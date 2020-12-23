 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Johnson, Meister lift Wisconsin Dells over Baraboo
comments
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | WISCONSIN DELLS 69, BARABOO 49

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Johnson, Meister lift Wisconsin Dells over Baraboo

{{featured_button_text}}
Audra Johnson
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Audra Johnson and Karson Meister each scored 20-plus points to lead Wisconsin Dells to a 69-49 road win over Baraboo on Tuesday.

The Chiefs took a 38-23 lead into halftime and held on to improve to 5-1 while handing the Thunderbirds (1-5) their fifth straight loss.

Johnson, a senior forward, scored a game-high 25 points. Meister, a sophomore guard, made seven of the Chiefs' eight 3-pointers on the way to scoring 21 points. Hailey Anchor chipped in eight points.

Taylor Pfaff was the lone T-Bird to score in double figures. The sophomore guard finished with 17 points while McKenzie Gruner and Emma Fluette each added seven.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News