MAUSTON — In its quest for another postseason bid, Mauston’s defense has led the charge. That was the case yet again against Wisconsin Dells.
The Golden Eagles (3-3 overall, 3-1 South Central) stood tall defensively in the latter stages of the fourth quarter to hang on to a 16-8 win over Wisconsin Dells (2-4, 1-3) Friday, September 27 at Mauston High School.
The two teams traded turnovers on downs on the first three drives of the game before Mauston drew first blood. The Golden Eagles were aided in their efforts by a slew of Wisconsin Dells penalties on the scoring drive. The Chiefs were called for pass interference, a late hit and defensive holding, helping lead to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mauston senior quarterback Cade Hall to senior tight end Gage Kobylski with 3:17 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Wisconsin Dells junior quarterback Barrett Witt was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety. On the ensuing Mauston drive, Hall connected with junior wide receiver Hayden Goodman on a five-yard, play-action touchdown pass to extend the lead to 16-0.
There would be no further scoring in the first half and also no scoring in the third quarter.
The Chiefs finally got on the board 1:34 into the fourth quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run by senior Marty Koenig. The two-point conversion run failed. On the following Mauston drive, Koenig sacked Hall in the end zone to tally a safety and cut the deficit to 16-8.
Suddenly, it was only a one-possession game.
Wisconsin Dells drove deep into Golden Eagle territory, but a fourth-down completion came up short of the sticks and Mauston took over at its own 9-yard line.
The Golden Eagles picked up a pair of first downs to help bleed valuable time off the clock, but the Chiefs came up big with an interception on a third-down pass to set up shop right around midfield.
Wisconsin Dells moved into Mauston territory, but a sack on fourth down ended the threat with only 1:19 remaining. The Chiefs forced a three and out and used their timeouts to get the ball back, but had to drive 71 yards in 17 seconds.
There would be no miracle touchdown for the Chiefs as the Golden Eagles held on for the win.
“Our defense came up with some big stops at times. It took a total team effort, especially on defense,” said Mauston head coach Roland Lehman. “Offensively, we weren’t moving the ball great tonight. But we were kind of bend but not break on defense and we made some big plays at key times.”
You have free articles remaining.
For Wisconsin Dells, Koenig ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and Witt completed 5 of 15 passes for 65 yards while also adding 71 yards on the ground on 17 rushes. Senior Brett Hirst tallied four catches for 56 yards.
Junior running back Kraig Armstrong III led the way for the Golden Eagles out of the backfield, putting up 83 yards on 18 carries. Hall completed 7 of his 11 passes for 40 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Mauston emerged victorious despite being outgained 243-132 in total offense.
The win improved the Golden Eagles to 3-3 on the year overall and 3-1 in South Central Conference play. With a seven-game conference slate, they need four conference wins to achieve playoff eligibility.
While there’s a good chance they’d have taken care of that anyway in the coming weeks, recent developments mean a fourth SCC win is already secure.
Injury-plagued Westfield opted to cancel its final four games of the season after its roster had dwindled down to only 13 players. As a result, the Golden Eagles will receive a forfeit win in what would’ve been their regular-season finale against the Pioneers.
Lehman noted that Mauston will look to schedule a non-conference opponent for Week 9 to replace the Westfield game, but recognized it could be difficult to do on such short notice. Regardless the impending forfeit win means the Golden Eagles are playoff eligible for a fifth consecutive year.
While that is a significant accomplishment for a program that endured a decade-long playoff drought from 2005 to 2014, Lehman believes it’s imperative to aim even higher to continue the growth of Mauston football.
“It’s nice to be able to challenge for a conference title and get to the playoffs,” Lehman said. “But really, the goal for this program is to go beyond that and take it to the next level. Hopefully, these last three games, we get on a roll. Tonight was some pretty sloppy play and we’ve got to get that cleaned up.”
For the Chiefs, it’s back to the drawing board. They are now 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play. They’d have to win all three of their remaining games to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012.
Wisconsin Dells next faces Adams-Friendship (1-5, 1-3) Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m. in Adams. After that, the Chiefs close out the season with a home game against Nekoosa (2-4, 2-2) and a road contest against Black River Falls (2-4, 2-2).
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles host Nekoosa Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m. in Mauston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)