PREP BOYS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells trio advances to sectionals as team misses out by three strokes

The game of golf hinges on breaks.
Sometimes they fall your way and others they don’t. The Wisconsin Dells boys golf team got a mix of breaks on Tuesday as the Chiefs failed to qualify as a team, but advanced three individuals through to next week’s WIAA Division 2 Wautoma/Wild Rose sectional.
The Wisconsin Dells trio of Grant Marsich, Haakon Rosholt and Jake Hunkins each punched individual tickets, while the team combined to shoot a 367 and were edged out by three strokes by Ripon for the final team qualification spot at the Chiefs’ host Div. 2 regional at Wild Rock Golf Course.
Winneconne (326) won the team title, led by sophomore Winston Knobloch’s 2-over-par 74 that earned him medalist honors.
“It was awesome. I think we were realistic going in and we knew it was going to be a tight race. While we didn’t play as well as we would have liked to, obviously, our goal is always that ‘Well, if we don’t make it as a team, get two or three on as individuals,’” Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen said.
“We achieved that goal and obviously making it as a team would have been nicer and we were pretty darn close, but at the end of the day it is what it is and it’s great for Grant, Haakon and Jake to move on.”
Leading the Chiefs was the tandem of Marsich and Rosholt, who shot an 83 and 84, respectively.
Marsich had an up-and-down front nine as the junior recorded two triple bogeys and a double bogey, including a triple on the par-5 first hole to open his round.
He was able to save things from there however, starting with a birdie on the par-3 fourth, and later added a birdie on the par-4 eighth. Sandwiched among them were three other pars as he saved a 43 on the front half.
The response on the front half was no shock to Neilsen.
“I’ve known all year and we’ve talked about ‘Hey, you’re a good golfer. You just have to get through these little bumps in the road,’ and yesterday, I think for him mentally, went a long way for him being able to come back mentally,” he said.
It definitely showed on the back half as Marsich rode that momentum into over the final stretch, shooting a 4-over-par 40, including another birdie and three more pars. Neilsen was impressed by Marsich’s demeanor over the final nine holes, nothing that a surging Rosholt helped keep the focus high.
“Just knowing what he had to do and the level of focus and drive he had to make things happen, he just trusted himself, hit the ball and did what he could to make things happen,” Neilsen said.
Speaking of Rosholt, he didn’t shutter away from the big stage in his regional debut. The lanky freshman got off to a strong start, birdying the par-5 first hole before adding three more pars on the front nine to match Marsich with a 43.
He too cruised out of the turn, opening the back half with two more pars and ended with a birdie and par to punctuate his round. Rosholt shot no worse than double bogey on the back half, sticking to the script he and Neilsen laid out.
“For him and me, it was a lot of ‘Let’s just avoid the really big numbers and you’ll have a good round,’ and he was able to do that,” Neilsen said. “He was very impressive and he’s got a great head on his shoulders; he plays smart golf, which is a good start because as his skills grow, he’s going to be a good player.”
Joining the duo is Hunkins, who shot a 93 to earn the final individual qualifier spot by two strokes over Omro’s Cade Stachura. Hunkins shot a 48 over the front nine, bogged down by a triple bogey on the par-4 second, but kept grinding on the back half.
The senior stayed even keel over the final nine holes, trimming off three strokes, including two pars on the par-3 11th and par-5 14th, and shooting no worse than double bogey to punch his sectional ticket.
Like Rosholt, Neilsen said the pair just focused on keeping high numbers off his card, a task aided by the fact the Chiefs were at one of their more familiar courses this year, having already played at Wild Rock two other times.
“He’s comfortable with Wild Rock and he’s had some of his best scores of the year there, so he just looked a little more confident going in and it helped him build confidence and keep those numbers pretty steady,” Neilsen said.
Along with the three sectional bound golfers, senior Jakob Crull shot a 107 and junior Johnny Hoving had a 116 to round out the Chiefs. As bittersweet as it was to miss sectionals as a team, the Chiefs didn’t end their season empty handed as they won a second consecutive South Central Conference title on May 26 at The Golf Courses of Lawsonia.
Wisconsin Dells shot a 396 to finish seven strokes behind tournament title winners Wautoma/Wild Rose (389), but the runner-up placing, coupled with their six top-three mini-meet finishes, helped the Chiefs edge out the Hornets by two points for the overall league championship.
Rosholt and Crull each shot a 94 while Marsich carded a 95 to lead Wisconsin Dells, while Colin Coughlin had a 113 and Hunkins shot a 121 to round out the varsity quintet.
“They made it hard on me with only beating Wautoma/Wild Rose by two points, and I said ‘Guys, we don’t have to go out and shoot perfectly, we just have to shoot well enough,’” Neilsen said. “I think the boys took that, dealt with adversity better and understood it doesn’t always have to be perfect. … It can be ugly as long as it’s good enough, and I think that helped deal with some adversity at times.”
The sectional bound trio will certainly face adversity next Tuesday when the group takes on Waushara Country Club for a chance to go to the WIAA Div. 2 state tournament at Trappers Turn. Only the top two teams and three next highest individuals will earn their spot at state, with the tight field from regionals among the field of competitors.
As tall as that task looms, the Chiefs do have the benefit of having played at Waushara Country Club already this season, and advantage that hasn’t escaped Neilsen.
“I don’t know what will happen next week, but that comfort level; there’s a little bit of ease going into it. You’re not as worried about the course and that gets taken off the plate as far as a worry, because you’ve seen it, and I think it’s a big, big help to be familiar with the course,” he said.
