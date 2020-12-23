PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Johnson, Meister lift Wisconsin Dells over Baraboo

Audra Johnson and Karson Meister each scored 20-plus points to lead Wisconsin Dells to a 69-49 road win over Baraboo on Tuesday.

The Chiefs took a 38-23 lead into halftime and held on to improve to 5-1 while handing the Thunderbirds (1-5) their fifth straight loss.

Johnson, a senior forward, scored a game-high 25 points. Meister, a sophomore guard, made seven of the Chiefs' eight 3-pointers on the way to scoring 21 points. Hailey Anchor chipped in eight points.

Taylor Pfaff was the lone T-Bird to score in double figures. The sophomore guard finished with 17 points while McKenzie Gruner and Emma Fluette each added seven.