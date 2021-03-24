PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells opens doors to area schools participating in alternate fall season

“One kid got off the bus and walked over to the sideline and just yelled to his friend ‘This is like a movie!’ So it was really nice to see how excited they were to just be here and to give those other teams (a chance),” she said.

According to Slack, Wisconsin Dells is “essentially just providing the field.” Host teams schools will be responsible for staffing the event, including ticket takers and scoreboard operators, as well as hiring officials for the games.

Wisconsin Dells will remain involved however, as the Chiefs football booster club will be provide the concession stand, including Dells players volunteering as workers. The gate from the game would go back to the host school, while Slack said the concession stand profits would be donated “to the football activity account,” since the student-athletes themselves will be working the events.

Even though they won’t be the ones playing. Slack sees the value in having the players volunteering.

“They don’t understand really, necessarily, what happens in the concession stand, and not that they should when they’re playing,” she said. “But just to be here and get that atmosphere of what it’s going to look like in the fall, gives them a sight they wouldn’t normally see.”