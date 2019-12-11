PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston mauls Mequon Homestead, 6-1

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team continued its scoring onslaught to start the season, cruising to a 6-1 win over Mequon Homestead on Saturday.

Sophomores John Thrasher and Clayton Pfaff each scored a pair of goals and an assist in the win for the Cheavers, who never trailed as they improved to 2-1-1. RWD wasted little time getting on the board, as Thrasher scored a pair of goals on an extended power play within the first six minutes of the opening period.

Senior Thomas Pfaff and Clayton Pfaff added two more quick goals in the second period to stretch the lead to 4-0. The Highlanders got on the board before the end of the second with a goal by Mark Schimpf but the Cheavers thwarted any push in the third as Clayton Pfaff and Trevor Slaght scored to put things away.

Junior Danny Ely recorded three assists in the win, while sophomore goaltender Cooper Oakes had 15 saves. RWD returns to action this Friday when it heads to Sauk Prairie for the teams’ Badger North Conference opener.

