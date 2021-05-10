PREP SOFTBALL: Sauk Prairie executes in crucial moments to edge out Wisconsin Dells, 2-1

The Chiefs senior fired home to cut down Breunig, but catcher Maddie Jones couldn’t squeeze the throw as Breunig slid in for the 2-1 lead.

“It’s just the little plays here and there that you have to make, and you just have to do it,” Wisconsin Dells coach Dale Gray Sr. said.

Down to their final three outs, the Chiefs (2-3) got their lead runner on base when Maya Michalsky drew a walk to open the home half of the seventh. Maya Hale then reached on a fielder’s choice as Breunig forced out Michalsky at second.

After a groundout by Walker allowed Hale to advance to second, Been elected to intentionally walk Maddie Jones in order to create a force out at third. The move worked perfectly, as Kayla Gray ground out to Caflisch and she stepped on third for the final out.

“Last week was a tough week, and to come back, there wasn’t a lot of room for error. There were a lot of good, pressure situations that I think a young team will learn from,” Been said of the Eagles’ execution.

“There have been many games where I haven’t had that confidence in the other players, where I felt like I had to do it all. Now I feel like I can rely on my teammates,” Jacie Jones added.