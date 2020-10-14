PREP SOCCER: Shorthanded Wisconsin Dells battles but ultimately loses out to Lake Mills, 2-0

That wasn’t the only quality look the Chiefs got as sophomore Isaac Sandoval Miguel worked a give-and-go with Benipal off a short corner kick in the 16th minute. Sandoval Miguel took the return pass, drove inside the 18-yard box and got to his left foot, but his shot headed towards the bottom right corner was blocked away by Lake Mills’ Holden Mock.

The Chiefs persistent start later began to fade as the L-Cats started to scratch the surface before breaking through in the second half.

“The game was kind of 50-50 for both teams. We had some really good opportunities for some minutes; we kind of possessed more of the ball and I think we did a great job with the team. They really put some good effort out, and it doesn’t reflect in the scoreboard, but we still need those players,” Arias said of the team, which was without Paige, starting forward Will Van Dinter and defender Jacob Rogers.

Getting that trio back for the team’s playoff opener against Madison Edgewood is of high importance for the Chiefs. In the meantime Wisconsin Dells must shift its attention briefly to Hustisford/Dodgeland for its final regular season game on Thursday.

The Chiefs coasted to a 10-1 win over the United on Oct. 6 and can generate a great deal of motivation heading into their Division 2 clash against the Crusaders.

“The big game will be next Tuesday, so we have to keep on working hard, especially with the loss tonight. We’ll focus on that, then Thursday and moving onto Edgewood,” Arias said.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

