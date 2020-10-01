PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells returns to sectionals after runner-up finish at Prairie du Chien regional

She opened her back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th and tallied a par on the par-4 14th to help shave off nine strokes on the back half.

“She’s not as familiar with the varsity circuit as some of the other girls, so you could tell she was nervous, but once she got onto hole No. 4 and she had a good drive, you could see it in her face like ‘Oh yeah, I can play golf,’” Neilsen said.

Rounding out the Chiefs’ competitors were sophomore Libby Walker and junior Lauren Eck, who shot a 107 and 120. Despite the struggles, Neilsen was pleased with the pair’s ability to push through and help the Chiefs to a runner-up finish.

With the program’s first-ever team state berth very much in reach next Tuesday, Neilsen knows how big of a confidence boost taking second place was given it was behind Edgewood.

“Obviously we had some struggles on the back with some of the girls, and that happens, but just to be there with them was awesome,” he said of the Crusaders, whom the Chiefs trailed by six strokes at the turn.