PREP SOFTBALL: Sauk Prairie executes in crucial moments to edge out Wisconsin Dells, 2-1

WISCONSIN DELLS — How a team executes in the most crucial moments of a game usually dictates the outcome.
It certainly did on Monday night, as the Sauk Prairie softball team came through in the field and at the plate when it needed to, scratching out a 2-1 non-conference win at Wisconsin Dells. Jacie Jones struck out six and gave up one unearned run on three hits and a walk in the complete-game win, while Olivia Breunig scored the winning run to lift the Eagles past the Chiefs.
“Baseball and softball are like that with that mental aspect, and losing last year really hurt that,” Sauk Prairie coach Shane Been said, referring to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season. “Trying to accelerate the progress of these young girls of making plays, understanding where to go with the ball and all those situations work. They’re improving greatly.”
That improvement shone brightest as Sauk Prairie (2-3) surged in front in the final inning Monday. Deadlocked at 1 in the top of the seventh, Breunig laced a leadoff single to left field before OJ Joyce dropped down a sacrifice bunt.
Wisconsin Dells pitcher Gracie Walker cleanly picked the ball, but her toss to first was too high for Kayli Fuhrman to corral, allowing Breunig to speed to third and put runners on the corners. After a strikeout by Jones, Emily Caflisch hit a grounder to Jade Herzer at third base.
The Chiefs senior fired home to cut down Breunig, but catcher Maddie Jones couldn’t squeeze the throw as Breunig slid in for the 2-1 lead.
“It’s just the little plays here and there that you have to make, and you just have to do it,” Wisconsin Dells coach Dale Gray Sr. said.
Down to their final three outs, the Chiefs (2-3) got their lead runner on base when Maya Michalsky drew a walk to open the home half of the seventh. Maya Hale then reached on a fielder’s choice as Breunig forced out Michalsky at second.
After a groundout by Walker allowed Hale to advance to second, Been elected to intentionally walk Maddie Jones in order to create a force out at third. The move worked perfectly, as Kayla Gray ground out to Caflisch and she stepped on third for the final out.
“Last week was a tough week, and to come back, there wasn’t a lot of room for error. There were a lot of good, pressure situations that I think a young team will learn from,” Been said of the Eagles’ execution.
“There have been many games where I haven’t had that confidence in the other players, where I felt like I had to do it all. Now I feel like I can rely on my teammates,” Jacie Jones added.
She certainly helped herself when she helped tie things at 5 in the top of the fifth. After Walker, who struck out four and gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks in the complete-game loss, retired the first 12 Eagles batters, Jacie Jones uncorked a triple to the right field wall to open the fifth.
Morgan Larsen then hit a sharp one-out grounder to Herzer. The third baseman briefly looked Breunig back, but ultimately fired to first, allowing Breunig to score and knot things at 1.
“I haven’t been hitting the greatest lately, so when that did happen, it really helped me, even pitching-wise,” Jacie Jones said. “Then I think it kind of got everyone else riled up, ready to go and confident, like, ‘We got this.’
“We had the force out at home and didn’t do it, and it was just a play that backfired. Otherwise we go the other way and they probably don’t score that inning,” Gray Sr. said.
The Eagles' defense helped to preserve the tie in the home half of the fifth, again utilizing an intentional walk to Maddie Jones. After Michalsky reached on a one-out bunt single, Hale beat out an infield single to put a pair on.
The duo advanced into scoring position on a dropped third strike, leaving room for Maddie Jones at first. The move again paid off as Kayla Gray ground out to short to end the threat.
“I thought, overall, we had a good chance. We could have won it and we had the chances a couple different times, we just couldn’t get the hit or make the play right away,” Gray Sr. said.
Those lacking hits hurt early on as the Chiefs loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, but came away empty as Walker was caught trying to steal home on a passed ball. Wisconsin Dells ultimately broke through in the third won on a one-out RBI single by Maddie Jones.
The Chiefs failed to add to their lead though, as Jones hesitated on a passed ball and was caught stealing second to quell the threat. Despite coming up on the short end, Gray Sr. sees the benefits of the close defeat, especially with rival Westfield coming to Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday.
“We just have to get down to our hitting. We have the potential; Gracie pitched a very good game and it’s just a tough one to lose,” he said.
There were also plenty of positives for the Eagles, especially from Jacie Jones, who looked cool as ever in her first start of the season. With five upperclassmen and five underclassmen, Sauk Prairie is starting to hit its stride and Been is hopeful the group can keep moving forward.
“We’re still going to have young errors and those kinds of things, but they just grow, grow, grow, and that’s the journey for the season,” he said.
