PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Wisconsin Dells' Emily Cunningham, Maya Michalsky headed to sectionals

After a tumultuous summer, Wisconsin Dells coach Dean Knetter didn't know if Emily Cunningham would be able to run this fall.
The senior is more than just running as she punched her ticket to Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Winneconne sectional on Tuesday. Cunnigham finished fifth overall at the Div. 2 Poynette subsectional and will be joined by Maya Michalsky on Saturday after the freshman finished ninth.
The Wisconsin Dells girls team gave it their best shot but ultimately came up short in Tuesday's team race as the Chiefs finished third to miss sectionals as a team for the first time since 2015. The Chiefs scored 72 points but it wasn't enough to match Wautoma/Wild Rose and Madison Edgewood, who tied for first with 47 points apiece.
While the team failed to advance, Cunningham and Michalsky have moved on. The former put together one of her best performances of the season as her time from the first of Tuesday's two races held up to finish fifth overall with in 22 minutes, 11 seconds. Right behind her was Michalsky, who finished ninth (22:23).
Close behind on the girls side was Anchor, who narrowly missed out on reaching another sectional meet as she finished 15th in 23:09.
It was a difficult day for the Chiefs boys, who finished seventh overall with 180 points. Leading the way was the duo of Funmaker and Sampson, who took 30th and 34th overall. Funamker broke 20 minutes as he crossed the line in 19:58, while Sampson was close behind in 20:10.
DIVISION 2 POYNETTE SUBSECTIONAL
(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectionals.)
BOYS
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 33; Poynette 57; Mauston 80; Lodi 90; Marshall 131; Wautoma/Wild Rose 133; Wisconsin Dells 180, Adams-Friendship incomplete, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, Richardson, ME, 16:13; 2, Boppart, Mau, 16:57; 3, Doherty, WWR, 17:46; 4, Johnson, Poy, 17:50; 5, Schleck, ME, 17:58.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 2, Boppart, Mau, 16:57; 3, Doherty, WWR, 17:46; 9, Heintz. Lo, 18:14; 10, Schwartzman, WWR, 18:19; 12, Lins, Lo, 18:32.
Wisconsin Dells: 30, Damien Funmaker, 19:47; 34, Luke Sampson, 20:10; 38, Jaxon Pettit, 20:23; 43, Austin Cunningham, 20:42; 48, Ryan Rockwell, 21:15; 49, Avery Palmer, 21:20; 52, Marty Platt, 21:58.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wautoma/Wild Rose 47; Madison Edgewood 47; Wisconsin Dells 72; Poynette 90; Lodi 143; Marshall 155; Mauston 158; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Adams-Friendship incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, Chadwick, P, 19:27; 2, Bahr, WWR, 21:00; 3, Nemeth, ME, 21:31; 4, Cataldo, ME, 22:10; 5, Cunningham, WD, 22:12.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Chadwick, P, 19:27; 5, Cunningham, WD, 22:12; 9, Michalsky, WD, 22:23; 10, Reddeman, P, 22:41; 11, Andrews, Mar, 22:47.
Wisconsin Dells: 5, Emily Cunningham, 22:12; 9, Maya Michalsky, 22:23; 15, Hailey Anchor, 23:09; 21, Destiny Whitebreast, 23:50; 24, Megan Jones, 24:20; 28, Tessa Ketelhut, 24:59; 31, Jadyn Torkelson, 25:07. At Shepherds Meadow G.C., Poynette, 5,000 meters.
