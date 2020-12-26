PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg co-op continues to click, shuts out Tomah/Sparta

LAKE DELTON — Traditionally, the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic marks the part of the season when the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team starts to turn the page.
With the amount of success they’ve have had so far, that doesn’t seem to be the case the Cheavers this season. For veteran head coach Neil Mattson, the team’s early season preparation has played a major role, as well as the team’s maturity.
Just eight players on last year’s team were upperclassmen, including this year’s three-man senior group. Despite being a young nucleus, the Cheavers have played above their age this season to the tune of a 5-2-0 start.
“We’ve been feeding off the upper classmen but the underclassmen are really starting to get up,” Mattson said.
That early season success continued on Saturday as the Reedsburg co-op to a 5-0 shutout win over Tomah/Sparta in the semifinals of the annual tournament held at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.
Sophomore Caden Brandt scored a pair of goals while junior goaltender Cooper Oakes made 24 saves in the Cheavers’ third shutout in four games. With the win, RWD advanced to Sunday’s championship game against Wisconsin Rapids, who throttled Viroqua, 10-2, in Saturday’s first semifinal.
The Titans were just the next in line of early season challenges for the Cheavers, whose losses are to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Top Six in Division 2, and Madison Edgewood.
“Really, the only game that was lopsided was the one that was against Viroqua,” Mattson said of the Cheavers 9-0 romp over the Blackhawks.
“I take the games back (in) now that we’ve played St. Mary’s Springs and Madison Edgewood, and nothing but good things come from that. You learn from teams like that and St. Mary’s Springs is probably the best team in Wisconsin.”
Not to be outdone, Tomah/Sparta has gotten off to a strong start as well, opening the year 4-0-0. The Titans have feasted on fast starts all season, outscoring their opponents 10-1 in the first period entering Saturday’s game.
The Cheavers flipped the script on the Titans however, scoring early and taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. RWD (6-2-0) wasted little time getting on the board, scoring in the first four minutes to seize a quick 1-0 lead.
Junior Trevor Slaght put home the opening tally as he cleaned up a saved shot by sophomore Clayton Pfaff, diving behind Titans goaltender Gavin Hammer to tip the puck over the goal line with 3 minutes, 37 seconds played. The Cheavers were unable to build on its opening goal in the rest of the first period but went right back to work in the second, scoring two more goals in the first three-plus minutes.
Junior Danny Ely doubled the RWD lead just 24 seconds into the middle stanza as he beat Hammer 5-hole off assists from freshman Brady Baldwin and senior Connor Shyvinck. Baldwin then turned beneficiary from assists from Brandt and Ely. After keeping the puck in the Titans’ zone, Ely made a layoff pass to Brandt, who fired a low cross from the edge of the left circle across to Baldwin and he tapped in past Hammer for a 3-0 lead.
“Against a team like Tomah/Sparta, if you look back the last few years, it’s been tie games or a one- or two-goal differential. That’s key on a team like that because that’s a hard working team,” Mattson said.
With a comfortable cushion, RWD kept its foot on the gas, tacking on two more power play goals, both by Brandt. The forward scored on assists from Schyvinck and Slaght at 9:49 in the second period before adding another extra-man tally in the final four minutes of the third period to finish off the scoring.
As productive as the Cheavers were, including a perfect 2-for-2 on the power play, they weren’t perfect.
Prior to Brandt’s final goal, the Titans controlled much of the possession in the third period. While the Cheavers were able to preserve the shutout, including a penalty kill and 10 saves from Oakes, that lag isn’t sustainable with more difficult teams still on the schedule.
“We came out with a 4-0 lead, you think the game’s in the bag and that’s not how that always happens,” Mattson said.
Slaght and Ely each finished with three points on the night while Shyvinck tallied two assists of his own. Along with his offensive output, Shyvinck has been key for the Cheavers’ backline according to Mattson, as the senior has made the shift back to defenseman and helped the younger players get up to pace.
That, coupled with the offensive cohesion, has the Cheavers really starting to click heading into the New Year.
REEDSBURG/WIS. DELLS/MAUSTON 5, TOMAH/SPARTA 0
Tomah/Sparta;0;0;0;—;0
Reedsburg co-op;1;3;1;—;5
First period — Slaght (Pfaff, Scott), 3:37.
Second period — Ely (Baldwin, Schyvinck), 0:24; Baldwin (Cad. Brandt, Ely), 3:16; Cad. Brandt (Schyvinck, Slaght), 9:49 (pp).
Third period — Cad. Brandt (Ely, Slaght), 13:31 (pp).
Penalties-minutes: TS 2-4, R 2-4.
Saves: TS (Hammer) 27; R (Oakes) 24.