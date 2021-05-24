PREP SOFTBALL: Errors, lack of focus spoil Portage's Senior Night against Wisconsin Dells in 14-5 loss

The rivalry between Portage and Wisconsin Dells isn’t unfamiliar to Connie Wampler.
The current Warriors softball coach donned Columbia blue and white during her prep career as part of the Chiefs, helping Wisconsin Dells win its only WIAA Division 2 state championship during her junior season in 1995.
Current Wisconsin Dells coach Dale Gray, and son and assistant coach Dale Gray Jr., guided Wampler and her teammates during all four years of her prep career and made a staggering impact on her in ultimately turning the Portage program into what it is today.
The former mentors and mentees have made it customary to play each other during the regular season despite the former South Central Conferences foes no longer being in the same conference. After a two-year hiatus thanks to weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chiefs and Warriors squared off once again on Monday night; however, a spirited affair it was not.
Wisconsin Dells never trailed and used a six-run fifth inning to blow things open in a 14-5 non-conference win over the Warriors at Kiwanis Field. Senior Gracie Walker went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs while seniors Maddie Jones and Maya Hale each had a pair of hits and two runs scored to help fuel the Chiefs to victory.
“It was a big win for us, it really was. We did a lot of good things, and especially when you’re playing Portage — Portage is a good team — we were ready and we came through,” Gray said of his team’s nine-run win.
The Chiefs (8-4) truly came through when they needed it in the fifth after having their lead cut in half after Portage pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by junior Madelyn Johnson and an RBI walk by junior Elizabeth Fick. Wisconsin Dells certainly responded in a big way as it sent 10 to the plate and responded with six runs for a 10-2 lead.
Walker had an RBI single while senior Alanna Wilson capped things off with a two-run single to left field. Portage (5-10) didn’t help its cause however, as the Warriors committed two of its seven errors in the inning to help prolong things.
“It’s a lack of focus right now. The outfielders know where the ball goes and have been throwing to where it goes, but we don’t have people in the right spots for cuts. We don’t have people making good throws right now and it’s just a lack of focus,” Wampler said.
“When we’re struggling scoring runs, we can’t be giving up easy runs for them; that hurts us a lot in the long run and it definitely cuts the momentum down because we have to work twice as hard again the next inning.”
The Warriors were rewarded for that effort in the bottom of the fifth inning as they responded with three runs to again halve the lead at 10-5. Junior Sydni Kratz opened the inning with double down the right field line and scored on a groundout by junior Brandee Schumann.
Johnson and Fick again helped keep things going, as they worked back-to-back RBI walks with two outs, but the Warriors stranded the bases loaded for the second straight inning.
“We’re really struggling getting hits at opportune times when we have runners on base,” Wampler said. “We’re doing a good job taking pitches so we can get on base for walks when we know the pitcher has been struggling, but we’re really having a tough time getting hits and stringing hits together to get some runs.”
Portage did its best to stay alive, keeping the Chiefs scoreless in the sixth, thanks in part to a stellar throw by junior right fielder Olivia Jones to cut down Maya Michalsky for the final out of the inning, but the Warriors couldn’t keep Wisconsin Dells quiet. The Chiefs came right back in the top of the seventh and pushed across four more runs, including a pinch-hit RBI single by junior Angela Grant and a Michalsky RBI single, to put things away.
“It was good and they were making contact tonight. We were really working on, really trying to get on it and talked about it again after,” Gray said. “If a pitch is coming down and you know it’s a strike, if it’s the first pitch and it’s there, right down the middle of the plate, go take it. If something happens and you don’t get it, you swing and you miss, and you miss it but you have to be ready to hit at all times.
“They really started to do that, I thought, towards the end.”
The Chiefs had help from relief pitcher Paige Tofson as the senior right-hander tossed a pair of scoreless innings to put the Warriors away with just one hit and two walks to go along with three strikeouts. Gray lauded the work of Tofson, who he believes will gain a ton of confidence from the effort ahead of the Chiefs’ SCC tilt with Adams-Friendship on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Portage travels to Mt. Horeb on Tuesday before hosting rival Baraboo on Thursday. Wampler knows she needs to get her team refocused ahead of their clashes with the Vikings and T-Birds, but it was at least good to coach against an old mentor on Monday.
Wampler admitted she didn’t think about coaching until graduating from UW-La Crosse with a degree in Physical Education, but “as you go along, you kind of think about all the coaches you had in the past, and Dale obviously was a pretty big influence (on me).
“He did a lot of good things when we were there, and that made me think about how to be a good coach,” she said. “It’s cool because to get to battle against them, and use the tools they’ve taught me and see what we’ve done with our program, is pretty rewarding on my part to get to play against them.”
The fruits of that labor certainly haven’t gone unnoticed.
“When we won the state title, she was a big part of it so she knows what it takes and she’s a very good coach,” Gray said. “She understand the game a lot and she’s a good coach. It was good to play them and it was an excellent win for us.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 14, PORTAGE 5
Wis. Dells 010 360 4 — 14 11 0
Portage 000 230 0 — 5 4 7
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WD: Walker (W; 3.2-1-2-2-2-5), Gray (1.1-2-3-3-0-4), Tofson (2-1-0-0-3-2); P: Edwards (L; 4-6-4-3-4-2), Kratz (3-5-10-7-3-5).
Leading hitters — WD: Walker 3x5 (2R, 2BI), Jones 2x4 (2R, 2BI), Gray (2B), Wilson (2BI), Michalsky 2x4 (3R), Hale 2x3 (2R); P: Fick (2BI), Kratz (2B), DeMarte (2R), Johnson (2BI).
