PREP SOCCER: Wisconsin Dells burned by Watertown Luther Prep late in 2-1 opening loss

Goals late in the first and second halves can play a pivotal role in the end results of games.

After striking late in the first half, the Wisconsin Dells soccer team was burned by a goal in the final minutes against Watertown Luther Prep to suffer a 2-1 loss in its season-opener on Sept. 17 at Woodside Sports Complex.

Senior Will Van Dinter scored the lone tally for the Chiefs, who failed to make their 1-0 halftime lead last. Wisconsin Dells controlled most of the possession in the opening half and continued that trend into the second; however, it was the Phoenix who found the net next as Owen Ernest fired past Chiefs junior goalkeeper Jeremy Paige on a free kick outside of the box to knot things up at 1.

With time winding down, the Phoenix again tickled the onion bag as Nain Palacios pounced on a Chiefs miscue and scored with two minutes remaining to seal the loss.

“A little mistake cost us the game,” Wisconsin Dells coach Ernesto Arias said. “But the game was intense, interesting and not leaning (against) our side to come up with the win.”

Wisconsin Dells, which finished last year 8-5-1 overall, was the aggressor from the opening whistle, creating a majority of the early chances, forcing Luther Prep goalie Jackson Heiman into some easy saves.