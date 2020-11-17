PREP FOOTBALL: Momentum swing spills Wisconsin Dells in 40-0 playoff loss to Richland Center

The normally potent Dells ground game was kept to just 86 yards on 22 carries, good for 3.9 yards per attempt, while the Hornets racked up 300 yards on 46 touches (6.5 yards per attempt).

“We had a couple of big offensive penalties. We did that to ourselves quite a bit Friday night; just those mental mistakes teams shouldn’t be making the playoffs,” Janke said. “We’d have an interception but then give the ball right back. We’d get a fumble recovery on that punt, but give it right back. We definitely need to focus on some consistency in the offseason and start putting drives together off of turnovers.”

Michalsky ran for a team-high 54 yards and threw for 35 more, while Witt completed 3-of-9 passes for 41 yards. Senior Silas Greendeer made a pair of catches for 33 yards.

While teams can still schedule games for the final week of the season after getting eliminated from the postseason, Janke said the Chiefs opted to end the 2020 campaign. It was a bittersweet end to a promising season for the Chiefs, who returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and had their first winning season in seven years.