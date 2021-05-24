PREP SOFTBALL: Errors, lack of focus spoil Portage's Senior Night against Wisconsin Dells in 14-5 loss

Johnson and Fick again helped keep things going, as they worked back-to-back RBI walks with two outs, but the Warriors stranded the bases loaded for the second straight inning.

“We’re really struggling getting hits at opportune times when we have runners on base,” Wampler said. “We’re doing a good job taking pitches so we can get on base for walks when we know the pitcher has been struggling, but we’re really having a tough time getting hits and stringing hits together to get some runs.”

Portage did its best to stay alive, keeping the Chiefs scoreless in the sixth, thanks in part to a stellar throw by junior right fielder Olivia Jones to cut down Maya Michalsky for the final out of the inning, but the Warriors couldn’t keep Wisconsin Dells quiet. The Chiefs came right back in the top of the seventh and pushed across four more runs, including a pinch-hit RBI single by junior Angela Grant and a Michalsky RBI single, to put things away.