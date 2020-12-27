PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg co-op routs Wisconsin Rapids for Monk's Cheeseburger championship

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team's final game of 2020 saw them win the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic with a 7-0 victory over Wisconsin Rapids in Sunday evening's championship at Poppy Waterman Arena in Lake Delton.

Clayton Pfaff staked the Cheavers to a 1-0 lead, then they poured it on with a four-goal second period. Caden Brandt and Danny Ely each scored two goals in the 17-minute stanza, with Brandt also assisting on both of Ely's goals.

Trevor Slaght scored 49 seconds into the third period, then Brandt notched his third hat trick of the season by scoring with four minutes remaining.

Brenden Karas and Gary Wiles made 13 and seven saves, respectively, for the Reedsburg co-op (7-2), which had claimed a 5-0 win over Tomah/Sparta in Saturday's semifinals.

