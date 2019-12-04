The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team continued its offensive struggles with a pair of non-conference losses to Lodi and Reedsburg.
A paltry second half sunk the Lady Chiefs in a 67-25 loss to the Blue Devils on Nov. 26 before Wisconsin Dells faded away against the Beavers, 78-48, on Tuesday. Against Lodi, Wisconsin Dells slumped out of the gates as the Blue Devils darted out a 45-20 halftime lead.
Things went from bad to worse in the second half as the Lady Chiefs mustered just five points. Junior Brooke Smith scored a team-high seven points, but was the lone Wisconsin Dells scorer to notch over five points. Junior Jaden Kolinski poured in a game-high 31 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Lodi.
The Lady Chiefs’ offense found some traction against Reedsburg but couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Beavers in the 30-point loss on Tuesday. Wisconsin Dells scored a season-high 30 points in the first half, but found itself down by 16 at the break.
Out of the intermission, the Lady Chiefs started to sputter and faded away over the final 18 minutes. Junior Audra Johnson scored a team-high 15 points while junior Kayla Gray added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 26 points and sophomore Trenna Cherney added 18 to lead the Beavers.
Wisconsin Dells (0-3) opens up South Central Conference play on Friday with a trip to rival Mauston.
LODI 67, WISCONSIN DELLS 25
Lodi 45 22 — 67
Wisconsin Dells 20 5 — 25
LODI (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kolinski 9 7-9 31, Milne 4 4-5 12, Ripp 4 0-0 8, McNeill 2 1-3 5, Harrington 1 0-0 2, Klann 0 2-2 2, Jelinek 1 0-0 2, Puls 1 0-0 2, Schneider 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 16-21 67.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Smith 2 2-2 7, Anchor 2 0-0 5, Jones 2 0-2 5, Hartley 0 2-4 2, Warren 1 0-0 2, Gray 1 0-2 2, Thundercloud 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-10 25.
3-point goals: Lo 7 (Kolinski 6, Ripp 1), WD 3 (Smith 1, Anchor 1, Jones 1). Total fouls: Lo 12, WD 15.
REEDSBURG 78, WISCONSIN DELLS 48</&hspag4>
Wisconsin Dells 30 18 — 48
Reedsburg 46 32 — 78
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 1 0-0 2, Meister 1 0-0 3, Hartley 2 0-0 5, Anchor 2 0-0 4, Gray 4 0-0 10, Jones 3 0-0 7, Johnson 6 3-4 15, Thundercloud 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-4 48.
REEDSBURG — Olson 2 0-0 5, Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Bestor 4 0-0 9, Stieve 1 0-0 2, Cerney 7 3-4 18, Dietz 3 0-0 7, Mah. Wieman 10 4-7 26, Benish 3 0-0 8. Totals 31 7-11 78.
3-point goals: WD 5 (Gray 2, Hartley 1, Meister 1, Jones 1), R 8 (Wieman 2, Benish 2, Dietz 1, Cherney 1, Bestor 1, Olson 1). Total fouls: WD 12, R 12.
