nine, bogged down by a triple bogey on the par-4 second, but kept grinding on the back half.

The senior stayed even keel over the final nine holes, trimming off three strokes, including two pars on the par-3 11th and par-5 14th, and shooting no worse than double bogey to punch his sectional ticket.

Like Rosholt, Neilsen said the pair just focused on keeping high numbers off his card, a task aided by the fact the Chiefs were at one of their more familiar courses this year, having already played at Wild Rock two other times.