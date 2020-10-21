PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells' Emily Cunningham, Maya Michalsky headed to sectionals

After a tumultuous summer, Wisconsin Dells coach Dean Knetter didn't know if Emily Cunningham would be able to run this fall.

The senior is more than just running as she punched her ticket to Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Winneconne sectional on Tuesday. Cunnigham finished fifth overall at the Div. 2 Poynette subsectional and will be joined by Maya Michalsky on Saturday after the freshman finished ninth.

The Wisconsin Dells girls team gave it their best shot but ultimately came up short in Tuesday's team race as the Chiefs finished third to miss sectionals as a team for the first time since 2015. The Chiefs scored 72 points but it wasn't enough to match Wautoma/Wild Rose and Madison Edgewood, who tied for first with 47 points apiece.

While the team failed to advance, Cunningham and Michalsky have moved on. The former put together one of her best performances of the season as her time from the first of Tuesday's two races held up to finish fifth overall with in 22 minutes, 11 seconds. Right behind her was Michalsky, who finished ninth (22:23).

Close behind on the girls side was Anchor, who narrowly missed out on reaching another sectional meet as she finished 15th in 23:09.