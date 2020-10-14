PREP SOCCER: Shorthanded Wisconsin Dells battles but ultimately loses out to Lake Mills, 2-0

Without the services of the starters Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells soccer team was forced to make some changes to its lineup.
The new additions did their job for the first half but the Chiefs were unable to fully keep Lake Mills at bay, suffering a 2-0 non-conference loss at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells. Junior Alejandro Salazar made 11 saves while filling in for starter Jeremy Paige, while Wisconsin Dells’ four-match unbeaten streak came to a close.
“First half we did an amazing job. We held the ball really well and we started with a fresh lineup, but overall I think we got kind of tired in the second half,” Wisconsin Dells coach Ernesto Arias said. “They got more opportunities and we had two or three to score, but I think the substitutions played hard.”
Wisconsin Dells (3-3-1) dominated much of the opening 40 minutes, but out of the break, the L-Cats turned up the heat. Lake Mills (6-3-1) ratcheted up its pressure, dominating possession and peppering Salazar and the Chiefs defense with plenty of chances.
Drew Stoddard flicked a header just wide of a Lake Mills corner kick in the opening minutes of the half before John Wilke just sent a long free kick over the cross bar. Salazar then stopped a close range shot by Brayden Ciesiolka before Jailen Ortega skied the team’s best chance of the night over the bar from short range on a cross from Stoddard just before the hour mark.
Minutes later the L-Cats broke through as Stoddard drove inside the 18-yard box and Salazar was unable to handle his tight angle shot from the right side of the box. The shot slipped right through the reserve goalkeeper’s mitts and crept in for a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute.
“They started playing more from the outside, just kind of catching our players tired and played more crosses in there,” Arias said of the L-Cats ramping things up over the final 40 minutes.
Salazar stymied Wilke on another free kick after Stoddard broke the deadlock before the Chiefs nearly tied things up. After the L-Cats failed to clear a corner kick, the loose ball fell to Wisconsin Dells’ Manroop Benipal on the right side of the goal but the sophomore’s left footed shot was lashed into the side of the net.
Wilke had a chance to put things way in the 70th minute as looked to convert a penalty kick but he rocketed the spot-kick off the right post; however, he ultimately put the final nail in the Chiefs’ coffin. After taking a pass from Isaac Lambert, Wilke dribbled into the 18-yard box and down the end line before scooping a tight angle shot past Salazar in the 79th minute.
The Chiefs had minimal chances over the final 40 minutes, but that was a far cry from the first half as they controlled the majority of the possession. Wisconsin Dells nearly struck inside the opening 10 minutes as it was awarded a free kick just on the edge of the 18-yard box, but sophomore Mark Bautista’s curling shot for the right side of the net was pawed aside by Kyan Schmidt.
That wasn’t the only quality look the Chiefs got as sophomore Isaac Sandoval Miguel worked a give-and-go with Benipal off a short corner kick in the 16th minute. Sandoval Miguel took the return pass, drove inside the 18-yard box and got to his left foot, but his shot headed towards the bottom right corner was blocked away by Lake Mills’ Holden Mock.
The Chiefs persistent start later began to fade as the L-Cats started to scratch the surface before breaking through in the second half.
“The game was kind of 50-50 for both teams. We had some really good opportunities for some minutes; we kind of possessed more of the ball and I think we did a great job with the team. They really put some good effort out, and it doesn’t reflect in the scoreboard, but we still need those players,” Arias said of the team, which was without Paige, starting forward Will Van Dinter and defender Jacob Rogers.
Getting that trio back for the team’s playoff opener against Madison Edgewood is of high importance for the Chiefs. In the meantime Wisconsin Dells must shift its attention briefly to Hustisford/Dodgeland for its final regular season game on Thursday.
The Chiefs coasted to a 10-1 win over the United on Oct. 6 and can generate a great deal of motivation heading into their Division 2 clash against the Crusaders.
“The big game will be next Tuesday, so we have to keep on working hard, especially with the loss tonight. We’ll focus on that, then Thursday and moving onto Edgewood,” Arias said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!