PREP SOCCER: Wisconsin Dells starting to find its groove after wins over Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills

After a rocky start, the Wisconsin Dells soccer team looks to have found its groove.
Following a pair of losses, the Chiefs sandwiched wins over Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills around a 1-1 draw with Watertown Luther Prep to move to 2-2-1 on the season.
After falling to the Warriors, 3-1, on Sept. 21, the Chiefs rebounded with a 4-1 romp over the Warriors on Sept. 24. Wisconsin Dells led 2-0 at halftime and fended off Lakeside Lutheran in the second half as the Warriors scored just before the hour mark to pull within 2-1.
The Chiefs knuckled down from there however, scoring a pair of goals just six minutes apart in the final 15 minutes to lock up the win. Senior Will Van Dinter found the back of the net in the 75th minute, before sophomore Isaac Sandoval Miguel finished things off with his tally at the 81-minute mark.
Wisconsin Dells did a good job limiting the work for goalkeeper Jeremy Paige as the junior faced just two shots on goal.
With one loss avenged, the Chiefs aimed at more retaliation on Monday when it traveled to Watertown Luther Prep. Wisconsin Dells failed to pick up the win but it did exact some revenge, earning a 1-1 draw against the Phoenix.
Luther Prep went in front just under 20 minutes into the first half and held the lead through halftime. Out of the break, the Chiefs pulled even as senior Angel Jaramillo scored at 50:44; however, Wisconsin Dells failed to find a game-winner.
Paige again was strong in net for the Chiefs as he tallied a game-high seven saves.
The Chiefs continued their hot stretch of play on Tuesday against Lake Mills as Edwin Rivas scored a pair of goals and an assist to lift Wisconsin Dells to a 3-1 win over the L-Cats. Rivas’ first tally in the opening half gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead at the break, but the L-Cats scored first in the second half behind John Wilke to knot the game at 1.
Wisconsin Dells stayed calm however and reclaimed the lead on another Rivas unassisted goal, before Sandoval Miguel turned in a pass from Rivas to cap off the scoring.
The Chiefs will look to build on its current three-game unbeaten streak next Tuesday when it travels to Juneau to take on Hustisford/Dodgeland.
