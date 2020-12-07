PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage closes strong but can't catch Wisconsin Dells, 72-56

The Chiefs thrived on turnovers during the stretch, leading to a number of easy buckets for the 20-point edge.

“That’s what it’s about and we have the guards to pass it ahead. When we get easy buckets, it fires us up and it kind of deflates them, so I think we’re concentrating on pushing the ball and getting up the floor this year,” Buss said.

“With that comes some turnovers and decisions — we really have to talk about decision making — but so far, three games in, we’re pushing the ball and doing really well on offense.”

Portage got as close as 28-11 on a putback by senior Emma Kreuziger with 3:15 to go, but the Chiefs stretched the lead back out before halftime and held on from there. Freshman Stella Brees led Portage with 13 points off the bench and has been a needed catalyst for the Warriors since joining the varsity rotation.

The addition has Howe in high spirits despite the 0-3 start, which could end Thursday when the Warriors host Adams-Friendship.

“You’re seeing the growth every game, whereas maybe in the past it wasn’t happening like that,” she said. “I’m okay with a 0 (in the win column) at the start, as long as we’re making the changes and competing.”