PREP SOCCER: Late goal lifts Wisconsin Dells to 1-0 upset win over Madison Edgewood in regional semifinal

After failing to capture its first-ever regional championship last season, the road looked even more difficult this season for Wisconsin Dells.
With three key starters out due to COVID-19 quarantine, a reconfigured lineup and moving up two divisions due to fewer teams this fall, the roadblocks seemed endless. Sure enough however, the sixth-seeded Chiefs stayed the course and used a late goal from sophomore Manroop Benipal to upset No. 3 Madison Edgewood in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game at Woodside Sports Complex.
Benipal’s first tally of the season punched the Chiefs’ ticket back to Saturday’s regional final where they will face No. 2 seed Dodgeville/Mineral Point.
“It’s a big, big win. Especially playing with a new line-up, we moved things around and without three or four starters, I think it’s a huge win; a huge impact of the boys, the team, and they played really well tonight,” Wisconsin Dells coach Ernesto Arias said.
“I feel it right in my heart; it’s insane. Being in the regional finals for Wisconsin Dells is crazy,” Wisconsin Dells senior Nick Sabey added.
The Chiefs (5-3-1) had a difficult time piercing the Crusaders backline all night with only a few scattered chances. It turns out that’s all Wisconsin Dells needed as the defense held up its end of the bargain before Wisconsin Dells finally struck with just under 20 minutes remaining.
After a long range shot by Sabey was parried over the bar by Edgewood goalkeeper Grant Merckx, the Crusaders cleared the ensuing free kick, but only as far as Yair Perez Ruiz near midfield. The sophomore picked up the loose ball and took a few dribbles before crossing the ball into a streaking Benipal on the right side of the 18-yard box.
With Merckx charging out from goal, Benipal coolly hit the cross on the half-volley with his left foot and passed it into the empty net for a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute.
“I was smiling the whole time,” Benipal said of his first goal of the season. “I’d never felt something like that and (to get us to) a regional final, too. It was just surreal.”
“We got two or three, but out of that we had one good one and put a goal in the back of the net,” Arias added.
What followed was nothing to smile about as the Crusaders furiously fought to find an equalizer. Madison Edgewood (6-4-1) turned the screws on the Dells defense as it ratcheted up the pressure over the final 15-plus minutes.
The Crusaders best chance came in the 85th minute with a sequence of three quality looks at goal. Junior goalkeeper Alejandro Salazar, who finished with eight saves, first pawed away a shot from distance by Edgewood’s Andre Myklebust to concede a corner kick.
Salazar saved the look off the following cross from the corner before Daniel Blachowicz’ glancing header went wide. With time winding down, Edgewood put together one final look as Liam Wenborne slipped past the Chiefs backline and fired a low cross into the 18-yard box.
The delivery skipped past Blachowicz however and Ben Stitgen sliced the rebound over. From there, Salazar booted the ensuing free kick before the referee sounded the final whistle.
“We knew they were going to come out playing really fast and being really fast on the outsides, so our tactic was to attach in the first half until we scored and then park the bus,” Sabey said.
That tactic helped in the first half as the Chiefs preserved a 0-0 tie throughout the first 45 minutes. Edgewood forced Salazar into four saves and Wisconsin Dells mustered just one shot on goal over the opening stanza.
Despite the minimal opportunities, Benipal said the scoreless half “changed our whole mentality,” and Arias said it helped set the table for the rest of the way. Things won’t get any easier for the Chiefs as they now turn their attention to Dodgeville/Mineral Point.
The second-seeded United rolled past Reedsburg on Tuesday, 6-1, and are a perfect 9-0 this season after capturing the Southwest Wisconsin Conference title. Sabey acknowledged just making the regional final is big for the team and they’re “going to give it our all,” a sentiment shared by Arias.
“It’s a good result for these kids. After this win tonight, it’s going to change the motivation and the way they play. We just have to keep working and moving on,” he added.
WISCONSIN DELLS 1, MADISON EDGEWOOD 0
Wisconsin Dells;0;1;—;1
Madison Edgewood;0;0;—;0
Second half: WD — Benipal (Perez Ruiz), 73:31.
Saves: WD (Salazar) 8; ME (Merckx) 3.
