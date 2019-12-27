PREP BOYS HOCKEY: RWD rolls past La Crosse Aquinas co-op, 6-0, in Monk's Cheeseburger Classic opener

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey coach Neil Mattson knows how imperative sound communication is to success.
While the Cheavers were a little quiet in the early going, they eventually got to talking en route to a 6-0 shutout win over La Crosse Aquinas co-op in a quarterfinal game of the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic on Thursday at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena. Sophomore Clayton Pfaff finished with five points, including a pair of goals, to help lead the Cheavers to Friday’s semifinals against McFarland.
“The biggest thing we talked about between first and second period was communication. I’ve said it a million times, cell phones are destroying communication in sports because kids don’t want to talk because it’s like, your linemates can’t see you,” Mattson said.
“But our communication was a lot better, our physical play was a lot better and we’re just looking for some confidence games here. We’re a young team and I’m really proud of the kids.”
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston (4-3-1) scored early in the opening period for a quick lead but saw the Avalanche (0-9-1) start to gain steam in the final minutes. The Cheavers made sure things didn’t snowball in the second, undercutting any sort momentum Aquinas tried to keep.
RWD scored three goals in the first five-plus minutes of the second period, stretching the lead out to 4-0 over Aquinas. Pfaff got things started with his second goal at 3 minutes, 21 seconds played for a 2-0 lead.
After the Cheavers forced a turnover in the neutral zone, junior Danny Ely got deep into the Avalanche zone before firing back across net from the goalline extended to Pfaff, who fired past Coleman and under the bar.
Freshman Caden Brandt quickly extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:29 before senior Ben Fish tipped in a shot from the point at 5:38 for a 4-0 advantage. The Cheavers had plenty of chances to keep things rolling but Aquinas goaltender Jack Coleman stopped that from happening as the senior made 16 of his game-high 40 saves.
“That was really big because we were able to go deeper on the bench to run three lines, and then by the third period, we were running close to four lines to rest for tomorrow night,” Mattson said.
Aquinas nearly got on the board in the waning minutes of the second period but sophomore Zander Skrede fired wide of the net within five feet of goal and the Cheavers saw out the rest of the period. With its lead intact, RWD added to its advantage in the third through Danny Ely.
The junior scored both of the Cheavers’ goals in the frame, both on assists from Pfaff and Fish, to extend the lead to 6-0. Aquinas had an opportunity to end the clean sheet as the Cheavers put the Avalanche on a 5-on-3 power play. The Avalanche had a couple looks at net but the RWD was able to stave off the chance and later killed off another extra-man advantage before ultimately running out the clock.
Mattson lauded the group including Logan DeMars, Alex Kruser, Caden Jacobson and Fish for the effort, especially given that the Cheavers are without junior Connor Schyvinck and sophomore John Thrasher due to an ankle injury and family vacation. He was also pleased with the performance of sophomore goaltender Cooper Oakes, who recorded just his second shutout of the season.
Along with Clayton Pfaff, Fish and senior Thomas Pfaff each had two assists. Mattson said the trio of Clayton and Thomas Pfaff, and Ely, “is really starting to click together,” and Clayton Pfaff “is very impressive as a sophomore to be where he is at this point.”
As impressive as the Cheavers were against the Avalanche, things won’t be easy in Friday’s semifinals against McFarland. The Spartans (6-1-0) raced past Tomah/Sparta, 8-1, in Thursday’s semifinals and pose a much greater test.
“McFarland is a lot different team that who we faced tonight; it’s a good team coming in tomorrow night,” Mattson said.
REEDSBURG/WIS. DELLS/MAUSTON 6, LA CROSSE AQUINAS CO-OP 0
Aquinas co-op;0;0;0;—;0
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston;1;3;2;—;6
First period: C. Pfaff (T. Pfaff, Oakes), 3:45 (pp).
Second period: C. Pfaff (Ely, T. Pfaff), 3:21; Cad. Brandt (Jacobson), 4:29; Fish (Kruser, C. Pfaff), 5:38.
Third period: Ely (C. Pfaff, Fish), 10:13; Ely (C. Pfaff, Fish), 13:39.
Saves: LCA (Coleman 40, Evenson 2) 42, R (Oakes) 16.
Penalties-minutes: LCA 4-8, R 4-8.