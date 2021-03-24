PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells opens doors to area schools participating in alternate fall season

Wisconsin Dells was among those that was able to participate in the 2020 fall prep football season.
The Chiefs were able to practice on their new artificial turf field towards the end of the season; however, they couldn’t bask in the Friday night lights on the campus of the new Wisconsin Dells High School located on Brew Farm Road, adjacent to Trapper’s Turn.
While that wait will continue until next August, the Wisconsin Dells School District is getting a look at how that might run next season as it provides a place to play for schools that weren’t as fortunate last fall. The Chiefs will be hosting a dozen games during the current alternate fall season this spring, from the middle school level to JV and varsity games for the likes of Royall, New Lisbon and Riverdale.
For Wisconsin Dells activities coordinator Trina Slack, it’s a chance to not only help out surrounding schools with fields that could easily be affected by all kinds of weather from the early spring months.
“I’m sure if we were in their situation we would be reaching out and would appreciate anybody who would be willing to help,” she said.
The first of those 12 games took place on Monday between the Royall and Bangor middle school teams. It was the first chance Slack and the rest of the athletics department got to see field completely set up, and “to say it was exciting was an understatement.”
“One kid got off the bus and walked over to the sideline and just yelled to his friend ‘This is like a movie!’ So it was really nice to see how excited they were to just be here and to give those other teams (a chance),” she said.
According to Slack, Wisconsin Dells is “essentially just providing the field.” Host teams schools will be responsible for staffing the event, including ticket takers and scoreboard operators, as well as hiring officials for the games.
Wisconsin Dells will remain involved however, as the Chiefs football booster club will be provide the concession stand, including Dells players volunteering as workers. The gate from the game would go back to the host school, while Slack said the concession stand profits would be donated “to the football activity account,” since the student-athletes themselves will be working the events.
Even though they won’t be the ones playing. Slack sees the value in having the players volunteering.
“They don’t understand really, necessarily, what happens in the concession stand, and not that they should when they’re playing,” she said. “But just to be here and get that atmosphere of what it’s going to look like in the fall, gives them a sight they wouldn’t normally see.”
It’s also given her and other Wisconsin Dells administrators plenty to think about regarding game operations. Unlike this past fall at the now Middle School, there isn’t signage pointing visitors to park on the back side of the school.
It was an issue Slack said they discussed during the past winter sports season, but has been re-lit with the upcoming events.
“There’s just some things when you build a new facility that get either get put on the back burner or don’t really think about at the time,” she said. “This is definitely a litmus test for us and we’ll work through it, but it was great to see people were appreciative and we’re just happy to provide the opportunity.”
It’s also a great opportunity to help drive traffic into the entire Wisconsin Dells community. Adding to the city’s tourism was a major factor when Slack discussed renting out the new artificial field this spring.
It not only is helping provide a student-athletes a chance to play at a new, safe, state-of-the-art facility, but for families to make the most out of their short stay.
“We want to get people into our community because the people I talked to from Royall tonight, they said ‘We don’t have a Walmart right in our backyard. We don’t have a ton of restaurants to go to eat at, right at our disposal all the time,’” Slack said.
“So they were making a night out of it; they were coming to play a football game and then go and do some shopping and go out for dinner. So getting people into our community is a big thing.”
The final game that will take place this spring will be between Royall and Kingdom Prep Lutheran on April 30. Slack said the district is likely full when it comes to hosting games as the track around the field is set to be poured at the start of May, a process she anticipates to take three weeks.
However, that doesn’t mean the door will be sure looking ahead to next season.
“Certainly in the future we’re open to helping and looking into that, but we want to get the track finished and we’ll go from there,” she said. “I definitely think so and in the fall I definitely expect, moving forward, our facility to be utilized a ton.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.