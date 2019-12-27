PREP BOYS HOCKEY: RWD rolls past La Crosse Aquinas co-op, 6-0, in Monk's Cheeseburger Classic opener

After the Cheavers forced a turnover in the neutral zone, junior Danny Ely got deep into the Avalanche zone before firing back across net from the goalline extended to Pfaff, who fired past Coleman and under the bar.

Freshman Caden Brandt quickly extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:29 before senior Ben Fish tipped in a shot from the point at 5:38 for a 4-0 advantage. The Cheavers had plenty of chances to keep things rolling but Aquinas goaltender Jack Coleman stopped that from happening as the senior made 16 of his game-high 40 saves.

“That was really big because we were able to go deeper on the bench to run three lines, and then by the third period, we were running close to four lines to rest for tomorrow night,” Mattson said.

Aquinas nearly got on the board in the waning minutes of the second period but sophomore Zander Skrede fired wide of the net within five feet of goal and the Cheavers saw out the rest of the period. With its lead intact, RWD added to its advantage in the third through Danny Ely.