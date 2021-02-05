PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op rides power play success by Reedsburg co-op in regional final

Although it's a bittersweet end to the season for the Cheavers, who got 30 saves from Oakes in their second straight one-goal regional final loss, the future looks bright in Mattson’s eyes. With just three seniors departing, another deep playoff run is good for the young group.

“It’s basically the same team we had last year and I’m proud of the kids because every game you get deeper in, it’s a better learning experience for all of them,” he said.

As for the Eagles, they’ll have a familiar foe awaiting them in the sectional finals in defending state champion Verona. The second-seeded Wildcats, who rolled past Tomah/Sparta, 5-1, in their regional final, topped the Eagles on their road to gold last year — claiming a 6-3 win in the sectional semis.

With another meeting set for next week — albeit not the standing-room-only crowd Lohrei remembers from last season — he knows the Eagles will be ready.

“I think, right now, they’re not thinking about it. This weekend when we have our Zoom call, we’ll talk about just our team and the things we need to get better at, focus on our game and then I’ll have to share the news about Verona and its strengths, which are a lot,” he said.