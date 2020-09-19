PREP SOCCER: Wisconsin Dells burned by Watertown Luther Prep late in 2-1 opening loss

Goals late in the first and second halves can play a pivotal role in the end results of games.
After striking late in the first half, the Wisconsin Dells soccer team was burned by a goal in the final minutes against Watertown Luther Prep to suffer a 2-1 loss in its season-opener on Sept. 17 at Woodside Sports Complex.
Senior Will Van Dinter scored the lone tally for the Chiefs, who failed to make their 1-0 halftime lead last. Wisconsin Dells controlled most of the possession in the opening half and continued that trend into the second; however, it was the Phoenix who found the net next as Owen Ernest fired past Chiefs junior goalkeeper Jeremy Paige on a free kick outside of the box to knot things up at 1.
With time winding down, the Phoenix again tickled the onion bag as Nain Palacios pounced on a Chiefs miscue and scored with two minutes remaining to seal the loss.
“A little mistake cost us the game,” Wisconsin Dells coach Ernesto Arias said. “But the game was intense, interesting and not leaning (against) our side to come up with the win.”
Wisconsin Dells, which finished last year 8-5-1 overall, was the aggressor from the opening whistle, creating a majority of the early chances, forcing Luther Prep goalie Jackson Heiman into some easy saves.
The Phoenix ultimately created some chances of their own on through balls, but Paige was up to the task in the first 45 minutes, charging out for three key smothers out of seven first-half saves.
The Chiefs nearly surrendered a penalty kick in the 38th minute as Ernest was pulled back on the end of the 18-yard box, but the lead official said there wasn’t enough to award the spot kick.
With new life, Wisconsin Dells broke through just before halftime as Van Dinter scored in the 43rd minute. After stealing the ball in the midfield, Wisconsin Dells sophomore Manroop Benipal sent the ball over the top on the left side of the field to freshman Edwin Rivas.
Rivas delivered a low cross to sophomore Mark Bautista, who flicked the ball over to Van Dinter and he did the rest, dribbling inside the box and firing past Heiman into the far left corner.
Wisconsin Dells will look to get into the win column for the first time next Tuesday when it travels to Lakeside Lutheran.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2, WISCONSIN DELLS 1
W'town Luther Prep;0;2;—;2
Wisconsin Dells;1;0;—;1
First half: WD — Van Dinter (Bautista), 43:00.
Second half: WLP — Ernest; N. Palacios.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
