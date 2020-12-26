PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg co-op continues to click, shuts out Tomah/Sparta

“Really, the only game that was lopsided was the one that was against Viroqua,” Mattson said of the Cheavers 9-0 romp over the Blackhawks.

“I take the games back (in) now that we’ve played St. Mary’s Springs and Madison Edgewood, and nothing but good things come from that. You learn from teams like that and St. Mary’s Springs is probably the best team in Wisconsin.”

Not to be outdone, Tomah/Sparta has gotten off to a strong start as well, opening the year 4-0-0. The Titans have feasted on fast starts all season, outscoring their opponents 10-1 in the first period entering Saturday’s game.

The Cheavers flipped the script on the Titans however, scoring early and taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. RWD (6-2-0) wasted little time getting on the board, scoring in the first four minutes to seize a quick 1-0 lead.

Junior Trevor Slaght put home the opening tally as he cleaned up a saved shot by sophomore Clayton Pfaff, diving behind Titans goaltender Gavin Hammer to tip the puck over the goal line with 3 minutes, 37 seconds played. The Cheavers were unable to build on its opening goal in the rest of the first period but went right back to work in the second, scoring two more goals in the first three-plus minutes.