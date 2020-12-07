PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage closes strong but can't catch Wisconsin Dells, 72-56

Since Bob Buss took over as head coach, the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team has hung its hat on defense, using it to create easy points.
Couple that with Portage’s first-half struggles and the Warriors had a recipe for disaster on Monday night. Despite righting the ship over the second half and outscoring the Chiefs, a 21-point halftime deficit was too much for the Warriors to overcome in a 72-56 non-conference loss.
Senior Audra Johnson poured in a game-high 28 points, including 18 in the second half, to power the Chiefs past a feisty Portage bunch. Portage coach Jessica Howe was less than thrilled with the team’s first-half efforts, but not just because of the Chiefs’ work.
“Their press was good, but we were making turnovers that were because we weren’t confident with the ball,” she said. “At halftime, we were all very upset with our play, but at the end of the game we were really kind of celebrating knowing we put more points on the board the second half.
“More people got involved, we took care of the ball and we were able to get up-and-down, play basketball and celebrate the plays that we’re really proud to see.”
That was on display early in the second half as the Warriors cut into the Chiefs lead, pulling within 49-32 on a 3-pointer by junior Lily Schwantz with just under 12 minutes remaining. The momentum was shortly lived as Wisconsin Dells (3-0), especially Johnson, took over.
The Chiefs quickly sucked the wind out of the Warriors’ sails, responding with a commanding 15-2 run to seize a commanding 64-34 lead with 6:40 to go. Johnson accounted for 13 of the points during the momentum swinging stretch, much to the delight of Buss for the team finding the hot hand.
“I had a lot of these kids last year, they’ve been in the trenches in a lot of tough games, and it boils down to effort,” he said. “It boils down to chemistry and they don’t care who scores; they share the ball really well, it’s an exciting group and practices have been tough.
“They‘ve just been working their butts off and I think it’s paying off.”
Howe added: “That swing really put us in a hole again; all that work and it really deflates you.”
Despite the 3-point deficit, Portage continued to battle. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Schwantz, who added 11 points, cut the Chiefs lead to 67-48 with 3:10 remaining, sparking a game-ending 14-4 run.
The strong close helped make up for another slow start as the Chiefs opened the game on a 16-0 run, capped off by a jumper from junior Hailey Anchor, who added 11 points, with 11:30 left in the first half. A mid-range jumper by Portage junior Cameran Ratz, who chipped in 10 points, ended the Warriors’ drought before Wisconsin Dells scored the next six points for a 22-2 advantage.
The Chiefs thrived on turnovers during the stretch, leading to a number of easy buckets for the 20-point edge.
“That’s what it’s about and we have the guards to pass it ahead. When we get easy buckets, it fires us up and it kind of deflates them, so I think we’re concentrating on pushing the ball and getting up the floor this year,” Buss said.
“With that comes some turnovers and decisions — we really have to talk about decision making — but so far, three games in, we’re pushing the ball and doing really well on offense.”
Portage got as close as 28-11 on a putback by senior Emma Kreuziger with 3:15 to go, but the Chiefs stretched the lead back out before halftime and held on from there. Freshman Stella Brees led Portage with 13 points off the bench and has been a needed catalyst for the Warriors since joining the varsity rotation.
The addition has Howe in high spirits despite the 0-3 start, which could end Thursday when the Warriors host Adams-Friendship.
“You’re seeing the growth every game, whereas maybe in the past it wasn’t happening like that,” she said. “I’m okay with a 0 (in the win column) at the start, as long as we’re making the changes and competing.”
As for the Dells, the Chiefs have little time to rest as they make the trip to Westfield on Friday in an early season tilt between South Central Conference title contenders. Buss knows how much of a litmus test the win over the Warriors was ahead of a game Pioneers squad.
“They’re well coached, have a good team this year and we’re going to have to play our best to beat them,” he said.
WISCONSIN DELLS 72, PORTAGE 56
Wisconsin Dells 38 34 — 72
Portage 17 39 — 56
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Machovec 2 1-2 5, Meister 2 0-0 6, Warren 3 0-0 6, Anchor 5 1-2 11, Gray 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-3 2, Johnson 13 2-6 28, Thundercloud 3 0-0 6. Totals 33 4-13 72.
PORTAGE — Schwantz 4 0-0 11, Krueger 3 1-3 7, Brees 5 2-3 13, Kreuziger 3 2-5 8, Ratz 2 5-6 10, Woodhouse 1 3-3 5, Kallungi 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 13-20 56.
3-point goals: WD 2 (Meister 2); P 5 (Schwantz 3, Brees 1, Ratz 1). Total fouls: WD 18; P 13.
