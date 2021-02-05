PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op rides power play success by Reedsburg co-op in regional final

PRAIRIE DU SAC — All season long, the Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team has torched opposing teams on the power play.
On the other hand, the Reedsburg co-op has been susceptible when down a man.
Both trends continued Friday night as the third-seeded Eagles got a late power-play goal from Hakon Peterson to seal a 3-2 win over the Cheavers in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at the Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center. Nick Mast scored the other two tallies while goaltender Kaden Stracke made 20 saves to help the third-seeded Eagles capture their third straight regional title.
“I know (coach) Neil (Mattson) at Reedsburg and they had their way with us, probably, my first three years here. Then it got a bit better and the last two years the tide’s turned a little bit in our favor,” Sauk Prairie coach Dave Lohrei said.
“But at the end of the day, I knew, with this being the new season, he’d come in here ready to go and they gave us everything we could handle. The bottom line is, we scored on the power play to win the game.”
The game-winning tally came off the back of a late hooking minor assessed to Reedsburg’s Grant Marsich with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining. Reedsburg co-op coach Neil Mattson, who took umbrage with the call given the situation, took his timeout following the penalty.
The pause gave the Eagles (13-1-0) time to catch their breath and set up their power play. After winning the faceoff in the left circle, Luke Mast worked it down to Peterson below the left circle, where he skated in and fired a wrist shot past Reedsburg goalie Cooper Oakes’ short side with 14 minutes, 51 seconds played for a 3-2 lead.
Lohrei, who took his timeout just 1:30 before Mattson, said it played right into the Eagles’ hands.
“I could get those five guys rested, and we actually switched our power play to a different power play, and that’s where Hakon is really good. He got it and scored that goal,” he said.
“It is what it is. We’re a young team and that’s what I was telling the kids, that you learn from this game to execute for next year, because you figure that entire team returns, minus the three seniors,” Mattson added.
The youthful, sixth-seeded Cheavers (12-8-0) gave the Eagles a scare down the home stretch. After trailing 2-1 through the second period, Reedsburg kept pushing for an equalizer, nearly scoring at the nine-minute mark as Stracke stonewalled a close-range shot by Caden Brandt.
The sophomore forward kept his head, however, forcing a turnover at the Eagles’ blue line before housing a shot over Stracke’s left shoulder with 10:42 played to knot things at 2.
“That’s big, especially for a sophomore in this environment,” Mattson said. “I’m excited to watch him over the next couple of years to see what he’s going to bring to this team, and the other young kids in that locker room.”
While its power play — Sauk Prairie entered with a 39.5 power-play percentage — sealed the deal, the Eagles nearly broke loose thanks to a shorthanded tally late in the second period.
After senior Danny Ely tied things at 1 with 5:43 played in the middle stanza, Nick Mast scored with the Eagles a man down at 11:11. Following an Erik Peterson holding penalty at 10:06, the Cheavers searched for their first lead of the night.
However, senior Connory Schyvinck’s shot was blocked and Hakon Peterson flipped a pass forward to Mast. The speedy forward did the rest, splitting the Reedsburg defense before wristing a shot past Oakes' stick side for a 2-1 lead.
“It was a great pass by Hakon, and for Nick (to score); he was moving backwards to catch it, turn and then go in and beat the goalie. He’s a good player, everybody knows he’s a good player and he’s very competitive,” Lohrei said. “For him to do that and for us to score on the power play at the end, I’m really happy for the end.”
Mattson added: “He got the runout and that’s the kid you have to check off and make sure he wasn’t getting his opportunities.”
Although it's a bittersweet end to the season for the Cheavers, who got 30 saves from Oakes in their second straight one-goal regional final loss, the future looks bright in Mattson’s eyes. With just three seniors departing, another deep playoff run is good for the young group.
“It’s basically the same team we had last year and I’m proud of the kids because every game you get deeper in, it’s a better learning experience for all of them,” he said.
As for the Eagles, they’ll have a familiar foe awaiting them in the sectional finals in defending state champion Verona. The second-seeded Wildcats, who rolled past Tomah/Sparta, 5-1, in their regional final, topped the Eagles on their road to gold last year — claiming a 6-3 win in the sectional semis.
With another meeting set for next week — albeit not the standing-room-only crowd Lohrei remembers from last season — he knows the Eagles will be ready.
“I think, right now, they’re not thinking about it. This weekend when we have our Zoom call, we’ll talk about just our team and the things we need to get better at, focus on our game and then I’ll have to share the news about Verona and its strengths, which are a lot,” he said.
“They beat us last year and then they went on to win the state tournament, so I think that’s enough said.”
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 3, REEDSBURG CO-OP 2
Sauk Prairie co-op;1;1;1;—;3
Reedsburg co-op;0;1;1;—;2
First period — SP: N. Mast (Hanson), 16:44.
Second period — R: Ely (Lariden), 5:43; SP: N. Mast (H. Peterson), 11:11, (sh).
Third period — R: Cad. Brandt, 10:42; SP: H. Peterson (L. Mast, Hansen), 14:51, (pp).
Penalties-minutes: SP 1-2, R 2-4.
Saves: SP (Stracke) 20; R (Oakes) 30.