PREP SOCCER: Late goal lifts Wisconsin Dells to 1-0 upset win over Madison Edgewood in regional semifinal

After a long range shot by Sabey was parried over the bar by Edgewood goalkeeper Grant Merckx, the Crusaders cleared the ensuing free kick, but only as far as Yair Perez Ruiz near midfield. The sophomore picked up the loose ball and took a few dribbles before crossing the ball into a streaking Benipal on the right side of the 18-yard box.

With Merckx charging out from goal, Benipal coolly hit the cross on the half-volley with his left foot and passed it into the empty net for a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute.

“I was smiling the whole time,” Benipal said of his first goal of the season. “I’d never felt something like that and (to get us to) a regional final, too. It was just surreal.”

“We got two or three, but out of that we had one good one and put a goal in the back of the net,” Arias added.

What followed was nothing to smile about as the Crusaders furiously fought to find an equalizer. Madison Edgewood (6-4-1) turned the screws on the Dells defense as it ratcheted up the pressure over the final 15-plus minutes.

