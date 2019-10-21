Eyeing some momentum ahead of the playoffs, the Wisconsin Dells soccer team got just that in the form of a 4-0 shutout win over Wautoma/Wild Rose in a non-conference game on Oct. 17.
Wisconsin Dells (7-4-2) got on the board first when sophomore Alejandro Salazar hammered home a penalty kick and the Chiefs held the 1-0 lead into halftime. Out of the break, Wisconsin Dells poured things on as junior Will Van Dinter tallied a pair of goals to extend the lead to 3-0.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman Jacob Rogers ultimately finished things off with a in the 78th minute while senior goalkeeper Ben Fish kept the clean sheet on the other end. The win extended the Chiefs’ unbeaten streak to five games and snapped a four-game winning streak by the Hornets.
Wisconsin Dells returns to action on Thursday when it hosts Stevens Point Pacelli in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Woodside Sports Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)